Do not believe flyer with Trump on it
Editor:
Please disregard the manipulative trickery and deceit used by the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections in their recent mailing of a fake flyer depicting Donald J. Trump in support of single-member districts.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Using “Fair Elections” as part of their organization’s name is both hypocritical and antithetical. Shame on them.
The current constrictive single-member district system does not allow you to vote for more than one of the five commissioners.
It is time to allow all Sarasota County voters to be able to elect ALL five County commissioners. Vote “YES”.
Bill Bittay
Venice
Letter writer was so wrong about me
Editor:
Since I was called out by name in a recent letter, I feel compelled to reply.
Let’s correct a few of the writer’s errors: I’m not a “thug” and neither were any of the people I met that day.
It was not a “violent attack” on our democracy. The only two people who died were innocent demonstrators; Ashli Babbitt, being unreasonably shot to death by a plain clothes officer; the other, a middle aged woman, Rosanne Boyland, who was struck repeatedly with batons and sticks by a uniformed officer with the final blows struck by DC officer Lila Morris — all caught on video tape.
As more of the 1400+ hours of video tapes are released, we’ll see more of what really happened.
We’ll see — maybe even on CNN/MSNBC, etc., — that uniformed officers removed the barricades on the Capitol steps. They also opened the huge entry doors to the Capitol (weighing several tons) that could only be opened by computer code from the inside.
I watched a police officer holding a side door open for demonstrators. When someone asked what he was doing, he said, “They have to go to the bathroom.”
Our “political prisoners” have been held for more than a year in conditions that would rival third world countries — most held for misdemeanors — while people guilty of repeated violent crimes are walking the streets free to offend again.
And, none of the more than 700 were charged with having “dangerous or deadly weapons” because there weren’t any. NONE of the demonstrators were armed.
Protesters, whether in DC or on a street corner in Sarasota County, are not misinformed. Many of us — including me — were there on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6, 2021. We haven’t formed our opinions by watching partisan “fake news.”
Barbara M. Vaughn
Venice
Trump’s praise for Putin ‘despicable’
Editor:
It is hard to imagine more despicable, contemptible and pitiable comments than those spewed forth by our former president.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy,” praising his onetime counterpart for a move that has spurred sanctions and universal condemnation from the U.S. government and its trans-Atlantic allies.
“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’
“Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump said in a radio interview with “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”
“He used the word ‘independent’ and ‘we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.’ You gotta say that’s pretty savvy.”
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Lindell is a philanthropist, worthy of media attention
Editor:
I must respond to the letter writer in that Gondolier who was unhappy with the press coverage of Mike Lindell. Calling this successful business man a “clown” and “buffoon” exhibits a lack of knowledge about this gentleman’s admirable success in overcoming a huge drug addition, finding God, and then building a multimillion dollar industry.
He is a philanthropist, having donated 60,000 pillows to the victims of Hurricane Charlie, tried to donate thousands of pillows to the Canadian truckers supporting their battle to remain free of government mandates, only to be turned back at the border, and supporting many other worthy charities.
His “Made in the USA” products employ thousands of workers. His “rags to riches” story is certainly worthy of media attention. The fact that Mr. Lindell, along with millions of other Americans, supported President Trump, sounded the “death knell” for many in the media and those on the political left.
Bill Millner
Osprey
Venice Shore Point hospital treated me professionally
Editor:
Good news for a change!
This week I went into Shore Point Health Hospital for a very intricate and delicate procedure. The entire time I was there was eight hours, and I had very professional service from check-in through checkout.
The nurses looking after my needs could not have been any more caring and professional. The doctor performing the procedure explained to me in great detail what was going to take place.
This gave me great peace of mind. While recovering, the new CEO, Kellie, came to see me and asked very pertinent questions about the quality of services I received.
After the conversation ended, she said, “You made my day, thank you!” The volunteers who ferried me around were also very pleasant.
Folks, take it from me, your needs will receive the same treatment.
Evelyn Laubis
Venice
Letter writer relies on politics, not facts
Editor:
The letter writer that takes issue with the article about “The My Pillow Guy” again amplifies a problem within our society as the writer’s emphasis on his political beliefs using “clown and buffoon” and nothing related to the purpose of the original story.
He must have missed that it was about recovery from addiction and creating a successful business.
Is it so difficult to have difference of political opinions without this type of personal attack.
In reply to the letter about “if somebody broke in,” does the writer have the same reaction with the thousands of people breaking into our house from the southern border?
Would he recommend the same reactive aggressive action against these people.
Ronald Silva
Nokomis
Greeting we received was amazing
Editor:
I want and need to thank the person/persons who paid for our lunch at the Venice Cracker Barrel on Monday, February 21. Norm MacLellan and I are members of American Legion Post 159 Honor Guard in Venice.
We were in uniform returning from a funeral at Sarasota National Cemetery for one of our friends and thought we might get a lift by stopping at Cracker Barrel.
It was crowded inside and out, people noticed us in our uniforms and began giving us warm “thank you for your service” greetings. Inside, also, people were smiling and greeting us, and one guy said, “welcome home, brothers!”
That’s when I remembered the original “unwelcome home” words and gestures from over 50 years ago. This was different — it felt great being home! After we ate, our server informed us a patron had picked up our bill.
The final stuff that had stayed with me for the past decades was gone! I realized that there is such a thing as “do overs.”
We were welcomed home! Thank you all for a great meal and an outstanding helping of “Spiritual food.”
Rod Dimon
American Legion Post 159 Honor Guard
Venice
