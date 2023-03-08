Situation has gotten bad under Biden’s leadership
Editor:
On January 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated: a) the average price of gasoline was $2.34.gal, b) inflation was 1.4%, c) the southern border was relatively secure, d) Russia had not invaded Ukraine, and had not mobilized to do so, and e) the U.S. was energy independent.
All of this, of course, has badly deteriorated under the Biden presidency. Gasoline is now $3.38/gal, inflation is 6.5%, the southern border leaks like a sieve, Russia is systematically destroying Ukraine, and threatening to use nuclear weapons, and the U.S. is importing oil.
Somehow, President Biden thinks these numbers are good. He takes credit for “reducing” them. That is because gasoline prices soared much higher, and inflation topped 9% in the interim.
Biden thinks that reducing them from their “highs,” all of which occurred under his watch, is an accomplishment!
In the modern world of political relativism, this is often portrayed by the media as an improvement over the Trump Administration. I don’t particularly like or admire Trump on a personal level, but there is no doubt that his presidency and policies produced a nation that was on a much better footing than it is now.
Roger Roess
Venice
SMH does what the government says
Editor:
In response to your editorial, “Hospital critics have their own agenda,” are you seriously suggesting that the hospital doesn’t?
SMH faithfully follows the rules and regulations established by the CDC and NIH — no exceptions — because they get paid accordingly.
You state that you “lament the continuing politicization of a public health care emergency.” Where have you been? Covid has been a political issue since it was unleashed on our great nation.
I blame President Trump for giving Anthony Fauci too much say over health policies and procedures but the President, just like most of the country, didn’t know what we were dealing with and we were all afraid.
By the time Biden found his way to the White House, the CDC and NIH had firmly established their control of the now “covid pandemic.”
I attended the hospital board meeting on Feb 21 and, though I was among the first to sign up to speak, I was not called on for more than two hours.
That was long after dozens of their hospital staff members and their invited friends spoke in glowing terms of their employer — mostly not exactly on point about the newly unveiled report.
My message was simple and on point: I’ve advised my family and friends not to take me to SMH under any circumstances — ever.
I don’t want my health care directed by the government and that’s what happens to SMH patients — even those who don’t actually have covid.
I suggested to the board that if they aren’t familiar with “The Great Reset,” they might want to read up on it because they’re now part of it.
Barbara M. Vaughn
Venice
Full details of Carter’s life
should be told
Editor:
For the past week, print and network news media broadcast numerous stories about President Jimmy Carter beginning hospice care.
Without exception, every story has referred to him as a one term president and no story has mentioned that he won the Nobel Piece Prize, graduated from the Naval Academy, and was a nuclear submarine captain.
How is it that every disparate media outlet runs the exact story? Does the public in reality have in effect only one news source with verbatim coverage of every story?
Roger Crigler
Venice
Compare Florida to New York
Editor:
Florida governor Ron DeSantis traveled this week to New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago to insist those Democratic-led cities were crime-ridden, although as human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid pointed out, Florida has a 19% higher rape rate, 66% higher murder rate, and 280% higher burglary rate than New York.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
SMH is a great hospital
Editor:
Well, the final report on Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now in, and the bottom line is SMH got high marks in all kinds of areas, had lower death rates than the national average, had shorter hospitalization stays and though some believed otherwise, not one of its doctors were ever denied the right to administer two very controversial medications, Ivermectin (parasitic worms) and Hydroxychloroquine (malaria) to their patients even though they are not approved by the FDA for COVID-19 use.
Though some complained that they were denied access to their loved ones who were hospitalized and quarantined because they were infected with COVID-19, the fact is that denial probably saved countless family members lives.
Bridgette Fiorucci and Victor Rohe, two of three newly elected board members who criticized the hospital in their “Health Freedom” platform campaign they ran on, didn’t get their pound of flesh and voted against the final report, which was no surprise these days.
Having been in SMH’s emergency room twice during the pandemic, I can tell you that I could not have been more impressed with the care I got and the relief when my COVID-19 test they ran on me came up negative.
Maybe if Ms. Fiorucci and Mr. Rohe had been in that same emergency room with me, they’d understand why SMH is consistently listed as one of the top 50 hospitals in the United States.
That’s what we all should be proud of.
It’s too bad those two new anti-SMH board members aren’t just as proud.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Why can’t city handle its advisory boards?
Editor:
On the heels of having just scrapped our Historic Preservation Board, the Venice City Council has voted to dismantle the Environmental Advisory Board, the Public Art Advisory Board and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
They cited a laundry list of not completely accurate issues, most of which they have ignored for years, and decided that getting rid of these Boards was more expedient than fixing the problems.
It was an unanimous vote to do so, Mr. Longo and Mr. Howard expressing doubts at first then voting for the resolution anyway.
This idea was hatched at the last city Strategic Planning meeting, refined at a non public meeting between mayor and staff and summarized in a memorandum scripted by the city attorney with a couple other recommendations.
The plan is to replace these advisory boards with a single “Citizen Advisory Board” that will meet only when summoned to address specific issues. So, instead of several small groups concentrating on specific areas, we’ll have one small group to concentrate on — whatever they’re told to.
My guess is seeing how trends have been, not too many environmental issues.
The City of North Port and the city of Sarasota have more advisory boards than we do, treat them professionally and use them successfully. Why is our staff and council having so much difficulty?
That was not adequately addressed.
I think it should be.
Jacqueline Mineo
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.