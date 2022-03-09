Editorial pages are supposed to have opinion
Editor:
Educated and thinking people surely are shaking their heads at last Wednesday’s letter to the editor — complaining about your newspaper’s editorial comments.
That’s what the editorial page is all about.
In the sports section, you’ll find news about our local Venice teams. In the cultural section, news about plays and other cultural events. In the community news, stories about Venice and perhaps a highlight on Rotary’s latest service project.
In the Funnies, there’s old Dagwood, Peanuts and Garfield. Yowser!
In all papers, editorials reflect the newspaper’s conservative, moderate or liberal philosophy on politics and many areas as well. That’s the free press.
Local and national. You and your friends don’t have to read that page of the paper or don’t even have to subscribe if it upsets you.
The dumbing down of America seems to be proceeding.
As an aside, a further proof of the dumbing down: I predict the “Gas Guy” will now howl about gas prices with oil hitting $100/barrel. His lament: “highest since 2014.”
Yep, but you have to blame Putin, not Biden for this one.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
I am not happy with opinions on editorial page
Editor:
I, too, am fed up with all the left-leaning politics of your newspaper!
After reading the letter from Linda Wolfe about the slanted editorial pages, I agree 100%!
You always seem to publish letters criticizing Republican or conservative views, never Democrat or Liberal ones. If it continues, I’m going to cancel my subscription and I know many of my friends feel the same way.
We get enough of the propaganda and censoring from Mainstream Media.
Please don’t become just another one of them.
Cindy Anderson
Venice
U.S., allies should take these actions against Russia
Editor:
Ukraine, a peaceful independent country, has been attacked by Russia. All peace-loving people and nations must act with unity to support the Ukrainian peoples’ right to statehood and independence.
Specifically, I urge the U.S. and its allies to:
Immediately enact full sanctions on Russia
Deliver ammunition, anti-air, anti-rocket, and naval defense systems to Ukraine
Implement a full trade embargo on Russia and seize all assets held in the west of Russian oligarchs and government officials
The world should live in cooperation with its neighbors and not attack and take over neighboring countries.
Inia Tunstall
Venice
Police need military-grade helmets
Editor:
Our brave and heroic policemen and policewomen deserve military-grade helmets to go along with their body armor.
If they already have them, great. Given the current events against police in America, helmets should be a uniform requirement during their shift, wouldn’t you agree?
It’s horrifying to hear that these men and women are being shot. It’s a war now, and we need to be sure they have all the protective gear they need every day for every call and every traffic stop and everything.
Joan Magine
Nokomis
DeSantis’ behavior with students was wrong
Editor:
I looked up Google this a.m., under “Desantis/mask/hissy fit,” and there he was, public shaming a group of students.
Regardless of political affiliation and policy disagreements, can you get a handle on your public behavior, governor? If he were a teacher, he’d be in the superintendent’s office the next morning.
Mike O’Leary
Venice
Governor should not have bullied students
Editor:
Thinking of political linchpins that made me cringe or gasp, like the numerous nicknames former POTUS used to criticize media figures, politicians and foreign leaders, our Florida governor’s reign of outlawing masks provoked his visible, disgusted reaction to the sight of high school students at his recent press conference.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the masked students remove them, describing their use as “COVID theater.”
“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said “Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”
Two high school students removed their masks at the governor’s request.
The CDC has contradicted claims by DeSantis that masks aren’t effective. Gov. DeSantis’ interpreter, Christina Pushaw, explained, “That has been clear for a long time and the data informed our state’s official guidance. Following Florida, the CDC has even stopped recommending mask wearing for most Americans. After 2 years of mixed messages and social engineering from health authorities and media, the governor wants to make sure everyone is aware of the facts and data now, so they can feel free and comfortable without a mask,” Pushaw added.
High school students attending the news conference apparently made an educated choice to wear a mask. As the governor approached the masked invaders at the podium, he had time to think about how he was going to address his self-righteous intervention; making them feel bad or “uncomfortable” about their choice by bullying them should not have been his choice.
Kim Eudy
Venice
GOP continues to block good ideas
Editor:
When did the Republican Party go over the brink, to the Dark Side? For example, the GOP policy of always voting against any legislative action attempted by Democrats, and where dark money funds programs that favor a few, while clearly doing harm to the rest of us?
My parents were Independents, voting for Republican Dwight Eisenhower and Democrat John F. Kennedy. Those were years when the parties had differences but there was nothing then like the right wing extremism and GOP misinformation that we see every day now.
In the March 1 issue of the Herald-Tribune, there was a very insightful letter published in the Opinion section by Peter Burkhard that says it all.
Mr. Burkhard astutely notes how many Common Good legislative programs have been consistently blocked by Republicans. They are truly the party of “No” and nothing else.
Brad Hardin
Venice
