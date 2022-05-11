Gondo kept negative news off front page
Editor:
Kudos to the Gondolier.
This week’s Saturday edition of the Gondolier was a pleasure to read. We have lived in Venice for the last 20 years and chose it because it reminded us of what a quaint American town was like.
The Gondo paper in recent times usually does not display that image. This time, the front page was all Venice news, no mug shots, no tragedies. Wow!
This was reserved for pages 8 and 9. We need to be aware of that info so buried back there was the right place. The Our Town section returned to wholesome Religious content after a void during the Easter Holy week.
Everything was “cool” until the “Letters to the Editor” section. This should be reserved to letters on local not national issues and reserved to one per person per quarter.
This will stop repeats of “same old” and stay on the Venice area topics.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
Mental health awareness more important than ever
Editor:
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
Suicide is important to me because in 2015, I lost my 15-year-old son to suicide. If I can help save any parent from feeling this horrible pain, I want to.
And I feel that there needs to be more emphasis on suicide and mental health.
Suicide is the number one leading cause of death in the U.S. This needs to stop. People need to understand that suicide and mental illness is real.
We need to get this under control, and I will keep fighting for my son. I will be his voice.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 (the mental health hotline) and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day.
On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988.
By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.
It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go.
We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Kathryn Huffman
Bradenton
Bridget Ziegler’s actions are distasteful
Editor:
The Sarasota County School Board meetings have become a theatre of the absurd -– meetings have members from groups like Moms for Liberty and Moms for America in attendance.
Their modus operandi is simple: Attack, Insult and Disrupt. For me, it’s clear that these theatrics are pre-planned and designed to garner conservative media attention of which School Board member Bridget Ziegler is a fan favorite.
Ironically, Ms. Ziegler is the co-founder of Moms for Liberty and whose children attend private school, as do many of the other disrupters’ children.
Why is Ms. Ziegler serving on the School Board when she chooses not to send her school age child to our public schools? Why should residents entrust their children to her, when she won’t even put her own children in the public school system?
Is the board just a cynical step in her future political career?
Ms. Ziegler promoted the recent vile and hateful legislation that will harm many public-school children, and which also has led to large scale book banning.
Those that oppose state legislation promoted by Ms. Ziegler are called “pedophiles” and “groomers.” Keep in mind that Ms. Ziegler’s husband, commissioner Christian Ziegler, recently called those that opposed his position “flag burners.”
Clearly, the Ziegler’s have mastered McCarthyism. Ironically, Florida children may never learn about the original McCarthyism, but unfortunately, they are living through McCarthyism 2.0.
Paul Sloan
Venice
‘Main Street Media’ often ignores news on purpose
Editor:
Up until the late 90s, we had real news championed by Edward R Murrow, Walter Cronkite, Mike Wallace and others.
However, at the turn of the century, our main street media has transformed itself into political activist pushing specific agendas. I try to watch several stations to obtain a balanced approach but am shocked about what each report and omits news that does not fit their political agenda.
Main street media’s most recent example is the “Hunter Laptop story.” Rather than digging into it, they suppressed it. Adding to this, we had over 50 top intelligence officials effectively certify that it was Russian disinformation to influence the election!
How much do they report on the illegal immigration on the boarder? I have asked several of my liberal friends about how many people crossed the border illegally and they had no clue.
How long did they aggressively pursue the “Russia Hoax” or aggressively smear those that do not agree with their political leanings? The biggest insult is the WPO slogan that “Democracy Dies in Darkness” when they actively pursue stories that forward their political agendas, omitting those that do not result in not accurately reporting the news.
The bottom line is those that think Fox viewers live in an alternate universe or that main street media doesn’t lie or just suppress news better look in the mirror and become more informed and focus on the real issues that affect our country or democracy will surely die.
We should not be afraid of the truth.
John Nilsen
Nokomis
City needs to protect wildlife
Editor:
Jan Vertefeuille’s letter to the editor on April 27, 2022, will, I hope, be read by every member of the Planning Commission and City Council.
It is vitally important that wildlife be protected by a wildlife assessment on all building lots regardless of size. Development in Florida can and does threaten our precious wildlife.
Will our panthers, gopher tortoises and other wildlife disappear because we have failed to protect them?
Two gopher tortoises have recently moved into my garden. I am thrilled that they found a home with me, and I am convinced that they are refugees whose former home was paved over by developers.
Naomi Voit
Venice
Gondolier editorial offers absurd idea
Editor:
As is too often the case, the Gondolier editorial is chock full of lies and half-truths.
Firstly, to answer the editorial question “why the labels?” (on election ballots): the labels identify each candidate’s general political orientation. They give voters information about the candidates that the Gondolier, as a socialist mouthpiece in a red State, prefers we don’t have.
In an ideal world, of course, voters should find out the details about each candidate. But, for a variety of reasons, many Sarasota residents can’t or don’t take the time to do that. The “R” or “D” after the name is often the only indicator that voters have when they go to the ballot box.
Many Democrats admi their party has turned socialist. When the Gondolier asserts that the Democrat party is generally centrist, despite its authoritarian rule — which has resulted in crushing inflation, open borders, much higher costs for the average resident, race hatred, higher crime rates, and a dangerously weak standing in the world — it commands us to deny what we can plainly see with our own eyes.
These conditions were held in check before the Democrat socialists seized control, and no amount of lying can change that.
The Gondolier would prefer that Sarasota residents don’t ever know the party affiliation of candidates because they cynically hide the reality that the county leans conservative, and its residents prefer to vote “R” rather than “D.”
Instead of letting us vote red, the Gondolier’s editorial staff pushes residents to accept dictatorial policies, high prices and leftist rules until we turn blue.
Sarasota needs a more honest local newspaper.
Al Lovasz
Venice
