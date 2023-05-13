Supreme Court needs a code of ethics
Editor:
The Supreme Court has a serious ethics problem, and the latest revelations about Clarence Thomas should be alarming to every American.
For 20 years, Thomas has accepted high-end, luxury, all-expense-paid vacations around the world from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. And he never disclosed any of it to the public.
What’s more, he also sold three properties to the billionaire and never reported it on his financial disclosures. The vacations are blatantly unethical, and not reporting the real estate sales is potentially illegal.
Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Because of this, justices must be held to the highest ethical standards.
When Americans see news like this about Clarence Thomas — or anything other justice — the Court demonstrates that it cannot hold itself accountable and it doesn’t take its responsibilities seriously.
A court with no legitimacy only hurts the American people. It’s time for Congress to pass a Supreme Court code of ethics to bring legitimacy back to the court.
Gene Playter
Sarasota
Thank you for letting me know about Emmanne Beasha
Editor:
I attended “Pop Goes the Band” on April 23, sponsored by the North Port Concert Band at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The Venice Gondolier advertised that Emmanne Beasha would be a featured performer. I ran to my computer and ordered tickets.
Some readers may recall at the age of 9, she was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” Now she has blossomed into a beautiful young lady with the voice of an angel.
I, for one, was driven to tears by the songs she sang, as well as her heartfelt delivery. The conductor, the entire concert band, as well as other featured performers were also outstanding.
Thank you, Venice Gondolier, for bringing my attention to this event — 2 hours of sheer enjoyment — and to Emmanne Beasha for an unforgettable afternoon.
Joyce (Joy) Leach
Venice
Let’s make a vasectomy required
Editor:
The abortion pill, Mifepristone, is causing a court battle by a Texas Judge who is questioning FDA’s approval from 20 years ago. Reasons like “risk to the health of mothers and protecting an unborn child” also became the battle cry for some politicians.
Did the FDA discuss the detrimental, moral and physical effects of having an abortion? Did they consider recommending a pill for male birth control; maybe refer to it as EGG — Equal Gestation Gesture?
Florida recently legislated a woman seeking an abortion for a baby conceived via rape or incest would have to provide copies of restraining orders, police reports, medical records or court documents to prove they are victims of incest or rape.
Consider the partnership if an unwanted pregnancy is to be eradicated. Since it takes both a sperm and an egg, let’s legislate a vasectomy that is a Mandatory Adolescent Reversible Surgery (MARS), thus eliminating the risk to the female.
When a male becomes old enough to prove he is a responsible person who won’t be a deadbeat dad or perhaps a rapist, the vasectomy can be reversed: it only takes a moment compared to a lifetime of an unplanned or unwanted child.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Here are solutions to some of society’s problems
Editor:
Two effective solutions to crime, corruption and injustice:
1. Adhere and enforce our Bill of Rights.
2. Judges and prosecutors must enforce existing laws.
Laws without real enforcement are just suggestions.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Do not let them meet to change our Constitution
Editor:
Most Floridians, and perhaps many state legislators, do not know that in 2014 our state legislators passed a bill to hold a Constitutional Convention to change the Constitution.
What a dangerous idea! Article V in the Constitution allows for such a convention if two thirds of the states agree, but the Article has no guardrails and no rules so wealthy donors and radical special interest groups are trying to usurp the will of the people.
The state bill was embedded in legislation so little discussion and no public debates were held. Nineteen states have already passed legislation to enact Article V.
Since Article V does not mention Congress or the Courts intervening, the unelected delegates would have free rein to assert their will, not the will of the people.
If a Constitutional Convention were held, our individual rights could be in jeopardy. Such rights as freedom of speech, freedom to vote, freedom to bear arms, and countless other rights could be eliminated by unaccountable delegates.
Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia said that this was the “worst idea in the country.” And yet special interests wanting to benefit themselves continue to pursue this danger to democracy.
If we want to protect our Constitution, we must urge our legislators now to rescind existing legislation that works to pave the way for a dangerous Convention of States.
Barbara Wiggin
Venice
Leaders don't care about defaulting on debt
Editor:
The Treasury Secretary has warned Congress that the United States could default on the debt it owes as early as June 1.
I fear that it will happen because no one in political leadership, or those who influence it, has anything to lose.
Further, those in the periphery of leadership who influence leaders (in both political parties) do not have the courage or interest in preventing a default simply because “they” have their legacies established. The Big Media has predetermined that.
The Big Media will determine how history will remember both political leadership and those who influence them. We the People, who elected our political leaders and who reinforce Big Media by consuming their written and televised propaganda, are the only losers in the debt ceiling crisis (and the myriad of other crises we face, such as guns, mass shootings, hate crimes, LGBTQ issues, race, abortion, social inequality, et al.).
Yes, democracy is messy. It is messy because We the People have chosen to make it so.
We have made the decisions at the ballot box that have earned us the mess we have chosen. Is there a solution to our democracy in crisis?
I believe there is. And it is found in the words: We the People.
Antonio S. Lauglaug
Venice
State politicians jealous of local developer money
Editor:
I think that you and Mr. Mudge missed the point in your headline article ("New law promotes housing over local control") on April 29.
In certain areas of our state (the coastal Panhandle, west coast from Clearwater to Naples, Orlando and Ocala areas, and the east coast from Jupiter south), the county commissioners are inundated with lobbying and reelection funds provided primarily by developers and their retinue.
The state politicians are jealous of this money and have nothing to match it. So by taking away local authority for building and developing, they can go after this cash cow.
Of course, no one has said anything about how the state is going to monitor and decide these local issues, which I do not think they even care about. They just want the money going to them and the localities be damned.
And who is going to enforce these laws? Who cares?
John Hutson
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.