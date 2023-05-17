Here are solutions to some of society’s problems
Editor:
Two effective solutions to crime, corruption and injustice:
1. Adhere and enforce our Bill of Rights.
2. Judges and prosecutors must enforce existing laws.
Laws without real enforcement are just suggestions.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Do not let them meet to change our Constitution
Editor:
Most Floridians, and perhaps many state legislators, do not know that in 2014 our state legislators passed a bill to hold a Constitutional Convention to change the Constitution.
What a dangerous idea! Article V in the Constitution allows for such a convention if two thirds of the states agree, but the Article has no guardrails and no rules so wealthy donors and radical special interest groups are trying to usurp the will of the people.
The state bill was embedded in legislation so little discussion and no public debates were held. Nineteen states have already passed legislation to enact Article V.
Since Article V does not mention Congress or the Courts intervening, the unelected delegates would have free rein to assert their will, not the will of the people.
If a Constitutional Convention were held, our individual rights could be in jeopardy. Such rights as freedom of speech, freedom to vote, freedom to bear arms, and countless other rights could be eliminated by unaccountable delegates.
Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia said that this was the “worst idea in the country.” And yet special interests wanting to benefit themselves continue to pursue this danger to democracy.
If we want to protect our Constitution, we must urge our legislators now to rescind existing legislation that works to pave the way for a dangerous Convention of States.
Barbara Wiggin
Venice
Leaders don’t care about defaulting on debt
Editor:
The Treasury Secretary has warned Congress that the United States could default on the debt it owes as early as June 1.
I fear that it will happen because no one in political leadership, or those who influence it, has anything to lose.
Further, those in the periphery of leadership who influence leaders (in both political parties) do not have the courage or interest in preventing a default simply because “they” have their legacies established. The Big Media has predetermined that.
The Big Media will determine how history will remember both political leadership and those who influence them. We the People, who elected our political leaders and who reinforce Big Media by consuming their written and televised propaganda, are the only losers in the debt ceiling crisis (and the myriad of other crises we face, such as guns, mass shootings, hate crimes, LGBTQ issues, race, abortion, social inequality, et al.).
Yes, democracy is messy. It is messy because We the People have chosen to make it so.
We have made the decisions at the ballot box that have earned us the mess we have chosen. Is there a solution to our democracy in crisis?
I believe there is. And it is found in the words: We the People.
Antonio S. Lauglaug
Venice
State politicians jealous of local developer money
Editor:
I think that you and Mr. Mudge missed the point in your headline article (“New law promotes housing over local control”) on April 29.
In certain areas of our state (the coastal Panhandle, west coast from Clearwater to Naples, Orlando and Ocala areas, and the east coast from Jupiter south), the county commissioners are inundated with lobbying and reelection funds provided primarily by developers and their retinue.
The state politicians are jealous of this money and have nothing to match it. So by taking away local authority for building and developing, they can go after this cash cow.
Of course, no one has said anything about how the state is going to monitor and decide these local issues, which I do not think they even care about. They just want the money going to them and the localities be damned.
And who is going to enforce these laws? Who cares?
John Hutson
Venice
Close the Venice airport
Editor:
Let’s start with closing the Venice airport from dusk ‘til dawn. The loss of seven people’s lives in just four months alone is too much.
The amount of planes flying over beaches, restaurants, neighborhoods and golf courses is another disaster waiting to happen. Fuel smells, noise pollution, climate degradation.
Talking about a control tower, expanding the airport, the large planes coming in and out already are increasing.
Who thinks those are good ideas? A couple hundred people with a very expensive hobby.
Venice Unites should get a ballot out to close or move the airport. It will get an overwhelming positive support from the taxpayers.
Please don’t think the operational costs of the airport break even. The taxpayers are on the hook for any expenses that aren’t covered.
The taxpayers of Venice don’t want to be in the airport business. There are only a very select few that benefit from the airport.
Lately you hear, “If you don’t like it, move. It’s been here since WW II.” How ridiculous.
Any airport and pilot school that contributed to the deaths of 2,996 people on 9/11 and the thousands who died thereafter from the cleanup should have been sued into extinction and the site completely bulldozed over.
Let’s be creative. Let the council work with a developer (which they do so well) and move the airport away from some of the best beaches in the country.
A small development would be better than an airport.
James Cannon
Venice
Who is making up words like ‘plandemic?’
Editor
This is regarding the letter about the “Plandemic” and attacking those who just want answers from Sarasota Memorial’s care, regarding COVID-19.
Can we dismiss/forget how many healthcare professionals became ill, or gave up their lives to treat what was really an unknown at the time?
Health care professionals were in a 24- hour, unending, battlefield, without adequate protection themselves. They served without regard to their personal safety!
Who is this “3rd Party” who makes up buzz words like “plandemic?” Is there really interest in knowing what happened in a worldwide pandemic or is the intention to bring attention and disruption without real medical knowledge?
Yes, hospitals should be held accountable, but who is this third party?
Fenia Biron
Venice
Let’s move to a simple tax code
Editor:
How about We the People put government on a budget?
Want a fair/simple tax code? Then 10% each for the country, state and city you live in.
But no other taxes, period.
No sales tax, no gas tax, no property tax, etc.
Hey, if it’s good enough for God, it’s good enough for government.
Bonus, it will make it much easier to track where our money goes. It’s not government-funded, it’s always taxpayer-funded.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Sweden took COVID measures, too
Editor:
This is in response to a May 6 Letter to the Editor.
The writer suggests Sweden did not take COVID-19 “control” measures as did the government here.
Here is some info from Sweden, “almost everyone in Sweden is protected.”
In the U.S., some people have refused vaccines, etc., and they have a higher illness and death rate than the vaccinated.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 protects against serious illness and death. Almost everyone in Sweden is now well-protected against COVID-19.
The latest survey on immunity to COVID-19 shows that at least 94 percent of those surveyed have antibodies. Among children and young adults, protection has been built up mainly through one or more COVID-19 infections.
In the elderly population, protection has been achieved through both infection and vaccination.
However, in the coming year, people aged 50 and older will need to strengthen their protection with additional booster doses. This also applies to people younger than 50 years of age who belong to a risk group.
The Public Health Agency of Sweden continues to analyze the development of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the vaccines and the development of the pandemic.
Based on new knowledge, the Public Health Agency of Sweden continuously changes its recommendations regarding vaccination against COVID-19.”
People criticizing Sarasota Memorial Hospital and vaccines are the equivalent of the uninformed who drank Bob Jones’ Kool-Aid.
Be safe and don’t listen to conspiracy theorists with political agendas.
Ed Martin
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.