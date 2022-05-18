Gondolier editorial offers absurd idea
Editor:
As is too often the case, the Gondolier editorial is chock full of lies and half-truths.
Firstly, to answer the editorial question “why the labels?” (on election ballots): the labels identify each candidate’s general political orientation. They give voters information about the candidates that the Gondolier, as a socialist mouthpiece in a red State, prefers we don’t have.
In an ideal world, of course, voters should find out the details about each candidate. But, for a variety of reasons, many Sarasota residents can’t or don’t take the time to do that. The “R” or “D” after the name is often the only indicator that voters have when they go to the ballot box.
Many Democrats admit their party has turned socialist. When the Gondolier asserts that the Democrat party is generally centrist, despite its authoritarian rule — which has resulted in crushing inflation, open borders, much higher costs for the average resident, race hatred, higher crime rates, and a dangerously weak standing in the world — it commands us to deny what we can plainly see with our own eyes.
These conditions were held in check before the Democrat socialists seized control, and no amount of lying can change that.
The Gondolier would prefer that Sarasota residents don’t ever know the party affiliation of candidates because they cynically hide the reality that the county leans conservative, and its residents prefer to vote “R” rather than “D.”
Instead of letting us vote red, the Gondolier’s editorial staff pushes residents to accept dictatorial policies, high prices and leftist rules until we turn blue.
Sarasota needs a more honest local newspaper.
Al Lovasz
Venice
About college loans, there is no free lunch
Editor:
While having my morning coffee, I heard some visitors at the next table.
“That Biden,” one said. “Nice guy but he’s sliding down a 40-foot razor blade with the college loan forgiveness stuff.”
“You’re right,” another responded. “My boy went to night school three nights a week during the year he worked to save up for his first year room and tuition.”
“Amen, brother,” one said. “That free lunch business sure turns me off.”
“There is a way out that would suit me,” the first replied. “Recall that back in the ’30s, the president set up a Civilian Conservation Corps and a Works Program Administration so people could get back to work. Do something like that against and let ‘em work off their debt in a year or so.”
“Yeah,” said the second. “Just hope his staff understands how the average voter views things.”
I finished my coffee and left, thinking those fellows are right. There is no free lunch.
John Myers
Nokomis
Make sure you treasure your mother
Editor:
I wrote this poem a long time ago when my Mom passed. It still hurts, and anyone who still has a mother is very, very lucky.
If you still have a mother,
thank God and be content.
She loves you like no other,
her caring knows no end.
The first years of your life, your mom
is really all you need.
She dries your tears, she keeps you calm,
she’s your best friend, indeed.
From ten to twenty, you branch out,
but Mom’s still there for you.
She teaches you what life’s about,
with love, that’s oh so true.
From twenty to forty, your life gets involved,
you’re busily getting ahead.
So many problems have to be solved,
and mother you tend to forget.
Then in your forties, you think of Mom,
who made your dreams come true.
She kept you safe, away from harm,
oh God, how she loved you.
Her love is like no other,
God put her on this earth.
And since I lost my mother,
I know how much she’s worth!
Hildegard Leuschner
Venice Gardens
What if we got rid of gated communities?
Editor:
Maybe if Venice’s land development regulations (LDRs) allowed 4-story condos/apartments, we could save the pristine land (now urban sprawl) that the North Venice resident complained of.
Maybe we would get rid of those North Venice gated communities and return the land to John Nolen’s original plan of Venice farms.
Maybe we could make these communities non-conforming like many buildings under the new LDRs.
Maybe there would be no need for a new shopping center in North Venice. Maybe?
Don O’Connell
Venice
Trump created a day that will live in infamy
Editor:
On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump committed a series of crimes that no other president in American history had ever contemplated, let alone carried out.
He violated his oath of office; he was guilty of dereliction of duty; he committed an act of sedition; he incited an insurrection.
Together, with his inner circle of stooges and a planned coup, he attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next by urging his vice president to decertify the 2020 election results, allowing him to remain in power.
In addition, he encouraged his followers, a mob of Nazi swine posing as American patriots, to storm the Capitol building. They were going to hang the vice president and assassinate the Speaker of the House.
This is truly a day that will also live in infamy. At a later date, the RNC had the audacity to call the insurrection political discourse. People died that day in defense of Democracy.
Those involved in this heinous crime must be punished to the full extent of the law.
In the coming days, the American people will have an important choice to make at the ballot box. It should not be a difficult choice.
On one side is a party that believes in and defends freedom, Democracy and the Constitution.
On the other side is a party that has lost its moral compass and is led by an individual who embraces autocracy and oligarchy and by his silence apparently approves his friend Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
John Salvaggi
Venice
Why can’t planes take off over Gulf?
Editor:
Another nice Saturday day in the South Venice neighborhoods, except for the constant noise from our famous airport.
I can’t understand why these planes can’t take off over the Gulf.
If someone has the answer, they should let us know.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
Vote to take back the classrooms
Editor:
Whose children are they?
The government, the Sarasota County School Board and the Teachers Union say that when they are in school, they are not the parent’s children.
I guess then that they belong to the state. The indoctrination continues into the home in contradiction of anything that the parents believe.
Welcome to the Soviet Union, where children belonged to the state and if the parents interfered, the children were taken away and the parents were arrested as enemies of the state.
Some members of the School Board want complete control of education and censorship of speech at Board meetings. They want to teach transgender, CRT and other controversial subjects to kindergarten through third grade.
Some of these things have been inserted in their math books. Why bother to learn math, English, civics and actual American history?
The solution to this nonsense is for Sarasota to clean house of these “woke” members of the Sarasota School Board. Take back parent’s rights and the responsibility for the education of Sarasota’s children.
There is no law called “Don’t Say Gay” and it is never mentioned in the Parental Rights Law nor does it discriminate against gays or transgender students.
This is a fallacy created by the Democrat Party to keep the power of the classroom.
We can stop this nonsense at the polls in August. Elect Bridget Zeigler, Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos. They stand for free speech, parent’s rights and an education that will prepare the students for the higher grades.
Frank Patti
Venice
