New Disney characters, please
Editor:
Regarding your recent illustrations of “Disneyworld’s New Characters for 2023,” you glaringly omitted “Goofy Joe” and “Minnie-Mind Kamala.”
How about some fair, unbiased reporting for a change?
Winnie Coleman
Venice
This is not the policy of a leader
Editor:
DeSantis’ so-called immigration laws are not about solving the “immigration” problems in Florida or America. Instead, they are unabashedly self promotional and vindictive components of DeSantis’ presidential campaign.
Attacking those who can not defend themselves is not a sign of strength but of weakness. These new laws create a hostile and fear-laden environment for millions of Floridians and fails to address the issues it claims to be about. These new anti-immigrant laws:
Are destructive of basic family and religious values, making it a crime to even transport an elderly undocumented relative to church or to a doctor for medical treatment;
Discriminate against the very workers whose presence and strong work ethic is critical to the state’s efforts at recovery and rebuilding in the face of the terrible destruction wrought by hurricane Ian;
Are, by interfering with inter-state commerce, likely to be found to be unconstitutional;
By withdrawing the educational opportunities and rights granted to “dreamers” (young children brought to the U.S. through no fault of their own) and raised as Americans are both unethical and immoral. These “dreamers” as individuals contribute in very significant ways to the strength of the Florida economy;
Discourage people from seeking necessary medical treatment for themselves and their families, thus endangering not only their own health but that of the communities in which they live;
By transporting individuals to other states under false pretenses and without their permission, these laws may actually contribute to illegal trafficking.
Are these laws the actions of a “real” leader or of a political hack who lacks commitment to the basic values on which our great country was built?
Richard Vengroff
Venice
Gondolier had multiple errors in weapon story
Editor:
The Venice Gondolier Opinion re: the new laws pertaining to weapons carry is nothing more than Leftist disinformation. How many errors could you possibly stuff into three sentences!?
First of all, the law is not “constitutional carry” (sic). It is permitless carry. A brief review of the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution would make that clear to you. Florida is the 26th state to adopt some form of permitless carry.
Secondly, lawmakers did not vote to allow someone to buy a gun without a permit. That has been the law for 247 years. Federal law has jurisdiction over gun purchases, not Florida law.
It is, of course, completely legal for a law-abiding citizen to buy a legal product such as a gun. The new law changes nothing in that regard.
Thirdly, lawmakers did not vote to allow someone to buy a gun without training. They do not have that authority. Again, that is Federal jurisdiction.
You will soon be able to obtain a Florida Concealed Weapon License without training, like in most states. Even under current law, the course must include at least one shot — not “training” in any meaningful sense of the word.
Before you get this wrong, too, the new law does not change in any way those who are able to legally carry. The same group of people eligible for a permit will be those eligible to carry without one.
The “we” which represent this “Our View” should have at least made an attempt to get the facts correct. With your resources, surely someone on staff could have read the three-sentence description of the law and gotten this correct, if you had wanted to.
This also gives readers good insight into how seriously they should take the rest of the “Our View” feature.
Paul W. DeClark
Venice
Biden can plan his own failures
Editor:
Regarding a letter writer’s complaint (Gondolier, May 10) that the Trump administration did not leave the incoming Biden administration a plan for final withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, I have but one question: If the Trump administration did such a poor job of managing the troop strength and developing strategies in Afghanistan as you claim, why on earth would you want Trump to leave “a plan” for the incoming Biden administration?
Apparently, as history will record, Biden proved quite capable of planning (or not) his own disaster.
Bryant McNiece
Venice
VHS Director of Bands should be praised
Editor:
Yesterday evening, we attended the last of the series of the concert band, symphonic band, wind ensemble of the Venice High School.
The program was amazing and we are so impressed by the young students’ talent and abilities. We want to compliment and recognize the Director of Bands, Mr. David Wing, for doing a great job in taking these bands, so many students, to achieve top placements in competitions nationwide and share their talents with all.
This, to me, is a huge undertaking, and Mr. Wing should be recognized.
Sharon Bellendir
Venice
Trump showed his true colors on CNN
Editor:
CNN’s interview with the former President was met with criticism; my Pollyanna viewpoint was “glad“ they did it.
Trump indicated his supporters are “very stupid” believing the 2020 election wasn’t fair.
He was neurotic as he revered those who stormed the Capitol insurrection. “They were there with love in their heart,” and “that was an unbelievable and it was a beautiful day.”
Delusional!
His inclination to “pardon many” January 6th insurrectionists — criminal!
He described the police officer protecting the capitol “a thug.” The cult crowd laughed at his hate, calling the commentator a “nasty person.”
He suggested Republicans “default” on the debt; unprecedented and unpatriotic.
He falsely claimed pro-choice wants to “kill the baby” after being born and give doctors the right to “execute” babies. Absurd.
Trump’s “I didn’t ask him to find anything” phone call to Georgia’s top election official to overturn results has 11,780 reasons why that wasn’t true.
His demand to take and declassify documents is illegal. The Presidential Records Act states documents are property of the federal government.
This crazy, one term, twice impeached, first to refuse transition of power, sexual abuser, cult leader, con man suggests he doesn’t care about politics.
“Unfortunately or fortunately,” he’s only running to escape being prosecuted.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.