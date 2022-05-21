Disney’s going to pay? Really?
Governor DeSantis promises that Disney will pay for any and all debts incurred after the dissolution of the Reedy Creek District contract.
Donald Trump promised that Mexico will pay for “the wall.” How did that go?
The governor’s promise will continue until his next election cycle, and then likely fade into the ether. Fool Me Twice...?
Mike O’Leary
Venice
When will men stop telling us what to do?
When will women stop being treated like second class citizens? When will men stop telling us what is right as if we can’t think for ourselves?
The supreme court (I refuse to glorify it by using capitals) is trying to do it again: trying to take away women’s rights to our bodies.
Two of the members (men) lied to members of the Senate when they were interviewed for the supreme court, stating they wouldn’t try to reverse Roe v Wade.
The Equal Rights Amendment was ratified by the required states in March of 2021. It only took 49 years since it was proposed. (I write that with tongue in cheek).
It takes two years from then to become an amendment to the Constitution. Why must women have to wait another year before we have rights?
Will this amendment give equal pay for equal work? Will it stop male government officials from deciding what is right or wrong for us?
Let’s face it, there are more men than women in Congress and governors of states.
I marched in the streets of New York City in the late 1960s and 1970s for Women’s Rights. I’m too old to do it now, but I hope my younger and more able believers will still protest.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Abortion issue will doom Democrats
With the leaking of the Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v Wade, the national discussion over abortion has begun in earnest — about 50 years too late.
Even the uber-liberal Judge Ginsburg understood that the Roe v Wade decision was one of the most poorly written and argued decisions in the Court’s history.
The left is willing to ignore freedom of speech, clearly protected under the First Amendment, and to prohibit lawful citizens from bearing arms, a right clearly protected under the Second Amendment.
Apparently, abortion, which is not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution, is a more fundamental right than these.
As they always do, Democrats will overplay their hand. While polls indicate that a majority wants to keep Roe v Wade, they also show that most want restrictions on abortion.
The Dems will now push legislation that they know will fail to call for absolute access to abortion up to the moment of birth. Rather than help in the midterm elections, this will just insure their defeat.
With all the controversy, leave it to President Biden to put the real issue before us. He condemned the draft decision because it would ban the “abortion of a child.” This is now, and has always been, the issue.
Roger Roess
Venice
There must be a better answer than carrying guns
It’s not a fashion statement or protest to outlaw short sleeves. The ‘Right to Bear Arms’ is Florida Governor DeSantis “promise.”
A high profile, confident battle cry, a proclamation “the Legislature will get it done” and stuff.
It must be necessary if 25 states passed constitutional carry laws. Gov. Kemp signed the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act in April. Florida Governor predicted there may be a “Cold War” brewing there.
Under current law, Florida residents must obtain a license to carry a concealed gun. Eligibility includes proof of competency with a firearm. Does the proposed law, also called permit-less or unrestricted carry, allow Floridians to carry firearms without documentation, a background check, permit or required safety training?
Florida is the new Pod magnet, home to insurrectionists, politically pardoned felons, gated-community donations, Orlando’s Pulse nightclub minus 49 people and Stoneman Douglas High School, missing 17 lives.
DeSantis special security task force, created to deal with election fraud, are trained to engage with people carrying guns to the polls, right?
We request the Florida Legislature work towards a safer, modern day solution by not becoming the problem. When you wish upon a star does not mean you get everything you wish for; a “Promise” and stuff.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Biden administration playing down problems
The political theater being staged is an American tragedy. The flawed central character, President Biden, along with his Cabinet are purveyors of disinformation.
They are repeatedly declaring the border is closed, the Afghan withdrawal was successful, inflation is transitory, the USA is systemically racist, parents are not targets of the DOJ, climate change is an existential threat, voter ID suppresses minorities and the MAGA crowd are extremists.
These are all propagated lies.
The plot thickens as the “never let a crisis go to waste” progressives fuel the emotional rage with inflammatory rhetoric — women will not have healthcare rights, interracial marriages will be nullified and LGBTQIA+ children will be in separate classroom.
The newly founded organization, Ruth Sent Us, not only doxed six Supreme Court Justices, but also offered a stipend to the activists who protest at the SC Justices private residences.
Useful idiots carrying banners of clenched fists march forward as their subordinate troops hold signs demanding “Roe by Any Means Necessary.”
Videos on social media have threatened to burn down the USA if the abortion issue is (constitutionally) deferred to the states.
Why hasn’t this administration denounced the tactics meant to intimidate the SC Justices?
In fact, why hasn’t the WH upheld the integrity of the Supreme Court by condemning the leak of the draft opinion?
Has the Marxist ideology infiltrated all American institutions?
This mumbling, bumbling administration uses inflammatory rhetoric to sever, rather than unite. Thus, this staged modern-day American tragedy will end tragically.
Jane Hulse
Venice
Take a look. Roundabouts are not working
People in county and state legislatures should read your paper.
They would have learned, a few weeks back, that the roundabout in Venice has a very high accident rate. No deaths, but many accidents.
Then last week you reported about another roundabout being proposed.
Then this week, two more roundabouts being proposed.
Someone once said that the definition of insanity was repeating the same failed plan over and over, and expecting a different outcome.
I moved to Venice from New Jersey, where they were spending money to remove circles (NJ for roundabouts) and replace them with bridges and stoplights.
People in county and state legislatures should read your paper and maybe even do some research before making insane proposals.
Vince Scotton
Venice
Vote out those who didn’t try to save abortion rights
The Senate recently voted 49-51 against the legislation that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law. Every Republican Senator including Florida’s Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted against it.
If you value the right of women to control what happens in their bodies without governmental interference, then make sure you vote for politicians who are for this right.
You can start by voting Marco Rubio out of office this November. You can follow up by getting rid of Rick Scott in 2024.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
