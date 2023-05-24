Biden can plan his own failures
Editor:
Regarding a letter writer’s complaint (Gondolier, May 10) that the Trump administration did not leave the incoming Biden administration a plan for final withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, I have but one question: If the Trump administration did such a poor job of managing the troop strength and developing strategies in Afghanistan as you claim, why on earth would you want Trump to leave “a plan” for the incoming Biden administration?
Apparently, as history will record, Biden proved quite capable of planning (or not) his own disaster.
Bryant McNiece
Venice
Wait, I know where to find Goofy
Editor:
Well we’re now America’s first Banana Republic, and we’ve been taken over by Dictator for Life Ron DeSanctimoneous, who with his pocket puppet lapdog legislature has brought all kinds of very questionable changes into our lives and it’s going to cost us.
First is his infamous Don’t Say Gay law, and his school and public library book bannings, plus a no permit open carry gun law, no more unanimous death penalty verdicts, but now we can send all rapists to Old Sparky in our death chamber.
And more voter restrictions targeted at those non-white skin voters who he believes are making us Caucasians a minority, and his one of a kind Election Police’s dismal record of overturned arrests is costing our taxpayers millions.
He’s blocked state investments based on environmental, social or governance factors, and we now have the most draconian immigrant working law in the nation that’s causing worker shortages in our agriculture industry.
His new Medical Conscience Law now allows doctors to deny care to anyone because of their personal beliefs. And the final straw? Our Banana Republic is being sued in Federal Court by none other than Mickey Mouse. And Disney just cancelled a $1 billion investment that would have brought 2,000 high paying Disney jobs here from California.
So if you’re wondering where Goofy is, just take a look up north because believe me up there in Tallahassee is where Goofy is sitting.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
VHS Director of Bands should be praised
Editor:
Yesterday evening, we attended the last of the series of the concert band, symphonic band, wind ensemble of the Venice High School.
The program was amazing and we are so impressed by the young students’ talent and abilities. We want to compliment and recognize the Director of Bands, Mr. David Wing, for doing a great job in taking these bands, so many students, to achieve top placements in competitions nationwide and share their talents with all.
This, to me, is a huge undertaking, and Mr. Wing should be recognized.
Sharon Bellendir
Venice
Trump showed his true colors on CNN
Editor:
CNN’s interview with the former President was met with criticism; my Pollyanna viewpoint was “glad“ they did it.
Trump indicated his supporters are “very stupid” believing the 2020 election wasn’t fair.
He was neurotic as he revered those who stormed the Capitol insurrection. “They were there with love in their heart,” and “that was an unbelievable and it was a beautiful day.”
Delusional!
His inclination to “pardon many” January 6th insurrectionists — criminal!
He described the police officer protecting the capitol “a thug.” The cult crowd laughed at his hate, calling the commentator a “nasty person.”
He suggested Republicans “default” on the debt; unprecedented and unpatriotic.
He falsely claimed pro-choice wants to “kill the baby” after being born and give doctors the right to “execute” babies. Absurd.
Trump’s “I didn’t ask him to find anything” phone call to Georgia’s top election official to overturn results has 11,780 reasons why that wasn’t true.
His demand to take and declassify documents is illegal. The Presidential Records Act states documents are property of the federal government.
This crazy, one term, twice impeached, first to refuse transition of power, sexual abuser, cult leader, con man suggests he doesn’t care about politics.
“Unfortunately or fortunately,” he’s only running to escape being prosecuted.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Venice High Band concert was amazing
Editor:
When my husband and I attended the Venice High School Band concert recently, we never expected to be so well entertained by such a superior performance.
The VHS Concert Band, the Symphonic Band and the Wind Ensemble were outstanding. Their performance rivaled that of many professional performances we have attended.
The hard work of the band members, the talent of Mr. David Wing, the Band Director and the dedication of the parents was deeply appreciated. Kudos to you all.
It was truly an enjoyable evening and we can’t wait to attend the first Venice High football game to see what the marching band can do.
Drenna P. Rosenthal
Nokomis
When do we start banning more than a book?
Editor:
“Moms for Liberty” is anything but. Authorized by our governor, this group has sanctioned censorship and approved to eliminate the power of choice.
Power of Choice is a basis of liberty.
There have always been guidelines for the selection of books at every level in our public schools. Classrooms and school libraries provide the power of choice — to question, to learn, to understand.
If a parent/guardian objects or challenges a book, there are steps and alternatives offered by teachers and librarians.
Be reminded that beginning in 1933 with the Nazi regime in power, books deemed liberal, leftist and un-German were pulled from universities and amassed as fuel for bonfires.
Those raids grew to include schools, bookstores and publishing warehouses. This purge continued to include art and culture. The banning of books symbolized intolerance and censorship.
That intolerance turned into hatred of people who did not fit the definition of a true German. The Holocaust.
Why have we become so paranoid and afraid? What has happened to dialogue, questions and discussion? We can carry concealed weapons without a permit but be careful of books!
Banning books from our school libraries and classrooms should be a wake-up call to Floridians. When does banning one book become 10? Become hundreds? Become people?
Paula Klein Gray
Venice
Trump-Russia allegations are a hoax
Editor:
{p class=”p1”}The John Durham report on Crossfire Hurricane proved that the Trump-Russia collusion was a hoax and exonerated President Trump.
{p class=”p1”}U.S. intel agencies possessed no “actual evidence of collusion.” The Trump campaign investigation was based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence,” and the FBI knew there was no valid basis for the investigation.
{p class=”p2”}Russia analysts in the Bureau could have told them they had no information about Donald Trump being involved with a Russian official, but FBI officials didn’t look at the intelligence database.
{p class=”p2”}All the evidence the FBI had came from “Paragraph Five,” a FISA warrant application on Trump volunteer Carter Page after an interview with Trump foreign policy volunteer George Papadopoulos.
{p class=”p2”}In recordings, both denied the campaign had any involvement with Russian officials. The FISA warrant FBI Director James Comey pushed for was found by IG Horowitz to be ”deeply flawed, riddled with false information and errors.”
{p class=”p2”}The New York Times published false stories in 2017 claiming Trump contacts were associating with Russian intelligence agents.
{p class=”p2”}The Durham report details how false information in the Steele Dossier and the Alfa Bank claims, intended to damage Trump was provided to the FBI by Hillary Clinton’s campaign as “part of a political effort to smear a political opponent and to use the resources of the federal government’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies in support of a political objective.”
{p class=”p2”}To those Democrats and RINOs who believe this hoax perpetrated, in part by the FBI on U.S. citizens, now what about January 6?
{p class=”p2”}Ali Young
{p class=”p2”}Venice
