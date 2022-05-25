Fran Valencic helps keep us connected
Editor:
I stand in awe of longtime Gondolier Social columnist Fran Valencic, who unintentionally connects Venice residents after years apart.
About six years ago, we attended a tea held at the Country Club to raise funds for the historical society to begin refurbishing the circus train car at the Depot.
The tea was chaired by Joan High in her regal hat and smashing historical gown. My husband and I had our picture taken at the event, and it appeared in the Gondolier in Fran’s society column a few weeks later.
Last month, when we attended a celebration of life service for a resident of Village on the Isle, the greeter at the door was Joan High, whom we hadn’t seen since the Country Club tea and it was like a happy reunion of long-lost friends.
Again, she looked classy in her hat and high fashion dress. The point I am trying to make is that for us oldsters, social connections are priceless, and thanks to social columnist Fran Valencic — who records Venice’s events, captures participants’ joy at these gatherings, and promotes the city’s philanthropic and charitable gatherings — we feel bound to support worthy causes through events that keep us energized, connected and supportive of others in Venice.
Fran’s enthusiasm is contagious, and we hope that she continues featuring faces, friends, and philanthropy for many years to come.
Kathy A. Megyeri
Venice
I have wondered why Florida isn’t more solar friendly
Editor:
Thank you for the op-ed by David Jenkins about why Florida is not the leader in solar power and energy independence.
I have long wondered why the Sunshine State of Florida is not substantially more solar friendly. The oil and gas industry has long benefited from U.S. subsidies. It is time we do the same for the nascent solar industry.
Let your senators and governor know how you feel about becoming energy independent with solar, and not drilling for oil in our beautiful Gulf or other pristine wildlife areas.
Our representatives cannot tout the need for our energy independence, while not supporting solar. Thank you, Governor, for vetoing HB741.
On another subject, in our fractured and contentious political arena, I find it important to ignore the baseless fears and un-documented “stories” we hear, and base my opinions on fact only.
If you want to know the truth about fentanyl coming across our Southern border, check this well researched link: wapo.st/3G8R5Ge
Mary Erickson
Venice
We must make ‘fake news’ illegal
Editor:
Not all speech is protected; yelling fire in a crowed theater or threatening one’s life, etc., will get you jail time. It’s very important that we expand our thinking.
The list should include fake news reporting, defined as knowingly: twisting the facts, taking words out of context, not reporting the whole story and out-right lying to their voting audience.
The Main Street Media (MSM) along with many college professors have indoctrinated three or more generations of voters. It’s all about controlling the minds and votes of the nonthinkers.
The 2020 presidential election is living proof of their deceitful power. For four years, Trump never got credit for anything. Conversely, they knowingly reported lies to distract from his opponent’s corruption.
The MSM, the deep state and the Democratic party conspired to get Joe Biden elected. Had the MSM reported the truth about the deep state and both candidates, Trump would still be in the White House.
Biden would be headed to the big house. Their lies elected a disaster; his VP is worse.
The corp heads are the purveyors of the fake news and based on the evidence, one could argue treason,. We have laws for everything. Why not one for our nation’s number one peril!
The liberals purposely confuse politics and religion and refuse to engage in conversation. Let’s organize and figure out how to educate the misinformed.
We must force our elected servants to pass such a law or vote them out.
Keith A. Shaffer
Venice
No abortion; stop murdering our future
Editor:
What has happened to responsibility and accountability? All actions cause reactions.
In this action, a baby is the result, so why does the baby need to die? There are so many forms of birth control that are very good at protecting against an unwanted pregnancy.
Tubal ligation or a vasectomy also work wonderfully. Why not use one of these methods instead of terminating a life? Doesn’t the developing fetus have a right to life?
Yes, I’m against abortion. Even in a case of rape, I personally would be hard pressed to get an abortion. It was not the baby’s fault that it happened.
Many years ago I was a new nurse working in a hospital, assigned to a young woman of 18 years old who came in to have an abortion.
According to her intake history this was her third one. I refused to care for her, stating that it was against my beliefs.
Be responsible, be accountable for your actions, stop murdering our future.
Rossana Lachman
North Venice
