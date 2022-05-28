No abortion; stop murdering our future
Editor:
What has happened to responsibility and accountability? All actions cause reactions.
In this action, a baby is the result, so why does the baby need to die? There are so many forms of birth control that are very good at protecting against an unwanted pregnancy.
Tubal ligation or a vasectomy also work wonderfully. Why not use one of these methods instead of terminating a life? Doesn’t the developing fetus have a right to life?
Yes, I’m against abortion. Even in a case of rape, I personally would be hard pressed to get an abortion. It was not the baby’s fault that it happened.
Many years ago I was a new nurse working in a hospital, assigned to a young woman of 18 years old who came in to have an abortion.
According to her intake history this was her third one. I refused to care for her, stating that it was against my beliefs.
Be responsible, be accountable for your actions, stop murdering our future.
Rossana Lachman
North Venice
Pass law to prevent presidential corruption
Editor:
According to recent polling, 84% of voters — Republicans and Democrats alike — agree that no president, regardless of party, should be able to obstruct and undermine the will of the American people or exploit weaknesses in our political system for their personal gain.
In our polarized politics, that bipartisan support is a huge deal.
So what can we do to protect our democracy from presidential corruption? Pass bold legislation like the Protecting Our Democracy Act. If passed, it would prevent future abuse of presidential power and corruption, increase transparency, and ensure presidents of either party can be held accountable.
If the average person used their public office for personal gain, they’d go to jail. So why should the president be allowed to act with impunity?
That’s why I’m urging Congress to pass the Protecting Our Democracy Act. We must prevent future presidents of any party from abusing the power of their office.
Janet Swank
North Port
We need to do more for mental health
Editor:
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a board member, volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
Many people are affected by depression and suicide in some way. While I have found that it is important not to glamorize suicide, it is important to have an open conversation about mental health issues.
Informing people that there is, in fact, help available can fight the stigma of mental illness. This has been proven to benefit not only those who have contemplated or attempted suicide, but also those affected by the loss of a loved one to suicide.
Since my mother’s passing, I have done my part to become an advocate for the suicide prevention, and I’d love for everyone to join me.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of “988” and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988.
By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.
It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Cheyenne Williams
Sarasota
Buchanan, Steube voted against baby formula solution
Editor:
Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube voted against it.
Remember that in November.
“If Republicans had it their way, the formula shortage would continue so they could cynically exploit recalls for political gain and racial divide,” said Chris Taylor, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Democrats worked to deliver solutions, but when given the opportunity to solve problems, Republicans abandoned the American people.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) questioned the motivations and commitment to problem-solving of the GOP.
“Republicans aren’t interested in solutions. They’re interested in theater and chaos,” he tweeted Wednesday. “House Democrats offered a baby formula solution to help your family. Almost every House GOP member voted against it.”
Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube voted against it.
Remember that in November.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Give women the right to choose
Editor:
In his exposed draft on the constitutionality of Roe vs Wade, Supreme Court Justice Alito states that there are traditions that are specifically stated in the Constitution with legal protection and there is another set of traditions that are not stated and do not have legal standing without providing a clear definition between the two.
In addition, he places severe restrictions on the application of the Fourteenth Amendment where states cannot abridge the privileges of a citizen to life and liberty.
He describes the fetus as an “unborn human being,” seemingly giving it Constitutional rights that have not been expressed in the document or in our tradition
He states that with the removal of Roe vs Wade, there will be an increase in reproductive planning while governors are considering legislation restricting contraceptives. Studies have shown child birth is substantially more dangerous to the health and life of the women than an abortion.
He declares that as a society, the women have options that can provide assistance, ignoring that very few women are eligible for paid leave and child care assistance. He seems to ignore the emotional cost of adoption or the dysfunctional and underfunded foster care that exists, especially in Florida.
In 1920, women could not be denied the right to vote based on their sex, giving them civil rights and the right to privacy. In 2022, the right of a woman to make the personal decision on a pregnancy would be a rational extension to the rights given them.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
I had a flat tire; the help was amazing
Editor:
I was recently at Dockside Waterfront Grill. When I went to the car, my tire was flat. I started to change it in the hot sun.
One stranger offered me his electric air pump for my spare tire. Two restaurant employees came out and changed the tire for me. Nobody wanted any cash from me for doing this.
I want to thank everyone involved for helping me. Forget the overwhelming negative news. There is much more positive news.
Change the world starting locally by acts of kindness to each other.
John Raymond
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.