I learned to tune out these types of noises
Editor:
It never ceases to amaze me how people move next to an airport and expect no noise.
For 74 years, I lived near steam engine locomotives hauling iron ore (18 years); across the street from a large university hospital with ambulances howling 24/7 (4 years); on a busy city street (7 years); 100 feet from a diesel railway that shimmed the furniture when a train went by (18 months); hearing B-52s coming and going on bombing missions to Vietnam (18 months); under the landing pattern of Reagan National Airport (5 years); and for 37 years, near the Naval Surface Weapons Center, where there were “cookoffs’’ (ammunition magazines exploding from heat) and large guns being tested Monday through Friday.
When the 16-inch guns were shot, neighbors were alerted, as one had had an atrium collapse and another’s picture window imploded from the vibration.
At any of these locations, it took several weeks, or months, to get used to the noise; then it was tuned out. It was where we chose to live, and the sounds, sights and smells go with the choice.
Venice Municipal Airport is dead silence compared to real noise.
Helen Lawrence
Venice
Hatred against Muslims is reaching a new high
Editor:
The continuing hate speech (including renewed calls for mass violence and genocide), discriminatory policies, dehumanization, harassment, and violence targeting Muslims have reached dangerous levels over the past three weeks.
During the Hindu festival of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti, the Hindu extremists rampaged through Muslim neighborhood areas in at least eight Indian states.
They attacked Muslims, their families, homes, businesses, and places of worship.
The exact details about the loss of lives and property are unknown, as most violence-affected areas continue to be under strict curfew or other arbitrary restrictions by the state.
On Sunday, Ibris Ahmed, 28, who went missing during the Hindu extremist violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, was found dead in a hospital.
The Hindu supremacist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which rules most of the violence-affected states, instead of taking action against the Hindu extremists, is actively targeting the Muslim victims through arbitrary arrests, bulldozing houses and shops by falsely accusing them of participating in the violence.
We strongly condemn this large-scale, well-orchestrated nationwide violence against Muslims and express our deepest concerns that it has the potential to turn into a full-blown Muslim and Christian genocide in the coming months.
Tareq Abdul Azeem
Sarasota
So many topics could make students feel uncomfortable
Editor:
At the urging of our governor, the Florida legislature recently passed legislation prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory, i.e., the teaching of anything about Black history that might make students feel uncomfortable about our country.
If the line in the sand is teaching anything that makes students feel uncomfortable about America, why stop at Black history?
Why not prohibit teaching students about the huge numbers of Americans who were pro-Germany prior to and during WW II? This would include the anti-Semitism of the radio priest, Father Coughlin, Henry Ford, and Charles Lindbergh.
What about prohibiting the teaching of how we killed native Americans and stole their land from them. Andrew Jackson’s Indian raids in Florida would top the list.
Should the teaching of the My Lai massacre in Vietnam be banned, and what about those more “sensitive” passages of the Old Testament?
The list of topics that could be censored if you apply the governor’s standard could go on and on. But I have a better idea. Why not allow everything to be taught, have an open discussion about them, and let the students decide for themselves?
Remember, there is such a thing as the First Amendment and America’s strength has been that it has never ran away from the truth.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
Is the Earth really flat?
Editor:
After reading a couple of the Letters to the Editor in the April 23 edition, it appears the Flat Earth Society is alive and well.
Some of its members seem to have actually fallen off for a few years but managed to claw their way back. Specifically, those extolling the virtues of the main stream media while disparaging Fox News and Newsmax.
Apparently they were AWOL for the years of the MSM lying about Trump colluding with Russia, the border wall being “racist”, Hunter Biden’s laptop being Russian disinformation, the BLM riots being “mostly peaceful” and the Capital riot being an “Insurrection.”
These being only a few of the egregious deliberate actions of the MSM to advance their political agenda. All of this obvious hatred of the Trump administration and its supporters has done irreparable damage to the fabric of our great country.
And to not leave Florida out of the mindless diatribe, it was necessary for one letter to besmear our duly elected governor for insisting on the right of parents to know what is being taught in their children’s schools.
I am, however, optimistic that the flat earthers will eventually fall away and the marvelous nation I grew up in will not be damaged beyond recognition.
John Hollabaugh
Venice
‘Main Stream Media’ is leaving out the truth
Editor:
In the April 23rd edition, a letter to the editor writer stated that he “... chose to believe what I see on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, BBC, etc.”
It’s obvious that this individual is totally missing the point of news reporting by those main stream networks. It’s not what they tell their viewers, it’s what they don’t tell them.
They routinely fail to report news that is not in line with their leftist views.
Ratings of these aforementioned networks are in free fall. CNN’s new attempt at streaming CNN Plus is failing and will be abandoned by the end of this month. This demonstrates that the majority of thinking Americans aren’t buying the stuff these networks are dishing out.
The writer should remember that Fox lives by its motto, “Fair, Balanced, and Unafraid.” Real news for America.
John Thackray
North Venice
Gondo kept negative news off front page
Editor:
Kudos to the Gondolier.
This week’s Saturday edition of the Gondolier was a pleasure to read. We have lived in Venice for the last 20 years and chose it because it reminded us of what a quaint American town was like.
The Gondo paper in recent times usually does not display that image. This time, the front page was all Venice news, no mug shots, no tragedies. Wow!
This was reserved for pages 8 and 9. We need to be aware of that info so buried back there was the right place. The Our Town section returned to wholesome Religious content after a void during the Easter Holy week.
Everything was “cool” until the “Letters to the Editor” section. This should be reserved to letters on local not national issues and reserved to one per person per quarter.
This will stop repeats of “same old” and stay on the Venice area topics.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
Mental health awareness more important than ever
Editor:
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
Suicide is important to me because in 2015, I lost my 15-year-old son to suicide. If I can help save any parent from feeling this horrible pain, I want to.
And I feel that there needs to be more emphasis on suicide and mental health.
Suicide is the number one leading cause of death in the U.S. This needs to stop. People need to understand that suicide and mental illness is real.
We need to get this under control, and I will keep fighting for my son. I will be his voice.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 (the mental health hotline) and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day.
On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988.
By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.
It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go.
We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Kathryn Huffman
Bradenton
