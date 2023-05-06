Progressivism claims abortion is health care
Editor:
Progressivism marches forward, advancing under the pretense of human rights. Government, media and corporate America impose diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies in every aspect of our lives.
Progressives proclaim abortion is health care, a woman’s human right.
Yet, progressives are unwilling to define woman.
SC Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her nomination hearing was asked to state what makes a woman a woman. Her response, “I’m not a biologist.”
In a Congressional hearing, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona deflected instead of answering the questions: “What is a woman?” and “Should men participate in women’s sports?”
Progressive policies permit males to compete in female sports, calling this equal opportunity in the name of equity and inclusion (trans rights). Anyone who disagrees is shunned, called a transphobic and violently attacked. (i.e., Riley Gaines).
On April 20, HR 734 (compliance with Title IX in athletics, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth) passed the House, but not one progressive (refer to Congressional Progressive Caucus) voted to protect girls’ sports.
The word mother has progressed to birthing person and breast feeding to chest feeding.
Gender-affirming care is privately encouraged in educational settings. Parents are not informed of the transitioning efforts.
Medical professionals prescribe hormone blockers and perform child mutilation procedures.
When science distinctly defines a man and a woman, instead of following the science, progressives perpetuate mental confusion.
Why are progressives erasing the lines between men and women?
What lunacy will be next in the world of progressivism?
Jane Hulse
Venice
‘Plandemic’ was all about control
Editor:
Well, there you go again, defending the Sarasota Memorial Hospital by attacking those who just want answers.
We are fighting for truth and transparency and if the hospital board was also, they would welcome a look from a third party audit committee to resolve any doubts and/or show them where they need to improve.
If we caused any chaos or distrust, it was simply in asking the SMH board questions they didn’t want to answer. We are advocates for truth and transparency by simply seeking answers to questions that many citizens want answered.
Almost everything we were told about COVID-19 and the things we were subjected to — like isolation and one-size-fits-all medical protocols — have been subsequently disproved.
And government officials as well as health care providers knew most of it was wrong from the very beginning and yet they pressed on with the “plandemic.”
Just look at Sweden. A small country, yes, but they did not close down — anything — or even hospitalize most people with COVID-19. And, they had one tenth the deaths that were the dire predictions.
The dire predictions were about one thing in countries like ours: Control. Did you ever believe that our free society could be so easily controlled in so many ways? Doesn’t that scare you half to death?
Barbara M. Vaughn
Venice
Trump left Biden no plan for Afghanistan troop removal
Editor:
One of your letter writers castigated Biden’s exit from Afghanistan but the writer forgot a few things. The fact is there were 10,000 troops in Afghanistan when Trump took office in January 2017, and very shortly he added 3,000 more to maintain the stalemate.
Then without telling our allies or partners, he ordered direct talks with the Taliban about ending the war, but he didn’t allow the Afghan government to be at the negotiating table, and he shocked everyone when he said he wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David.
In February 2020, Trump and the Taliban reached the Doha Agreement, a deal where the U.S. would remove all of our troops by May 2021 and the Taliban would refrain from attacking U.S. troops or threaten Afghanistan’s cities — but only as long as we left by that deadline.
Trump also agreed to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison, but for some reason he didn’t secure the release of the only American hostage the Taliban held.
He slowly withdrew more and more troops until in a move that surprised our military, he said all remaining troops would be home by Christmas.
But on Nov. 11, he directed the military to withdraw all troops no later than Jan. 15, 2021. The fact is Trump never left any plans during the transition to the Biden administration on how that final withdrawal would be done or what to do with all that equipment.
That’s what President Trump actually left the new administration and President Biden — no plan.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
DeSantis should be helping Florida, not running for President
Editor:
The newly GOP proposed amendment to Florida’s constitution is the epitome of hypocrisy. Changing the rules so the governor can remain in his position while running for president is the wrong thing to do.
He needs to be here, in Florida helping his constituents navigate the failing insurance industry, out of control building without supporting infrastructure and the mass killing of aquatic life and lack of living in a free state when we can’t even visit the beaches due to continuous red tide issues.
All that he promised when he ran for governor and promised he wouldn’t run for president. Give woke a rest and deal with the real issues.
Jenny Culp
Venice
Supreme Court needs a code of ethics
Editor:
The Supreme Court has a serious ethics problem, and the latest revelations about Clarence Thomas should be alarming to every American.
For 20 years, Thomas has accepted high-end, luxury, all-expense-paid vacations around the world from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. And he never disclosed any of it to the public.
What’s more, he also sold three properties to the billionaire and never reported it on his financial disclosures. The vacations are blatantly unethical, and not reporting the real estate sales is potentially illegal.
Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Because of this, justices must be held to the highest ethical standards.
When Americans see news like this about Clarence Thomas — or anything other justice — the Court demonstrates that it cannot hold itself accountable and it doesn’t take its responsibilities seriously.
A court with no legitimacy only hurts the American people. It’s time for Congress to pass a Supreme Court code of ethics to bring legitimacy back to the court.
Gene Playter
Sarasota
Thank you for letting me know about Emmanne Beasha
Editor:
I attended “Pop Goes the Band” on April 23, sponsored by the North Port Concert Band at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The Venice Gondolier advertised that Emmanne Beasha would be a featured performer. I ran to my computer and ordered tickets.
Some readers may recall at the age of 9, she was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” Now she has blossomed into a beautiful young lady with the voice of an angel.
I, for one, was driven to tears by the songs she sang, as well as her heartfelt delivery. The conductor, the entire concert band, as well as other featured performers were also outstanding.
Thank you, Venice Gondolier, for bringing my attention to this event — 2 hours of sheer enjoyment — and to Emmanne Beasha for an unforgettable afternoon.
Joyce (Joy) Leach
Venice
Dear Editor,
The abortion pill, Mifepristone, is causing a court battle by a Texas Judge who is questioning FDA’s approval from 20 years ago. Reasons like “risk to the health of mothers and protecting an unborn child” also became the battle cry for some politicians.
Did the FDA discuss the detrimental, moral and physical effects of having an abortion? Did they consider recommending a pill for male birth control; maybe refer to it as EGG — Equal Gestation Gesture?
Florida recently legislated a woman seeking an abortion for a baby conceived via rape or incest would have to provide copies of restraining orders, police reports, medical records or court documents to prove they are victims of incest or rape.
Consider the partnership if an unwanted pregnancy is to be eradicated, Since it takes both a sperm and an egg, let’s legislate a vasectomy that is a Mandatory Adolescent Reversible Surgery (MARS) thus eliminating the risk to the female.
When a male becomes old enough to prove he is a responsible person who won’t be a deadbeat dad or perhaps a rapist, the vasectomy can be reversed: it only takes a moment compared to a lifetime of an unplanned or unwanted child.
Regards,
Kim Eudy
Venice, Fl.
