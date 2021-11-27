We weren’t confused in voting for single members districts

One definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Here we go again with voting on single member districts to select Sarasota County commissioners.
When the vote to use single member districts passed in 2016 with 60 percent in favor, the elected commissioners pronounced that voters didn’t really mean to do that — they must have been confused.
A subsequent poll showed the same favorability rating for single member districts.
The announcement to put it on the ballot again claims (by Republican Commissioners Mike Moran and Christian Ziegler) it is a “trick by sly Democrats” to win a seat.
No, it is an effort to make running for a commission seat more affordable since you only need to pay for advertising and communications within your district.
This system is used in dozens of Florida counties, as well, both those leaning Republican or Democratic. Effectively, it puts big money on a more level playing field.
Why not ask Republican Mike Hutchinson why he spoke at a recent meeting of the Charter Review Board to explain that he’s in favor of single member districts.
He lost by a narrow margin when he ran for a seat on the Commission and understands the financial underpinnings why this makes sense.
In addition to the financial aspects of this form of representation, it puts the commissioner closer to the voters who actually put him/her there. It’s called accountability!
I urge all voters to turn out and retain the single member districts when it comes up in a special election in March 2022.
Judith Houston
Venice
Joe Biden is doing great things

Wow, according to recent letter writer, Joe Biden is a liar, thief, bully, hypocrite, con-man, is bitter, a traitor — and on and on the writer goes infinitum.
She mentioned his son’s military service as if Biden was hiding something, but the reality is President Biden has been up front about his son’s drug issues and his discharge from the Naval Reserve, which was not dishonorable.
But maybe she needs to look a bit closer at her “Best President Ever” Donald Trump because he was the one who knew the COVID pandemic was on the way but didn’t want to admit it, and under his watch, over 600,000 Americans died.
And what kind of a warped minded president would even believe that we should inject our bodies with Clorox? We could go on and on about her “Best President Ever” trying to overturn the supposed “stolen” election he lost, but why beat a dead horse.
He lost and everyone knows it.
But I wonder if she is even aware that for the 7th straight week, under the administration of President Joe Biden who she attacks, the unemployment numbers have gone down to the lowest level since 1969?
Unfortunately, lashing out at Joe Biden is what she and her fellow Republicans keep doing that’s now turning off the voters, so today 71% of all voters do not want Donald Trump to run in 2024.
Seems to me that Joan Lynch just can’t seem to get the message the voters are sending her. Maybe it’s time for her to clean up that foggy crystal ball she keeps looking at.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Steube should address this Medicare/Medicaid issue

Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (“CMS”) announced that the monthly Medicare Part B premium for 2022 will increase by more than 14.5% — $21.60 monthly — from $148.50 to $170.10 or almost $260 annually; and the annual Part B deductible will increase $30.00 — almost 14.8% — from $203 to $233.
In announcing these increases, CMS noted that they were in part attributable to its need to fund contingency reserves for the use of Aduhelm, an Alzheimer’s drug of questionable efficacy approved by the FDA this past summer, that Biogen, its manufacturer, has indicated will cost $56,000 annually for each patient who receives it.
Our Congressman, Gregg Steube, who is always “Johnny on the spot” in his weekly newsletter in criticizing the current administration for anything and everything, was remarkably silent this past Sunday on this matter — a pocketbook issue that adversely affects a substantial part of the Congressman’s constituency.
I would urge Congressman Steube to actively embrace this issue by seeking the support of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to enact legislation to permit CMS to negotiate for Medicare beneficiaries reasonable prices with drug manufacturers, including Biogen.
Apart from moderating the costs of drugs for seniors, this could enable CMS to pare back the impending 2022 Medicare cost increases and to mitigate the need for future Medicare increases on account of new drugs.
George Neidich
Venice
What does a ‘fundamental transformation’ look like?

Past and present administrations have promised to fundamentally transform America. Reporters, however, have never queried — a fundamental transformation to what?
What would be necessary to transform the fundamentals of a constitutional republic?
Would law enforcement be delegitimized and destabilized?
Would history be removed from town squares?
Would education’s focus be social justice, instead of academic achievement?
Would government intimidate parents for voicing their concerns?
Would government forego border enforcement, encouraging hundreds of thousands of people to enter illegally?
Would government’s nominee for Comptroller of the Currency be a 1989 graduate of Moscow State University whose thesis is titled Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Revolution of the Capital?
Would government and corporate mandates limit individual freedom?
Would corporate media misrepresent or suppress news?
Would government propose trillions in social infrastructure spending in the name of saving the democracy?
“When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take America under the label of communism; we will not take it under the label of socialism. These labels are unpleasant to the American people and have been speared too much. We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable. We will take it under liberalism, under progressivism, under democracy. But take it, we will!” — Alexander Trachtenberg, National Convention of Communist Parties, 1944
The websites, progressives.house.gov and cpusa.org, provide insight into the progressive transformation, an agenda that destroys liberty, a fundament of the USA.
Jane Hulse
Venice
