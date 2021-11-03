We don’t need masks; we need vaccinations
Editor:
I usually read the opinion pages of the paper to see what everyone else is thinking about various subjects. Whether I agree or not, their opinions give insight to the thinking of my community, state and nation.
I read John Doner’s opinion on mask wearing for school children. I waited to see if you received any letters trying to rebut his obviously researched essay. Unless I missed them, there have been no responses.
I totally agree with his opinion and especially enjoyed his analogy of the effectiveness of mask wearing to “putting up a chain link fence to keep out mosquitos.” Adding the explanation by the neurologist about oxygen deficiency to the brain was bringing the essay to a great conclusion.
I would only add that if all adults and children 16 years and up would get the COVID-19 vaccine, we could stop the spread of this disease. I believe that soon there will be vaccines for younger children and parents should be diligent about making sure their children are inoculated.
Marilyn Jansa
North Port
GOP is inclusive of all people
Editor:
This is in response to a letter on Oct. 16. Please explain which “certain people” you claim the GOP is making it harder for them to vote? Are you claiming that showing a photo ID hinders voters?
That is far from being true! Every person needs a photo ID for so many things in everyday life that a person could not function without one.
As for the GOP not giving a whit about women or Black or brown persons, perhaps it would behoove you to do some research about the makeup of the last administration’s lineup.
There were plenty of females, Black and brown people and gays in very prestigious positions.
Another thing you mentioned is that the GOP does not like non-white foreigners. The majority of the GOP as well as many Dems want foreigners to enter our country legally. We allow lots of persons that way.
Any person who wants to come to American needs to want to become an American.
Breaking into our country is not a good first impression.
Jan Crooks
Englewood
Gondolier is wrong; public has given input
Editor:
Your 10/30 editorial laments apathy among Venice citizens for not being involved enough in local policy discussions. You cite the ongoing Planning Commission process to revise Venice’s Land Development Regulations (LDRs) as an example of this.
Yet, a previous Gondolier editorial gave Planning Commission members a platform to dismiss and belittle those who have weighed in on the LDRs as “misinformed” — without giving any explanation of the purported misinformation.
To date, more than 150 public comments have been provided to the city about the LDRs, on issues ranging from downtown building heights to lawn standards to inadequate gopher tortoise protections. At key moments, many of us have shown up to provide input in person. That’s evidence of an engaged group of residents who care enough to weigh in, even if they don’t make it to every meeting or get every technical nuance correct.
I encourage the Gondolier to reflect and explore the concerns of these engaged citizens in your coverage and editorials.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
DeSantis is denying Floridians freedom
Editor:
Gov. DeSantis, attempts to appear as a defender of freedom but is a despotic hypocrite passing laws that censor the citizens of Florida.
He has limited our rights to make locally based decisions; squelched voting rights for qualifying felons and made it harder for Florida voters to add and pass amendments on the ballot.
His HB 1 declares open season on protesters by reducing penalties for hitting one with a vehicle while he attempts to punish school districts for their efforts to protect student health through mask mandates.
He worked against public education under the false banner, “freedom of choice,” but has denied students the opportunity to study the factual history of Juneteenth.
DeSantis suppressed COVID statistics and applied police state tactics against the whistleblower while touting freedom from mask wearing. He has denied LGBTQ legislation and gun control measures but has established a Pulse Memorial Day.
He has received kudos for environmental spending but has not addressed Florida’s reliance on fossil fuels.
The cruise ship debacle exemplifies his contradictory political maneuvering. Each decision is calculated to cynically garner national attention on his chosen network, Fox, as he cherry-picks ways to suppress and micromanage Floridians.
Belle Hollon
Englewood
Electric cars good but we need to do more
Editor:
I live in Florida and New Jersey. I worked in Trenton, which was 103 miles each way from my house in Sussex County, and I commuted to New York City for two PhDs.
I saw both cities flooded, and Florida had hurricanes.
There is no doubt that climate change is going beyond take-off status all over the world. Some say a move to electric cars — I have one!
A disturbing news item tells yes, that nations are trying to change data in scientific reports and continue to pursue the downward spiral of death and destruction.
Leaks reveal Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia asking the U.N. to play the need for fossil fuels to remain despite the danger (Source: BBC), while other rich nations are questioning paying more to poorer states to greener technology.
Just sickening, is it not?
This will also have impact on the coming of the OOP26 Climate Summer. We know that nations must slow down climate change to keep global warning to 1.5 degrees. Does nobody know the temps of Alaska and Greenland? Take a look! We no longer can be mental and greedy eunuchs.
The leaked documents from the U.N. add up to 32,000 submissions on bad ideas. I have friends in the Himalayas where there is little snow. Alaska has rising temps and little ice for polar bears. California fires are toxic.
We must change our ways greatly everywhere. As one person noted the need for electric cars. We need more than that. Time is of the essence.
Bill Weightman
North Port
Why do Americans not call out government?
Editor:
Why do Sanders, the Clintons, Pelosi, Warren, Kerry, Obama, Biden preach equality for everyone while they are multimillionaires? Why do they have walls and police protection?
Why do BLM and Antifa riot and destroy only in Democrat cities? Why are families, thugs, drugs allowed to pour over our borders (according to Texas authorities)?
Why do we give billions in foreign aid while Tunnels to Towers asks our donations to care for our wounded warriors whom the government should care for, 100%?
Why is the Social Security that we pay into most of our lives, although barely sufficient, considered an entitlement? Why is infrastructure only 24% of the proposed stimulus (according to Fortune magazine, 4-6-21)?
Why do we believe only the rich will be taxed to pay for it? Why does the government pay many not to work? Why do the top 20% pay over 75% of the federal taxes (according to Tax Policy Center)? Why has socialism never worked throughout history?
Why are we so stupid?
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Thoughtful act helps restore my faith in people
Editor:
I want to thank the person who found my husband’s cell phone on Indiana Avenue in Englewood and propped it up against a light post so it would be visible to us when we searched for it.
This was an act that reaffirmed our belief that people are basically good and well-meaning. In the recent past, we had begun to doubt those beliefs and have often felt quite discouraged about the future.
This was not a “big deal” as the phone was cheap, but the effort to replace it and set up a replacement seemed daunting, as we are not technically “savvy.” We rely, as do others, on visits from smart grandchildren, to fix our various electronics.
So, again, thank you. I think of these instances as “moments of grace” ... as when someone holds a door for you when you are trying to maneuver a walker into a restaurant, or when someone picks up an item you have dropped in a store.
These small instances reaffirm my belief that people are basically kind and thoughtful.
I am a former teacher and I like to think that my hopes for my students to be able to live a good life will come true.
So, thank you, to the person who found the phone and put it in a place where it could be easily found. You have bolstered my core belief in the basic goodness of people. This has been a small, but very important instance of grace.
Rebecca Hokkanen
Englewood
