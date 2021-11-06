Gov. DeSantis is going after imaginary criminals
Editor:
Just what we needed these days. With everything crazy going on throughout our country these days from the constant rehashing of the 2020 election to Donald Trump’s idiocy, now we have Governor DeSantis’ new priority project — a brand new Election Police Force to catch all those voters who have been cheating year after year.
At least that is what no one else but DeSantis believes. I lost count of how many of our Florida voters cheated in the past few elections. It must have been a lot for DeSantis needing an Election Police Force.
Buck Rogers, please come down from outer space and protect us from all those cheating voters. Looks to me like Governor DeSantis new Election Police Force is searching for a crime that just doesn’t exist. And worse, now he also decided to ban some University of Florida’s professors from testifying as expert witnesses in any case filed against the governor or the Florida Commissioner of Education, and any number of other state agencies, denying their right to academic freedom.
Whoa there, Lone Ranger. That’s what Banana Republics do. Are we so paranoid that we need to stifle our university professors’ right to free speech? With this governor, you better believe it is!
Slowly but surely, the State of Florida under this paranoid governor is fast becoming a laughing stock, and God help all of us if he is reelected because next will be his new Expert Professor Police Force to keep all those university professors in line and controlled and banned from testifying or saying anything derogatory about our governor or any of his state education agencies.
Won’t that be great? In a pig’s eye, it will.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
What about media apathy?
Editor:
Your Oct. 30 opinion titled “And the “winner” is ... public apathy” was a reminder that negative consequences can result for being disengaged. I did chuckle, however, when I saw the minuscule endorsement attached at the end of the article. It begs the question, were you afraid of offending someone by the endorsement?
I cannot recall an election in recent years where a newspapers endorsement was so “tucked away.”
As I put ink to paper, the final hours of voting day are about to end. For those of us following races where critical issues are being discussed by both parties, “Media Apathy” was on full display. During the Monday evening news, none of the following networks made mention of the New Jersey and Virginia races for governor: ABC, NBC, and CBS.
Were they apathetic or is there another reason behind their reason to remain silent? It makes you wonder.
Mike Clukey
Venice
Why not now but then was OK?
Editor:
I found it irrational that these two local “patriots” cannot get to D.C. for sentencing because it’s a hardship.
Apparently, it was no problem on Jan. 6th.
Bruce Lindh
Venice
Why do Americans not call out government?
Editor:
Why do Sanders, the Clintons, Pelosi, Warren, Kerry, Obama, Biden preach equality for everyone while they are multimillionaires? Why do they have walls and police protection?
Why do BLM and Antifa riot and destroy only in Democrat cities? Why are families, thugs, drugs allowed to pour over our borders (according to Texas authorities)?
Why do we give billions in foreign aid while Tunnels to Towers asks our donations to care for our wounded warriors whom the government should care for, 100%?
Why is the Social Security that we pay into most of our lives, although barely sufficient, considered an entitlement? Why is infrastructure only 24% of the proposed stimulus (according to Fortune magazine, 4-6-21)?
Why do we believe only the rich will be taxed to pay for it? Why does the government pay many not to work? Why do the top 20% pay over 75% of the federal taxes (according to Tax Policy Center)? Why has socialism never worked throughout history?
Why are we so stupid?
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Thoughtful act helps restore my faith in people
Editor:
I want to thank the person who found my husband’s cell phone on Indiana Avenue in Englewood and propped it up against a light post so it would be visible to us when we searched for it.
This was an act that reaffirmed our belief that people are basically good and well-meaning. In the recent past, we had begun to doubt those beliefs and have often felt quite discouraged about the future.
This was not a “big deal” as the phone was cheap, but the effort to replace it and set up a replacement seemed daunting, as we are not technically “savvy.” We rely, as do others, on visits from smart grandchildren, to fix our various electronics.
So, again, thank you. I think of these instances as “moments of grace” ... as when someone holds a door for you when you are trying to maneuver a walker into a restaurant, or when someone picks up an item you have dropped in a store.
These small instances reaffirm my belief that people are basically kind and thoughtful.
I am a former teacher and I like to think that my hopes for my students to be able to live a good life will come true.
So, thank you, to the person who found the phone and put it in a place where it could be easily found.
You have bolstered my core belief in the basic goodness of people. This has been a small, but very important instance of grace.
Rebecca Hokkanen
Englewood
Good job telling Ladapo to mask or leave
Editor:
Dear Senator Polsky:
Kudos to you for telling Dr. Ladapo, the newly appointed surgeon general of Florida by Governor DeSantis, to leave your Tallahassee office because he refused to put on a mask even though you shared with him that you were newly diagnosed with breast cancer and receiving radiation.
It baffles me that this Harvard trained physician forgot the oath he took when he graduated from medical school “Do No Harm.”
As someone who has been involved with infectious diseases for over 30 years, I question if his behavior of refusing to mask would be the same when in the presence of The First Lady of Florida, Governor DeSantis wife, who was also recently diagnosed with breast cancer and receiving treatment.
Senator Polsky, again, kudos to you for approaching this pandemic intellectually and not politically.
Dr. Geraldine Pozzi-Galluzi, RN
North Port
There are a lot of things Biden is not
Editor:
I saw a sign “Biden is not my president.” It got me thinking about what Biden is not.
Biden is not a liar.
Biden is not a thief.
Biden is not a bully.
Biden is not a hypocrite.
Biden is not a misogynist.
Biden is not a womanizer.
Biden is not an elitist.
Biden is not a con man.
Biden is not a heartless man.
Biden is not a nasty man.
Biden is not a spiteful man.
Biden is not a bitter man.
And most important of all, Biden is not a traitor.
Biden believes in your right to have your vote counted for the candidate you voted for. He believes in the Constitution and an America ruled by a government divided into three equal branches, independent of each other.
Biden believes in a democracy, not a kingdom ruled by a petty king.
Sue Bailey
Englewood
High gas prices, vaccine mandates all bad
Editor:
Several months ago, I forecast in a letter to the editor, the rise in gasoline prices because of Biden’s policies. I was rebuked by one of your readers, who by the way sent a letter to my home, saying that the President couldn’t cause gas prices to rise.
How did this person get my home address? I remember in May of 2020 I paid $1.65 a gallon. Yesterday I paid $3.25 a gallon. That’s double with no end in sight.
Also I read that the POTUS is mandating vaccines for everyone. What about people that already had the virus and received the antibody infusion.
We have natural immunity and can’t get a vaccine for 90 days after the infusion? Where’s the science? I’m 83 and my wife is 81. One week after the infusion we were symptom-free.
We also took Ivermectin that was prescribed by Urgent Care. The chain drug stores wouldn’t fill that prescription but a hospital did.
Recently, I read that the police shot and killed a Caucasian man in Tampa who was pointing an air rifle at them. Where’s the fury and looting and burning like the BLM perpetuated?
Don’t white lives matter?
Robert Palermo
North Port
