I’m glad band didn’t cover up logo
Editor:
I am so proud of Venice High school for being proud enough of its logo not to cover it up, even for Walt Disney World.
The Indian has been its mascot for years and I, as a Venice resident, am particularly proud of it. Why, you ask?
Because I graduated from high school in Owatonna, Minnesota, definitely an Indian name from the Ojibwa tribe and our school mascot was also appropriately called the Indians.
But due to a weak principal, city council and board of education, the logo was changed to the Huskies about 12 years ago, and it’s never been the same, not for alumni, not for the city’s residents, and not for the students who had to change their proud and historical logo for that of an animal.
Band students of Venice, Principal Zoli Kerestely, and district office members, hold your heads high as you represent the bravery, heritage, strength, and honor of all Native Americans and the rest of us who applaud you.
It’s Disney’s loss and your gain as we Venice residents stand and cheer your decision to always be Indians.
Kathy A. Megyeri
Venice
Are Venice students learning history of Native Americans?
Editor:
After reading the Mickey Mouse decision to ban Venice High School band from playing in the Magic Kingdom parade, the Indian logo was re-opened for discussion, again.
At first glance, the logo included in the article looked like a turkey. Upon a closer inspection, the angry face of a head-dressed man appeared. Yikes! An angry warrior?
Ever curious about folks who settled here before us, one point history recorded was as true today as it was yesterday: “as the white Euroamerican population of the United States began to increase in the late 1700s, people began to move away from the towns and cities of the Northeast and search for other areas, where they could have “elbow room” and freedom from laws and regulations.“
This “frontier mentality” is what Frederick Jackson Turner wrote of as characterizing the national personality of the United States.
Well then, the depiction makes sense if the Seminole Indian was angry when the white man moved in on their territory, but is it politically correct?
The children of Texas have a separate class for Texas history. Are the children of Venice high school learning Seminole history and the history of the logo the school district office fought to defend?
Kim Eudy
Venice
Direction of country determined by who’s in power
Editor:
The direction that a country goes in depends on who is in control of the government, what legislation is passed and what existing legislation is removed or revised.
If we look at records of economic performance, as one measure of performance, we can see a pendulum swinging in one direction depending on whether Republicans are in control or Democrats.
And the leaders of the party in control, having the most members in Congress, dictate to a large degree, the direction.
Mitch McConnell, when being interviewed by Charlie Rose in 2016, was asked why he thought Republicans were better for the country than the Democrats. Mitch answered: “You know Charlie, we Republicans are the party of free enterprise and the Democrats are the party of government.”
That seems like an honest and revealing statement.
The fact is that if a controlling party passes legislation placing more importance on free enterprise over government programs that benefit all Americans, i.e., the Common Good, this is what we get:
tinyurl.com/4ah4cvms — the worst income unfairness and loss of quality of life compared to all other developed countries.
Further proof of this: tinyurl.com/y7m484cc.
Brad Hardin
Venice
Venice is becoming ‘Paradise Lost’
Editor:
I am a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran. My family and I moved to Venice in 1990 in order to escape the harsh New England winters.
In 1990, Venice was a sleepy small town with a rich history. We settled in and enjoyed both the weather, and community.
Over the years, Venice has gone from idyllic to tumultuous. What was paradise is now a bustling metropolis. The cost of living has overwhelmed the average family.
Working families now need to have at least two incomes in order to survive. “Latch Key” children are now the norm, rather than the exception. What this means for the fiber of families in the future is unknown.
Personally, I have gone from the head of a household to being alone. Prices have far outgrown my finances. Soon, I will have to make the difficult choice to find less expensive housing.
I am not alone in this dilemma. Where will I go? I have no idea. Currently, there is no affordable housing available.
I chuckle when I see a newspaper story implying that $2,000 a month for an apartment is “affordable”.
We all have to ask ourselves the question: Is Paradise Lost?
John Langley
Venice
Beach law should not allow hard liquor
Editor:
Once again, there’s a big elephant on the beach. I wish Ms. Morgan’s article would have dug a little deeper into why we have alcohol on the beaches of Venice in the first place.
This isn’t really about Jetty Jacks or the Pilot House, where an ordinance of beer and wine would have been the first test the City Council should have done.
But no, it was never openly discussed that in the ordinance, it also allows hard liquor. Now, who would benefit from that?
Why should anyone need hard liquor on the beach? Remember this when the City Council members vote on the issue again.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Seeing religious zealotry in politics is ‘frightening’
Editor:
I saw DeSantis’ messiah political ad this evening. Only thing missing is the voice of Charlton Heston.
Religious zealotry in an American political setting is not only weird and disturbing, but really frightening. I believe the late Elijah Cummings said, “We’re better than this” on another subject.
I used to think so. By this time, the election is over, and your candidate either won or lost. We’ll all have another chance during the next free and open election.
For now, I’m going back to bed.
Mike O’Leary
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.