Venice is becoming ‘Paradise Lost’
Editor:
I am a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran. My family and I moved to Venice in 1990 in order to escape the harsh New England winters.
In 1990, Venice was a sleepy small town with a rich history. We settled in and enjoyed both the weather, and community.
Over the years, Venice has gone from idyllic to tumultuous. What was paradise is now a bustling metropolis. The cost of living has overwhelmed the average family.
Working families now need to have at least two incomes in order to survive. “Latch Key” children are now the norm, rather than the exception. What this means for the fiber of families in the future is unknown.
Personally, I have gone from the head of a household to being alone. Prices have far outgrown my finances. Soon, I will have to make the difficult choice to find less expensive housing.
I am not alone in this dilemma. Where will I go? I have no idea. Currently, there is no affordable housing available.
I chuckle when I see a newspaper story implying that $2,000 a month for an apartment is “affordable”.
We all have to ask ourselves the question: Is Paradise Lost?
John Langley
Venice
Beach law should not allow hard liquor
Editor:
Once again, there’s a big elephant on the beach. I wish Ms. Morgan’s article would have dug a little deeper into why we have alcohol on the beaches of Venice in the first place.
This isn’t really about Jetty Jacks or the Pilot House, where an ordinance of beer and wine would have been the first test the City Council should have done.
But no, it was never openly discussed that in the ordinance, it also allows hard liquor. Now, who would benefit from that?
Why should anyone need hard liquor on the beach? Remember this when the City Council members vote on the issue again.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Seeing religious zealotry in politics is ‘frightening’
Editor:
I saw DeSantis’ messiah political ad this evening. Only thing missing is the voice of Charlton Heston.
Religious zealotry in an American political setting is not only weird and disturbing, but really frightening. I believe the late Elijah Cummings said, “We’re better than this” on another subject.
I used to think so. By this time, the election is over, and your candidate either won or lost. We’ll all have another chance during the next free and open election.
For now, I’m going back to bed.
Mike O’Leary
Venice
Marie Dicicco is somebody who deserves praise
Editor:
Columnist Fran Valencic wrote of Venice‘s Valentina Mercado’s spectacular opening in the Around Town column (11/9/22) and about the hard-working Renaissance woman with high energy, commitment, and sheer determination who finally brought Valentina Mercado to Base Ave. after working so hard for the past couple of years.
This was all due to the efforts of one of Venice’s biggest cheerleaders, the real Valentina, Marie Dicicco. I have to second those accolades because I have followed her from her small shop on Laurel Avenue to the Mercado she opened on Spur Street and now to its new home on Base Avenue.
This powerhouse lady knows almost everyone in town, she makes lifelong friends, she’s always happy and upbeat, and she is determined to offer an outstanding shopping experience for visitors and Venice residents.
Her selected vendors are stellar, her business sense acute, and her desire to please customers and promote our city is unsurpassed. She herself is classy.
She’s a jewelry, antiques, and hat designer herself, she knows what her clientele wants and needs, she is as energetic and knowledgeable a businesswoman as one could ever meet, and her eye for fashion, housewares, furniture, and promotion of accomplished craftspeople, artists, and other merchants should certainly win her every Best of Venice award herself.
Thanks to Fran to bringing Marie and the Valentina Mercado to an even larger audience.
Kathy A. Megyeri
Venice
You can help people get shelter after the storm
Editor:
More than 18,000 homes across Southwest and Central Florida were reported to have been destroyed or suffered major damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Damage estimates by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration exceeded $50 billion, making Ian one of the costliest hurricanes in Florida’s history.
As communities begin the hard work to build back, Hurricane Nicole is likely to set some of those initial efforts on their heels.
Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state have been actively engaged in efforts to help Florida communities in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, but also long-term recovery through the assessment and repair of damaged homes, and planning for the construction of new affordable homes.
Storms like Hurricane Ian tend to most adversely impact the lower-income populations that Habitat serves. As one of the largest nonprofit housing organizations in Florida, Habitat is uniquely positioned to help those most in need rebuild stability through safe and resilient shelter.
To build back the place we all call home, Habitat calls on the greater Florida community to support our efforts to ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home. Together, we can do that.
Though we are unlikely to know what impact Nicole will have on our communities for days to come, we know for certain that there is a need now for your continued support.
To help fund recovery efforts related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Florida Hurricane Fund at:
Roxanne Young,
Executive Director,
Habitat for Humanity of Florida
Atlanta, Georgia
I didn't think it was funny
Editor:
I am writing to comment on the statement by Mr. Ron Smith showing his lack of common manners and class on offering his congratulations to his opponent in the city council race, Mr. Pat Neal, not his true opponent, Mr. Howard.
I didn't think this was very humorous at all.
Michael W. Dukes
Venice
Where are the 'real' Republicans?
Editor:
Real Republicans (like those in 2016 before Donald Trump became president), when are you going to take back your party from the Trumplicans (those who follow and believe "the big liar" Donald Trump's claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election?)
It is clear from the recent mid-term elections that the American voters do not want Trumplicans participating in American politics.
Almost all the Trumplicans running in both state and federal elections were defeated by the Democratic candidates.
Real Republicans like Liz Cheney and several incumbent congressmen, who defied Donald Trump by voting to impeach him, lost their primary elections when Donald Trump chose Trumplican candidates who were then selected by Trumplican followers to represent the Republican party in the mid-term elections.
Surely, there are more Real Republicans out there than Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and the other incumbent Republican incumbents who lost in their primaries.
You Real Republicans need to speak up. Make some noise! Stand up for your party principles. Perhaps you could start a new movement, "Real Republicans against Trumplicans."
What do you have to lose? Other than our Democracy.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
