I didn’t think it was funny
Editor:
I am writing to comment on the statement by Mr. Ron Smith showing his lack of common manners and class on offering his congratulations to his opponent in the city council race, Mr. Pat Neal, not his true opponent, Mr. Howard.
I didn’t think this was very humorous at all.
Michael W. Dukes
Venice
Where are the ‘real’ Republicans?
Editor:
Real Republicans (like those in 2016 before Donald Trump became president), when are you going to take back your party from the Trumplicans (those who follow and believe “the big liar” Donald Trump’s claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election?)
It is clear from the recent mid-term elections that the American voters do not want Trumplicans participating in American politics.
Almost all the Trumplicans running in both state and federal elections were defeated by the Democratic candidates.
Real Republicans like Liz Cheney and several incumbent congressmen, who defied Donald Trump by voting to impeach him, lost their primary elections when Donald Trump chose Trumplican candidates who were then selected by Trumplican followers to represent the Republican party in the mid-term elections.
Surely, there are more Real Republicans out there than Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and the other incumbent Republican incumbents who lost in their primaries.
You Real Republicans need to speak up. Make some noise! Stand up for your party principles. Perhaps you could start a new movement, “Real Republicans against Trumplicans.”
What do you have to lose? Other than our Democracy.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
Can you donate to help Ian survivors?
Editor:
Our community was hit hard by hurricane Ian. I know this doesn’t affect many of you, but it affects many us. Many families in our community are currently displaced due to Ian.
Families are in tents, RV’s, homes full of mold, and some have been temporarily relocated more than 60 miles from home. This has caused many people to lose their jobs and many kids to miss school.
I am the volunteer executive director of a nonprofit called When All Else Fails and a Kiwanian. We are an organization that helps those who can’t be helped by traditional non-profits.
In our community 1 in 3 homes took substantial damage. Over 64,000 cars have been totaled in an 80-mile radius. We are trying to get our neighbors back home in any way possible
Many families are underinsured as the majority of the damage came from the floods, and they don’t carry flood insurance as they are not in flood zones. If you are insured, it could be several months before you see any money.
Our nonprofit is holding a fundraiser to bring in drywall, screws, joint compound, and tape. Our hope is if we can give some of these families a way to come home and regain some kind of normal.
If you can donate, please do. You can donate through:
gofund.me/b2854d6b
Justin Cody Willis
North Port
Let’s talk about the Pilgrims and the Puritans
Editor:
Ross Benjamin’s letter, (Venice Gondolier, Nov.19), is perplexing.
The Pilgrims are American lore and the fundamental Christians who became separatists from the Anglican or Church of England.
Not to be confused with the Puritans, the Pilgrims, led by William Bradford, were not very prosperous and only numbered about 3,000 by 1640. They escaped English persecution by fleeing to the Netherlands before deciding on the move to America in 1620.
I am not aware of the Norway connection, as stated in Mr. Benjamin’s letter.
Puritans were also religious reformers but did not want to separate from the Anglican Church. They became known as Congregationalists and made their religious decisions democratically.
Puritans, led by John Winthrop, settled the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630. They had resources and were interested in owning land in the New World. By 1640, the Massachusetts Bay Colony was 20,000 strong and over the next few decades completely absorbed the Pilgrims at Plymouth.
The Puritans were not inspired as much by religious freedom as they were by financial gains.
Approximately 150 years after the early colonization efforts of the Pilgrims, the thriving 13 British Colonies in America were indeed founded as “One Nation Under God.” Presumably, many Christians supported our nation’s founding.
In 2019, Christians represented 65 percent of the total adult population in the United States and people with no formal religious identity make up about 25 percent of the population.
Mr. Benjamin uses the term “Christian Nationalists” as a pejorative. I am a practicing Christian and believe in strong government as provided for in our Constitution, including freedom of religion. If that makes me a Christian Nationalist, sign me up!
Bryant McNiece
Venice
