Can you donate to help Ian survivors?
Editor:
Our community was hit hard by hurricane Ian. I know this doesn’t affect many of you, but it affects many us. Many families in our community are currently displaced due to Ian.
Families are in tents, RV’s, homes full of mold, and some have been temporarily relocated more than 60 miles from home. This has caused many people to lose their jobs and many kids to miss school.
I am the volunteer executive director of a nonprofit called When All Else Fails and a Kiwanian. We are an organization that helps those who can’t be helped by traditional non-profits.
In our community 1 in 3 homes took substantial damage. Over 64,000 cars have been totaled in an 80-mile radius. We are trying to get our neighbors back home in any way possible
Many families are underinsured as the majority of the damage came from the floods, and they don’t carry flood insurance as they are not in flood zones. If you are insured, it could be several months before you see any money.
Our nonprofit is holding a fundraiser to bring in drywall, screws, joint compound, and tape. Our hope is if we can give some of these families a way to come home and regain some kind of normal.
If you can donate, please do. You can donate through:
gofund.me/b2854d6b
Justin Cody Willis
North Port
Let’s talk about the Pilgrims and the Puritans
Editor:
Ross Benjamin’s letter, (Venice Gondolier, Nov.19), is perplexing.
The Pilgrims are American lore and the fundamental Christians who became separatists from the Anglican or Church of England.
Not to be confused with the Puritans, the Pilgrims, led by William Bradford, were not very prosperous and only numbered about 3,000 by 1640. They escaped English persecution by fleeing to the Netherlands before deciding on the move to America in 1620.
I am not aware of the Norway connection, as stated in Mr. Benjamin’s letter.
Puritans were also religious reformers but did not want to separate from the Anglican Church. They became known as Congregationalists and made their religious decisions democratically.
Puritans, led by John Winthrop, settled the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630. They had resources and were interested in owning land in the New World. By 1640, the Massachusetts Bay Colony was 20,000 strong and over the next few decades completely absorbed the Pilgrims at Plymouth.
The Puritans were not inspired as much by religious freedom as they were by financial gains.
Approximately 150 years after the early colonization efforts of the Pilgrims, the thriving 13 British Colonies in America were indeed founded as “One Nation Under God.” Presumably, many Christians supported our nation’s founding.
In 2019, Christians represented 65 percent of the total adult population in the United States and people with no formal religious identity make up about 25 percent of the population.
Mr. Benjamin uses the term “Christian Nationalists” as a pejorative. I am a practicing Christian and believe in strong government as provided for in our Constitution, including freedom of religion. If that makes me a Christian Nationalist, sign me up!
Bryant McNiece
Venice
It meant a lot when girl thanked him
Editor:
When walking with a veteran, you feel a sense of pride they must feel when being recognized for their service.
That’s what it’s like walking beside my 91-year-old father-in-law who served in the Korean War, the Navy for 20 years and wore his “retired” hat proudly.
To those who thanked him and some who even saluted him, it was especially appreciated.
After a recent fall and eventually surrendering to a transport chair, his last time attending the Venice Farmers Market was especially gratifying when a young girl, possibly 13 or 14, thanked him.
He mentioned how sweet that was when we got home.
He recently passed away and we’ll miss him and his smile whenever someone acknowledged his service.
We just wanted you to know how much it means to someone who served our country and hope you consider putting a smile on a veterans face, too. Thank you.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Those two aren’t real Republicans
Editor:
In response to the letter “Where are the “real” Republicans?”, the author clearly suffers from extreme TDS.
His use of the term “Trumplican” seven times in five paragraphs is telling. As an obvious Democrat, he’s entitled to his opinion that Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are real Republicans.
Everyone on the left thinks so but that’s only because those two are really Democrats who happen to identify as Republicans. That is my opinion.
What’s not opinion is the fact that this country is not a Democracy. It is a Constitutional Representative Republic. At least for now.
John Tramburg
Venice
This writer loves to ‘bash’
Editor:
Every month, the Gondolier allows RB, the most negative “basher,” to pick a subject and “bash” it! Before the mid-term elections, it was all about the Republicans and how bad they are for America.
Now that the elections are behind us, the Gondolier allows him to switch to “Christians!” RB has right to express his opinion, I guess, but if it is “bashing” in nature and going to be printed as in this case, it should be fact checked by the publisher.
RB’s latest crush on “Christian Nationalists” could never have passed that test. Shame on him!
Our first President George Washington reminded Americans in his 1789 first Thanksgiving proclamation, we must also pray for good, constitutional government:
... ”beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions — to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually — to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed”...
So what’s next on RB’s agenda? Probably bashing the Governor, new city mayor and the county’s new school board about how in his mind they will destroy our society.
After all, they are Republican! Let’s all say a prayer for RB and hope that the Gods of all faiths and not Satan guide his pen.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
