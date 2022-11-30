It meant a lot when girl thanked him
Editor:
When walking with a veteran, you feel a sense of pride they must feel when being recognized for their service.
That’s what it’s like walking beside my 91-year-old father-in-law who served in the Korean War, the Navy for 20 years and wore his “retired” hat proudly.
To those who thanked him and some who even saluted him, it was especially appreciated.
After a recent fall and eventually surrendering to a transport chair, his last time attending the Venice Farmers Market was especially gratifying when a young girl, possibly 13 or 14, thanked him.
He mentioned how sweet that was when we got home.
He recently passed away and we’ll miss him and his smile whenever someone acknowledged his service.
We just wanted you to know how much it means to someone who served our country and hope you consider putting a smile on a veterans face, too. Thank you.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Those two aren’t real Republicans
Editor:
In response to the letter “Where are the “real” Republicans?”, the author clearly suffers from extreme TDS.
His use of the term “Trumplican” seven times in five paragraphs is telling. As an obvious Democrat, he’s entitled to his opinion that Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are real Republicans.
Everyone on the left thinks so but that’s only because those two are really Democrats who happen to identify as Republicans. That is my opinion.
What’s not opinion is the fact that this country is not a Democracy. It is a Constitutional Representative Republic. At least for now.
John Tramburg
Venice
This writer loves to ‘bash’
Editor:
Every month, the Gondolier allows RB, the most negative “basher,” to pick a subject and “bash” it! Before the mid-term elections, it was all about the Republicans and how bad they are for America.
Now that the elections are behind us, the Gondolier allows him to switch to “Christians!” RB has right to express his opinion, I guess, but if it is “bashing” in nature and going to be printed as in this case, it should be fact checked by the publisher.
RB’s latest crush on “Christian Nationalists” could never have passed that test. Shame on him!
Our first President George Washington reminded Americans in his 1789 first Thanksgiving proclamation, we must also pray for good, constitutional government:
... ”beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions — to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually — to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed”...
So what’s next on RB’s agenda? Probably bashing the Governor, new city mayor and the county’s new school board about how in his mind they will destroy our society.
After all, they are Republican! Let’s all say a prayer for RB and hope that the Gods of all faiths and not Satan guide his pen.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
Comic belongs on editorial page
Editor:
The comics section for some time now has carried a political cartoon that I and several others believe belongs on the opinion page.
The comic in question is never anything but a political statement. The 11/23 edition is a perfect example. The strip Mallard Fillmore inferred that ineligible people vote, which just feeds the “big” lie.
I’m here illegally but yet, I’m going to risk everything to cast a ballot in an election that will have no effect on me or my status, really.
Everyone votes according to what the candidate will allegedly do for them. Perhaps the editor, board or whoever runs the paper might consider what is a comic and what is a “political” cartoon and put them in their respective places in the paper.
Larry Basta
Venice
I am still a Separatist at heart
Editor:
I enjoyed the two letters to the editor explaining the origins of Thanksgiving. I belong to an organization called ‘’Soule Kindred” and Bryant McNiece’s pc matches our research, worldwide, of 30+ years.
We separatists were publishing negative pcs about the king and his church, or vice versa, and we were kicked out of England. The majority of the group landed in Holland and were soon back to publishing negative articles about the King.
The King was very upset and threatened Holland with invasion if we were not expelled from their lands. Under pressure from officials of the Netherlands to leave, we provisioned a ship but it was ransacked and destroyed.
The next ship, the Mayflower, was provisioned and the rest is history. We have the Mayflower Compact, Plymouth Rock, starvation, one-half of the group surviving the first year, the Indians teaching us how to survive, and so on.
My ancestors, 12 generations, migrated down through New England and ended up, via Ohio, in Michigan around 1803.
I am still a Separatist at heart.
William Soule
Venice
