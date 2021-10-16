Boldt will keep us heading in right direction
I’m writing today in support of Jim Boldt’s candidacy for City Council. It’s no secret that Venice is a desirable place to live.
I trust Jim Boldt to keep it that way.
Our City is on a roll: we’re recovering from COVID-19 better than we ever could have imagined, our city’s finances are strong and our crime rate is low.
We need strong leaders like Jim Boldt to keep Venice on the right track.
Jim spent his career in business — starting, operating and eventually selling five successful companies over the course of his career. His business mindset and sills in finance and budgeting will be a positive addition to the City Council.
I trust Jim Boldt to keep Venice heading in the right direction and you can, too.
Cheryl and Wayne Hall
Venice
If I could vote, I would cast my ballot for Sibley and Lewis
When I came to Venice over 10 years ago, I did not expect to stay. I was a born and bred Connecticut Yankee and just came here to help a family member who was ill. Well, here I am, still in Florida, and the reason is Venice.
I feel so lucky that it was here that I was called to come, supposedly temporarily. Recently, I met and heard Sandy Sibley and Jen Lewis talk about their qualifications to be on the Venice City Council. They are both Realtors and listening to them made me think who could be better qualified to understand what is most important here and needs to be watched over?
Realtors have such a good understanding of the particular issues of an area.
They spoke about the importance of our beaches and parks that attract visitors and new businesses, coupled with the need to prevent red tide and maintain control over future development. Then there is the issue of limiting the height of new buildings.
I do not live in the city so cannot vote for Jen Lewis and Sandy Sibley, but I love Venice and I sure hope they get elected in November.
Richard Coburn
Nokomis
I am voting for Helen Moore for Seat Three
I am upset over a recent letter to the editor insinuating there is “dark money” involved in the upcoming election for two city council members. That term implies that the money is coming from unknown sources and has strings attached. It is not true and insults the integrity of candidates Helen Moore and Jim Boldt.
All donors are identified and there are no favors involved. People or organizations can donate to candidates they believe are the best qualified without the candidates knowledge or permission, as was the case here. There is nothing “dark” or sinister about it. To imply otherwise is despicable.
Helen Moore has been a widely respected citizen of Venice for many years. I believe she is better qualified for Seat Three than her opponent based on her many years of work, volunteerism, donations and service to the city of Venice. She has already proven her dedication, ethics and ability. That is why I am voting to reelect Helen Moore for City Council Seat Three.
Marty Dover
Venice
I’m happy with Mr. Green over ‘enchantments’
I wish to express my deep appreciation to Mr. Randall Green, for his forthright statement on how we gather our “enchantments.”
Having read the editorial pages for some time, I have often agreed, sometimes, disagreed, with what has been printed — but his is a statement so clear, that rings not a soft bell, but chimes all of our social bells.
I wish not to add anything to what he said, but to advise folks to read the Editorial page from Saturday, Oct. 9 and find wisdom at its finest.
Joel J. Reznick
Venice
Pack up illegals and send them to D.C.
How to handle illegals coming across our Southern border: when they arrive unannounced and dropped off on the street in many towns and cities in America, just feed them and board them back on a bus and send them to Washington, D.C.
They are Biden and Kamala’s problem. Let them deal with them.
Wanda Lash
North Port
So many unmentionable problems in the US
Unmentionables. Let’s start with Roe Vs. Wade. Norma McCorvey, a Dallas Waitress (Roe) never had the abortion she was seeking. She gave her baby girl up for adoption.
Long before her death, she petitioned and begged the Supreme Court to overturn its 1973 ruling, to no avail.
We are all saddened by the Gabby Petito case. At present, there are 1,500 missing persons. On average, 1 million persons go missing per year in the U.S.A.
For years, Dr. Larry Nassar, University of Michigan, abused U.S. Olympian athletes as did Dr. Richard Strauss across 17 sports programs at Ohio State. In 2002, the Boston Globe exposed hundreds of pedophile priests and that escalated into more exposures.
And, how could we forget Jeffrey Epstein and Giselle Maxwell? How many high echelon people will she incriminate? She has all the records and photos. Was Jeffrey murdered?
We had 15,000 Haitians cross our border (not all from Haiti). Were they tested for COVID?
My last unmentionable, a president who has thrown the Constitution to the wind and an administration. Frankly I won’t go there.
These are only a few unmentionables. There are many more. We tend to be complacent. And yes, I ask myself every day, what can I do to destroy the evil?
First, we must regain freedom and peace. Parents, pay attention. Ask questions, monitor the kids’ media viewing etc. We must alleviate the sex trafficking in the U.S. and the world.
I pray every day for our country. And, as Martin Luther King stated “We shall overcome!”
Mary Ann Jenkins
Punta Gorda
