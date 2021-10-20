So many unmentionable problems in the US
Editor:
Unmentionables. Let’s start with Roe Vs. Wade. Norma McCorvey, a Dallas Waitress (Roe) never had the abortion she was seeking. She gave her baby girl up for adoption.
Long before her death, she petitioned and begged the Supreme Court to overturn its 1973 ruling, to no avail.
We are all saddened by the Gabby Petito case. At present, there are 1,500 missing persons. On average, 1 million persons go missing per year in the U.S.A.
For years, Dr. Larry Nassar, University of Michigan, abused U.S. Olympian athletes as did Dr. Richard Strauss across 17 sports programs at Ohio State. In 2002, the Boston Globe exposed hundreds of pedophile priests and that escalated into more exposures.
And, how could we forget Jeffrey Epstein and Giselle Maxwell? How many high echelon people will she incriminate? She has all the records and photos. Was Jeffrey murdered?
We had 15,000 Haitians cross our border (not all from Haiti). Were they tested for COVID?
My last unmentionable, a president who has thrown the Constitution to the wind and an administration. Frankly I won’t go there.
These are only a few unmentionables. There are many more. We tend to be complacent. And yes, I ask myself every day, what can I do to destroy the evil?
First, we must regain freedom and peace. Parents, pay attention. Ask questions, monitor the kids’ media viewing etc. We must alleviate the sex trafficking in the U.S. and the world.
I pray every day for our country. And, as Martin Luther King stated “We shall overcome!”
Mary Ann Jenkins
Punta Gorda
I recommend voting for Moore in city race
Editor:
I would like to put my voice forward for a yes vote for Helen Moore for Seat 3 on Nov. 2.
I have known Helen both personally and professionally for 10-plus years. As a long time Realtor and an active volunteer on many city and local committees, Helen has gained an incredible knowledge of Venice and its surrounding communities.
She has a true love for our city and a great respect for our wonderful history.
She is truly a friend of Venice.
In working with Helen on both city and local committees, I am always impressed with her dedication and ability to listen to all sides of any any issue. She considers these ideas and puts forward well thought through recommendations.
Personally, Helen has great integrity and energy that shows in her actions. She will continue to do a great job for all of us.
Janis Fawn
Venice
I support Lewis, Sibley in city race
Editor:
I love Venice as many of you do, too. We love the John Nolen Plan and our unique small town character. Join me in supporting Jen Lewis and Sandy Sibley for Venice City Council.
These two outstanding candidates have not accepted any “dark” money as have a couple of the other candidates. Dark money has infected national politics and both parties have participated, but for smaller local elections, it is unusual. Dark money means that the candidates have accepted money from super PACs that have no transparency.
You will not know the donors or the sources of the money. In Florida, there is a huge desire of non-local developers to influence politics. This affects us locally. If we want to preserve the Nolen Plan and keep our historic and charming low building height, we know that Jen Lewis and Sandy Sibley have pledged their support for historic preservation.
The other major reason to support Jen Lewis and Sandy Sibley for Venice City Council is for their strong environmental positions. Everyone likes to say that they support environmental policies, but if your donor and hence influencers (dark money) desire that you do not support strict policies that protect our fragile environment, then more than likely, you will also not support those policies.
We know that the Gulf is in trouble. Phosphates and nitrogen from mining activities as well as fertilizer run-off into the Gulf has fed red tide. Lets preserve our remarkable town and plan for smart environmentally sensitive growth. We need to protect our water, our marine life, and our wildlife for future generations in Venice. A vote for Jen Lewis and Sandy Sibley will help us towards these goals.
Marsha R. Davis
Venice
I’m happy to see historic preservation as a focal point in Venice
Editor:
I’m heartened that growth and historic preservation are top issues for this year’s Venice City Council race.
Like much of Florida, Venice is under enormous real estate pressure. Our city is drafting updated Land Development Regulations (LDRs) that will guide Venice growth for years to come and will change the look and feel of our city.
Voters have the opportunity to reshape City Council this year to ensure we have a pro-preservation majority to decide on those new rules.
In the draft LDRs, for instance, the Venice Planning Commission has proposed increasing building heights downtown, despite months of public testimony and comments from residents opposing the idea.
Allowing taller buildings could incentivize the demolition of our historic downtown structures; it will be the next City Council that decides whether to adopt the new rules.
Historic preservation is a huge asset to Venice’s economy. This isn’t just the opinion of people who like old buildings. National studies find over and over again that preservation enhances real estate values.
It keeps historic downtowns economically viable. It attracts tourism.
All Venice residents — and our property values — benefit if we elect City Council members who pledge to support historic preservation and to protect the walkable, charming downtown that makes Venice different from so much of Florida.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Controlling growth is a topic we must focus on
Editor:
We read that the Venice Planning Commission is upset with critical comments reflecting a misunderstanding on the height regulations changes within downtown.
Rather than misunderstanding, the writers reflect a growing sense of unease based on Sarasota County and city. Residents can only see the drastic change with downtown Sarasota through the revising of density restrictions overriding standing language.
Now despite growing resistance, the county is using the same approach to disassemble the 2020 plan effecting zoning concerning Siesta Key, Stickney Point and Hi-Hat Ranch.
Time and time, we see variances bypassing our development regulations being continually approved. But here is the little secret. Individuals on the planning commission are appointed and hired by elected council members, and we are the ones that do the electing.
Now in the Venice election, we have essentially a choice of three candidates in the real estate field and one business individual — all having subconscious affiliation with concerns that live on increased density.
It is critical if we truly desire sustainable growth that during the election process we are not be misguided by slick mailings and vague responses but insist that the candidates clearly define their position on enforcing our Comprehensive Plan and LDRs.
Hopefully in the future we may encourage a broader range of candidates reflecting our strategic plan in keeping Venice based on sustainability and upholding the environment.
If we fail in this, then we have no one to blame but ourselves for we have met the enemy and it is us.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
Boldt will step up for Venice
Editor:
Over the past several years, I have been fortunate to get to know Jim Boldt. Jim and his wife Donna are great neighbors who have proved they will step up when needed.
There was a time I needed help and they were full hands-on deck. I am thankful for them as neighbors and look forward to the leadership Jim can bring to the City Council. I believe him to be a wise man who will listen, learn, and help our community grow gracefully.
Jim has become a trusted friend but the reason for my support is more than just friendship. I do believe he will work on behalf of the people: he is out meeting one-on-one with business owners, civic groups, community groups, associations, and citizens to truly listen to what they want for the city of Venice.
As our next Councilman, I know Jim Boldt will govern in the same fashion: listen to the residents, keep an open mind, and work on the best solutions for all Venetians.
Please remember to vote for Jim Boldt. You can vote by mail, during early voting, or on Nov. 2. I hope you’ll join me in sending Jim to City Hall to represent the citizens of Venice.
Kimberly Duke
Venice
