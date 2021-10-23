Lewis is a great candidate for City Council
Editor:
I love Venice, too, and agree with Salvatore Solorenzo’s letter to the editor on Oct. 9. Venice is a beautiful, charming city that is loved by those who live here.
So there is a concern that candidates who accept large donations from undocumented donors and from out of Venice will be obligated to them. I have to wonder what the reason is for that large donation when that donor has no connection to Venice.
Will these donors influence the candidates for their own reasons and not for the needs of the people who live here?
I met Jen Lewis about 10 years ago and from time to time had the pleasure of talking to her. I found her to be intelligent, honest, a go-getter who accomplishes her goals and who truly loves Venice.
I am sure if Jen is elected to City Council, she will feel obligated to those who live in Venice while keeping within the wishes of the Venice community, assisting in its needs and growth with integrity.
She is well-qualified for the Venice City Council position. Keep Venice in the hands of those who live here.
Ali Evans
Venice
Farmers offered a way to break up mobs
Editor:
Overheard a couple of farmers talking, and they came up with what seems to be a safe, cheap means of managing an unruly, violent mob.
They called it a “Crowd Reduction Action Plan,” or CRAP, for short. The notion is that when a mob with clubs and torches assembles and starts to move in a threatening manner, CRAP is called into action.
This would consist of one of more sewage trucks with spray attachments moved into play opposite the mob.
One short spray ought to send ‘em running.
The farmers went on to speculate about smaller delivery systems, such as one akin to a portable fire extinguisher for the late-night gatherings outside bars and even a modified crop-duster aircraft, for border control.
This is a lot more effective and cheaper than a 40-foot wall. When I left, they were still discussing what to call it.
Any thoughts?
John Myers
Nokomis
Sibley, Lewis will provide strong leadership
Editor:
How fortunate we are! In the Nov. 2 election, the residents of Venice will be able to elect two new members to the Venice City Council: Sandy Sibley and Jen Lewis.
Both candidates will provide strong leadership with a thoughtful, dedicated, responsible approach to issues. They will listen, study, and work with existing council members to build an even better Venice —- to preserve its sense of community and to preserve its natural beauty and historic charm. And neither are or will be influenced by campaign contributors.
Please be sure to vote, and please join me in voting for Sandy Sibley and Jen Lewis.
Karen Hoffschmidt
Venice
If you took your flag down, put it back up
Editor:
As I drove through my city yesterday, I noticed that many of the flags that used to fly so proudly in the wind had been taken down by the homeowners because. they don’t like how the country is being run, or by whom.
But you must remember, the American Flag is not a symbol of the Democrats, not is it a symbol of the Republicans, but it is a symbol of the United States of American, the greatest country in the whole entire world.
Our young men and women are still out there, defending our many rights, which we are taking for granted — the right to live in a free country, the right to free speech, and the right to preserve our wonderful way of life.
While they are fighting for us, losing their limbs and sometimes even their lives, they deserve to know that we are with them, and that we appreciate them.
If you never flew the flag, I am certainly not telling you to start now but if you took it down because you don’t agree with the country’s politics, please hang it back up.
I am a naturalized citizen who has lived in two other countries, and I am telling you with all my heart, there is no better country in the whole wide world than our United States of America.
Hildegard Leuschner
Venice
This Independent won’t be supporting Trump
Editor:
As I walk around my neighborhood, I see some of my neighbors are not flying their United State Flag at half mast, in honor of General Colin Powell’s passing.
I know that some people are unaware of this, but if you fly a flag you should know when to fly it at half mast.
But what really gets me are the neighbors who are still flying Trump flags and signs are the top violators. Trump had nothing nice to say about General Powell so his followers also disrespect this American hero.
They don’t believe in America; they only believe in Trump, whose only interaction with the military is being a draft dodger.
This is why our country is in trouble and they call themselves patriots. I served six years in USAFR and 25 years in state law enforcement. I’m an independent voter, who leaned Republican.
I will not be leaning that way as long as Trump and his big lie is in charge of the Republican Party. Go RINOs, vote blue until Trump is done.
Chuck George
Port Charlotte
Don’t let money influence our elections
Editor:
I believe that all five of the candidates for the Venice City Council appear to be qualified for the job. However, there still remains a serious question about the financial support being given to some of the candidates.
With all due respect to both their supporters and to those candidates, it is widely acknowledged that we must take the influence of money out of elections.
It should have absolutely no bearing on any voter’s judgment about the quality of a candidate for public office.
But it is a fact that money does influence the results of elections. When some candidates receive relatively large donations for yard signs, and numerous mailings from any source, we must seriously consider this question: Why are those donations being made?
There is a reason. Someone has an agenda for wanting to influence our Venice City Council. And when the source is located far away from Venice like Sunshine Leadership in Tallahassee, the red warning flags must really go up.
Should we trust the intentions of those who donate to Sunshine Leadership providing the money for the large donations that they have then made? Sorry, but I cannot.
Brad Hardin
Venice
GOP’s vote fraud antics wreak of facism
Editor:
Why do Republicans believe that they can be so un-American as to make it as hard as possible for other Americans to vote, lying about their aim to protect us from voter fraud, when they cannot provide any proof of election fraud.
This “just saying anything and they’ll believe us” means of governing comes from Loser 45’s playbook.
Republicans can’t win legitimately, so they are going cheat, lie and corrupt the system by any means possible, including the fascist take over of appointing illegitimate state electors to certify the loser, overriding the will of the American electorate.
This cannot stand! If you support this party and their democracy killing actions, you, too, are supporting fascism.
John R. Munn
Englewood
Scott, Rubio won’t protect our voting rights
Editor:
As states across the country, including Florida, pass laws to make it harder for people to vote -– especially people of color -– the U.S. Senate declined to open for discussion voting rights legislation.
Our Florida senators Rubio and Scott joined their Republican colleagues in this shameful action.
Think about that for a moment.
Rather than stand up and vote to oppose voting rights legislation, they favored passing a procedural gimmick preventing the bill from even being discussed.
They did this on the heels of Republicans in Tallahassee successfully passing a law creating obstacles to participating in elections.
Senator Rubio is up for election in 2022. It’s important as we go to the polls that we remember this moment.
Linda DeMeritt
Port Charlotte
