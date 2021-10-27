I took down my flag pole, ashamed at U.S.
Editor:
I read the letter published Saturday the 23rd , asking people who may have taken their American flags down to put them back up. The writer may have been speaking to me.
I have always been a proud patriot! My Father fought in WWII along side those “suckers and losers” as Trump called them – the dead soldiers still lying in French graves.
I boasted the tallest flagpole and biggest flag in my small town in Wyoming – second only to the one at the bank. I have always worn American flag shirts, hats and other articles of clothing.
Loved red, white and blue!
However, after the second Impeachment Kangaroo Court early in 2021, I couldn’t take it any longer. I walked into my front yard, took down my flag and then, emptied my closet of all stars and stripes garments, which sadly don’t mean what they used to.
Now, stars and stripes stand for corruption, greed, power, wealth, daily cruel political antics and endless lies. Our Executive branch existed on pure chicanery.
The Legislative Branch played get-even games constantly and used stunts like the filibuster and non-stop obstructionism. We’re cursed with rogue congressional senators and representatives, who care, not about America, but only about pleasing donnie. Cult behavior!
The Judicial Branch is a total joke. Appeal after appeal, delay after delay.
To this day – ten months after his Insurrection, Donald Trump has not even received a parking ticket!
I’ll always love America. Just don’t like it anymore.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
Scott, Rubio won’t protect our voting rights
Editor:
As states across the country, including Florida, pass laws to make it harder for people to vote -– especially people of color -– the U.S. Senate declined to open for discussion voting rights legislation.
Our Florida senators Rubio and Scott joined their Republican colleagues in this shameful action.
Think about that for a moment.
Rather than stand up and vote to oppose voting rights legislation, they favored passing a procedural gimmick preventing the bill from even being discussed.
They did this on the heels of Republicans in Tallahassee successfully passing a law creating obstacles to participating in elections.
Senator Rubio is up for election in 2022. It’s important as we go to the polls that we remember this moment.
Linda DeMeritt
Port Charlotte
Was 2020 election a model for nation or needing an audit?
Editor:
Gov. DeSantis is on record saying the 2020 election was a “model for the nation.”
Despite that declaration, the governor and Republican-dominated Legislature are under pressure to have a “forensic audit” and a hand recount of more than 11 million ballots.
According to Politico, the Lake County Republican Party has passed a resolution calling for a recount, contending former President Trump won Florida by a bigger margin.
One can only speculate that Republicans in Lake County failed to hear about or acknowledge the results of the so called “audit” in Arizona in which more than $6 million taxpayer dollars were wasted confirming that Joe Biden won Arizona.
In the words of the election auditors themselves, “there were no substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official canvass results for the County.”
While DeSantis has ducked reporter’s questions regarding his view that the election was “rigged,” he has managed to pass — with help from the Republican legislature — laws that make it harder for Floridians to vote.
The governor could stop this audit talk in its tracks with a simple declaration that it’s a waste of money to prove what we all know, namely that the 2020 election was fair and accurate.
DeSantis is unlikely to do that, however, because the wealthy Republicans behind this nutty audit are offering generous donations to the governor if he endorses the idea.
Next year when we vote for governor, let’s remember how DeSantis fumbled this easy.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
We don’t need masks; we need vaccinations
Editor:
I usually read the opinion pages of the paper to see what everyone else is thinking about various subjects. Whether I agree or not, their opinions give insight to the thinking of my community, state and nation.
I read John Doner’s opinion on mask wearing for school children. I waited to see if you received any letters trying to rebut his obviously researched essay. Unless I missed them, there have been no responses.
I totally agree with his opinion and especially enjoyed his analogy of the effectiveness of mask wearing to “putting up a chain link fence to keep out mosquitos.” Adding the explanation by the neurologist about oxygen deficiency to the brain was bringing the essay to a great conclusion.
I would only add that if all adults and children 16 years and up would get the COVID-19 vaccine, we could stop the spread of this disease. I believe that soon there will be vaccines for younger children and parents should be diligent about making sure their children are inoculated.
Marilyn Jansa
North Port
GOP is inclusive of all people
Editor:
This is in response to a letter on Oct. 16. Please explain which “certain people” you claim the GOP is making it harder for them to vote? Are you claiming that showing a photo ID hinders voters?
That is far from being true! Every person needs a photo ID for so many things in everyday life that a person could not function without one.
As for the GOP not giving a whit about women or Black or brown persons, perhaps it would behoove you to do some research about the makeup of the last administration’s lineup.
There were plenty of females, Black and brown people and gays in very prestigious positions.
Another thing you mentioned is that the GOP does not like non-white foreigners. The majority of the GOP as well as many Dems want foreigners to enter our country legally. We allow lots of persons that way.
Any person who wants to come to American needs to want to become an American.
Breaking into our country is not a good first impression.
Jan Crooks
Englewood
