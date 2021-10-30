City council race is being treated as partisan
Editor:
I spend time in New York City frequently and requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 2 Venice municipal election because I will be in NYC on that date. I also have mail forwarded from my Sawgrass address in Venice.
When I arrived back to NYC from a trip to California, I found forwarded flyers from Helen Moore, along with two flyers sent directly to my NYC address. It is clear that the Republicans check absentee ballot requests and forward party material to those addresses even for a non-partisan election like that for City Council.
I also found a forwarded letter from the Sarasota Republican Party endorsing Moore and Jim Boldt. In addition, one of Moore’s forwarded flyers had Sawgrass signs on both sides, improperly suggesting that Sawgrass supports her.
This kind of thing occurred when I was running for Council in 2009, as a non-party candidate, promoting my opponent.
It is time for this political nonsense to stop, because it is weakening our democratic election procedures, is unethical, and perhaps even illegal.
Jim Bennett
Venice
Council needs to support what makes Venice unique
Editor:
I would think twice before re-electing Helen Moore to City Council after seeing her campaign poster on the latest construction on Pensacola Avenue. Is this the future of preserving historic, charming Venice?
City Council needs to support the historic city, districts and structures that make Venice so extraordinary for us now, and for future generations.
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Please vote for Sibley and Lewis
Editor:
On Nov. 2, we will be electing two seats for the Venice City Council. I know that voters do not vote sometimes in mid-term elections like this one, but this is a particularly important one.
All five candidates running for the two available City Council seats acknowledge that further development is going to happen in this area and that it is a good thing provided the right balance between profit for developers and the needs of those of us living here is maintained.
Two of the candidates have accepted very large donations from Sunshine Leadership, an organization in Tallahassee. That is huge concern for me, and I think it should be for all voters. That balance is bound to be challenged on occasion, and we cannot have Council members beholden to developers.
Sandy Sibley and Jen Lewis have been asked if they would accept donations, of any amount, from outsiders like Sunshine Leadership. They both say emphatically, no. That is not the only reason I think they are the best candidates, but that is an important one.
Voters, please do the right thing and elect Sandy Sibley and Jen Lewis on Nov. 2.
Peggy Drogosch
Nokomis
Mask mandates ineffective if leaders don’t follow them
Editor:
Add President Biden, the First Lady and Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to the growing list of Democratic leaders ignoring their own mask mandates or guidelines. I recently took a flight from Tampa to Seattle. In Tampa, about 15% of the people were openly ignoring mask mandates.
In Seattle, compliance was better, but at least 5% were not complying. At a recent trip to FST (which has a mask mandate), a large group sat through the entire show unmasked. In no case was there any attempt to enforce the mandates.
Vaccine mandates are now beginning to kick in across the country. Several police forces will suffer immediate loss of up to 25% of their officers. One can assume similar effects on firefighters, waste management personnel and others.
The mandate for TSA employees kicks in three days before Thanksgiving — and only 40% of them are currently vaccinated.
Mandates that are freely ignored are ineffective. Vaccine mandates look reasonable — until the immediate obvious effects of them emerge. If Biden thinks his poll numbers are low now, wait until the holiday travel chaos that vaccine mandates will have created.
If our leaders won’t wear masks, one can only conclude that they don’t believe in the need to wear one. If you want higher vaccination rates, you have to persuade the hesitant to take them. No vaccine mandate that ignores natural immunity is reasonable. Ignoring it is probably the most anti-science stance taken by this administration.
Roger Roess
Venice
We don’t need masks; we need vaccinations
Editor:
I usually read the opinion pages of the paper to see what everyone else is thinking about various subjects. Whether I agree or not, their opinions give insight to the thinking of my community, state and nation.
I read John Doner’s opinion on mask wearing for school children. I waited to see if you received any letters trying to rebut his obviously researched essay. Unless I missed them, there have been no responses.
I totally agree with his opinion and especially enjoyed his analogy of the effectiveness of mask wearing to “putting up a chain link fence to keep out mosquitos.” Adding the explanation by the neurologist about oxygen deficiency to the brain was bringing the essay to a great conclusion.
I would only add that if all adults and children 16 years and up would get the COVID-19 vaccine, we could stop the spread of this disease. I believe that soon there will be vaccines for younger children and parents should be diligent about making sure their children are inoculated.
Marilyn Jansa
North Port
GOP is inclusive of all people
Editor:
This is in response to a letter on Oct. 16. Please explain which “certain people” you claim the GOP is making it harder for them to vote? Are you claiming that showing a photo ID hinders voters?
That is far from being true! Every person needs a photo ID for so many things in everyday life that a person could not function without one.
As for the GOP not giving a whit about women or Black or brown persons, perhaps it would behoove you to do some research about the makeup of the last administration’s lineup.
There were plenty of females, Black and brown people and gays in very prestigious positions.
Another thing you mentioned is that the GOP does not like non-white foreigners. The majority of the GOP as well as many Dems want foreigners to enter our country legally. We allow lots of persons that way.
Any person who wants to come to American needs to want to become an American.
Breaking into our country is not a good first impression.
Jan Crooks
Englewood
