Schools’ safety protocols worked well last year
Editor:
Our local school board has a history of proactive policies and measures put in place for the safety and security of students and employees. It grieves me that a public health and safety issue has become so controversial and political.
Masks reduce viral transmission. Wearing them is supported by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the World Health Organization, infectious disease specialists and others.
Last year, when the threat of a COVID-19 epidemic was recognized, CCPS established effective protocols, including mandatory masks. The numbers clearly show the efficacy of those protocols. Last year, there were 552 confirmed cases for the entire school year. There are 897 reported cases for the first three weeks of this school year!
The 2020 protocols supported a return to the classroom from virtual learning, which has a greater negative impact on learning and mental health than the wearing of a mask.
School Board action must look beyond the politics and provide a safe and secure environment for successful classroom learning to continue. The effective protocols used last year must be reinstated for the health and safety of our students and employees, which will also help the health of our entire community.
Sue Sifrit
Punta Gorda
I will be voting for these two local candidates
Editor:
Venice has a very important election coming up in November in which there are five candidates competing for two seats on the Venice City Council. Venice has a history of having good, qualified people who live here and choose to run for public office, and I have certainly enjoyed learning about the candidates for the upcoming election.
Based on what I have learned, I will be voting for Sandy Sibley and Jen Lewis.
No matter what our political persuasions may be, I am sure that we all want to see less interference from money in elections, particularly from undocumented “Dark Money.” There must be no concern of elected officials being beholden to financial donors.
In addition to being extremely well qualified for the City Council, Jen Lewis and Sandy Sibley have received no such donations.
Unfortunately, that is not true for all of the candidates, some of whom have received large donations from an organization called Sunshine Leadership in Tallahassee.
I hope that we voters can agree, we should not tolerate having outsiders influence our elections here in Venice.
Salvatore Salorenzo
Venice
People are accepting the myths they’ve been taught
Editor:
Humans love enchantment. Eons ago, the heavens and earth all possessed spirits and powers that attempted to explain the capricious nature of reality. That’s why we have religions.
Modern day enchantments come by way of sports and entertainment, and more recently, the Internet and social media.
People who prefer enchantment accept the myths they’ve been taught about history and defend them unequivocally. People who prefer enchantment accept the lie that women are less capable than men; that every immigrant to this country is a rapist or a thief; that name calling and scape-goating are positive leadership skills.
A life filled with enchantment leads to a sense of entitlement. Once entitled, you can attend school board meetings and rail against face masks, because the individual rights of the entitled take precedence over the broader concerns of a community.
Once entitled, you can form vigilante mobs that harass school board members in their homes because they’ve made a decision that questions your entitlement.
Entitlement blinds you from recognizing your own exploitation, so you accept the pronouncements of a single broadcast network and label any that are different ‘fake news’. When you recognize entitlement in others, you worship it, ignoring the signs of dementia and incompetence and claims nearly a year later that what was lost was in fact won.
The cartoon character you worship blinds you to a reality exposed by another cartoon character 49 years ago: “I have met the enemy, and he is us.” You become the cartoon.
Randall Green
Venice
I endorse a candidate who is working for Venice
Editor:
I love Venice.
I hear and read this statement a lot but I sometimes wonder what it really means to people. I have firsthand experience in working with someone who has put her heart and soul into making it a better place to live, work and play.
Having been here for 30 years, Helen Moore has been involved in many changes through her real estate business and her volunteer efforts. She is on the Board of Venice Area Beautification, Inc. (better known as VABI) and has worked on the Urban Forest committee, as well as pulling weeds in the Forest on many occasions.
VABI’s wonderful Venice In Bloom project has won several national prizes for their efforts in making downtown beautiful. She is on the Board of Venice Main Street, seeing that their various projects continue to serve those living in the area as well as visitors.
Their Halloween walk is coming up for families. As a volunteer, she gives as a worker, consultant and donor.
For five years, she was on the Planning Committee, which gave her the background to effectively be a Council Member.
I believe her civic service and volunteer work gives her a vision of today as well as tomorrow. A lot of people talk about their love of Venice but I wonder if others have demonstrated their love of Venice with their actions. Helen proves hers everyday.
Voters, please consider who gives back to the community so everyone can live, work and play in paradise, and reelect Helen Moore to the Venice City Council, Seat 3.
Peggy Davidson
Venice
These are the real child abusers
Editor:
That was a disgusting demonstration in Sarasota regarding masking in schools. The real child abusers are parents who refuse to protect their children from a dangerous virus by not using widely accepted medical advice.
School board members are heroes who should be praised, not subjected to threats and intimidation by clueless people.
Bob Faydash
Venice
A little research shows vaccines are safe
Editor:
I’m amazed so many hospital medical personnel don’t want to get vaccinated because they don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and there is no longterm research effects known.
They’re giving up good paying jobs and getting fired for refusing to get vaccinated. They’re trained with a wealth of available medical knowledge, but they refuse to do what you and I and millions of others have done, and get vaccinated.
A bit of research on the history of some vaccines, like the Salk Vaccine, might give them a different perspective. The History channel is full of such information.
Dr. Salk started researching viruses in 1914, and in WWII helped develop flu vaccines. In 1948, he studied polio viruses and developed a promising vaccine. In 1950, he developed an early version and in 1953 conducted limited trials on former polio patients and on himself and his family, and by March 1953, he announced the results.
Clinical trials began in 1954 and in April 1955, the vaccine was declared safe and effective. No longterm tests were done but millions got vaccinated. No medical personnel decided to not get vaccinated.
In 1962, the oral version was developed. Today, research on many vaccines are a worldwide effort, which they weren’t back then, and that’s why we can develop a vaccine in half the time. So for the skeptical, do some research before you become one of those 11 times as likely to die if they get infected than you or me.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Developers presenting false image of saving environment here
Editor:
Hundreds of saplings planted around 80-acre Grand Lake in Wellen Park do not a forest make. Nor does a “nearly $1 million effort to relocate 26 healthy live oak trees” show true concern for our environment or fragile Florida ecosystem.
Christine Masney, speaking on behalf of developers who wouldn’t dream of living in this wasteland, is trying to convince us that Wellen Park is a “healthy place.” For whom?
Hundreds of acres of natural habitat essential to preserving our environment and the native species of birds, mammals, reptiles, fish and insects that are the Florida everyone wants to retire to, continue to be destroyed.
Excited to see a Bald Eagle atop a utility pole? They don’t nest on utility poles or 6 foot saplings. They need mature forests.
A Great Horned Owl built a nest about 8 feet from the ground, in a small tree along a street in Islandwalk. Mama, 2 chicks, unstable nest in an inadequate tree. Chicks grew big, the nest collapsed. One owlet fell and died.
The other is at a rescue center. Why? Mature trees that owls call home have been razed and replaced with saplings.
Suddenly your home is being invaded by mice, rats, squirrels and snakes. A gift from the developers who took away their habitat, and, too bad for you, their natural predators. You asked for it, you’re getting it.
Claudia Holmes
Venice
