Editor:
The one thing I learned after living through Hurricane Ian, which left 2.6 million Floridians without power, is that fossil fuels probably saved countless lives.
If not for gasoline and propane (a derivative of natural gas), generators would not have been able to supply necessary electricity to hospitals, nursing homes and supermarkets. If not for gasoline, the Coast Guard, the police, firefighters, EMTs, FEMA, etc., would not have been able to provide desperately needed aid.
Now, a week later, I hear President Biden still focused on eliminating fossil fuels and deliberately draining our strategic oil reserve. In his and the left’s idyllic world there would be no gas-powered vehicles of any kind, and every home and business would be powered by solar panels.
But along comes a hurricane like Ian, and because most if not all solar panels and charging stations are hooked up to an electrical power grid, relief response would be much slower. Once a grid is damaged, those solar panels and charging stations are inoperable. Solar panels can run on batteries but not efficiently.
Flooded streets would corrode batteries on electric vehicles, causing them to possibly go up in flames.
More than 6,000 products get their start from oil: asphalt, dishwashing liquid, eyeglasses, heart valves, roof shingles, solar panels, tires, etc., etc., The consequences of going totally green are frightening.
If anything, Hurricane Ian was a glaring warning that all technologies have a role in our energy system as long as guided by reasonable thought.
Rose Ahern
North Port
Area becoming a hotbed of anti-Democracy
Editor:
Unbelievable! So now we have the Frontline expose of the development of Victor Mellor Sr.’s 10-acre piece of land that’s called “The Hollow” that has now brought some Proud Boys and the radical right Republican election denier General Flynn into our midst!
Add that to the Sun’s recent letter writer who wants to get rid of all Democrats — sure makes this area a hotbed of anti-democracy advocates.
What’s really interesting is we’ve heard not a word from our infamous Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about all these characters, including State GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini who you could apparently see at a Halloween event at The Hollow at no cost if you volunteered to work for three hours.
Maybe Governor DeSantis’s wife might give us some insight. What are all these character afraid of? It’s simple. They’re afraid that the whites are becoming a minority race in America and they can’t stand that.
What a sad commentary on what used to be the Republican Party.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Was this arrest a political stunt?
Editor:
If someone said you’re “One In A Million,” it would be quite a compliment. However, if you were 1 of 20 people with millions of folks suddenly knowing who you were would be extraordinary.
Meet Robert Lee Wood, one of 20 people caught in Florida’s famous web of deceit by definition of the state. He had charges “dismissed” for voter fraud folly recently.
The governor’s office said “the state would appeal” the decree by the Miami state judge who threw out the case. Wait! What? Why?
Out of 11 million ballots cast in Florida’s 2020 election, even the newly created gazillion dollar Office of Election Crimes & Security detail were stammering to clarify why some of these folks were arrested.
Was it a mistake, incompetence or a political stunt for free press gone sour? Voter turnout should help clarify that.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Looking at facts shows faulty reasoning
Editor:
A recent letter (10/22) would be funny if it weren’t based on factless information. The writer’s first statement is “Remember when inflation was low.”
Here’s where the facts come into play: Inflation is a worldwide problem eg. (all numbers from 9/22) U.S. 8.2%, U.K 8.8%, Germany 10.0%, Italy 9.4%, Sweden 9.8% Canada 7.0%, Spain 10.5%. All countries are experiencing a spike in inflation.
Next statement was “gas was cheap.” This one I think my 12-year-old grandson knows the answer to. Crude oil is a worldwide commodity and is sold on the world market.
The world is experiencing a supply and demand problem, eg. prices per gallon Hong Kong $10.97, Norway $9.64, Denmark $9.32, Germany $7.25, Sweden $5.80, Spain $6.56, Israel $7.07.
Next the “Border,” the go-to issue for his team. The border issues have been around since its inception and more recently since the 1970s.
From the Texas Tribune, “Federal authorities on pace to make more than 2.3 million arrests during fiscal year ending 9/22.” A little research on the subject by the writer would show him certain U.S. industries are part of the problem, seeking cheap labor.
The countries they are fleeing is the second part of the problem. The third part is this country’s convoluted, confusing and outdated laws that neither party can seem to fix.
Regarding his statement “stopping our oil production,” the major oil companies are reporting record profits from $8.45 billion to $17.9 billion. Their profits soar in a volatile market so there is no incentive to increase production.
So, according to the writer, the Democrats have this all-reaching ability to control the markets in all the other countries in the world. Who knew?
Larry Basta
Venice
So-called Christians aren’t acting like it
Editor:
I was raised a Christian; its principles of honesty, love, forgiveness and inclusion guided my life. While I am no longer a Christian in the formal sense of the word, I am still guided by these principles, and they have served me well throughout my life.
It is ironic, however, that there are those who call themselves Christian and follow a version of Christianity that is very different from the one I know.
In this perverted version, Jesus carries a gun, supports tyrants, shuns gay people, is anti-Semitic (even though he was a Jew, himself), and supports those who wish to violently overthrow our government.
The double irony of this last point is that Christian evangelicals are supporting the overthrow of a government, democracy and constitution that they believe was ordained by God.
With the exception of Bishop Dewane, who eloquently denounced antisemitism in his letter to the editor, the Christian clergy has remained silent. In fact, their silence is deafening.
Regardless of their denomination or theological differences, the principles that I list at the top of this letter are common to all versions of Christianity and they need to stand up and in unison reclaim true Christianity and the things it stands for before it is too late.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
