Was this arrest a political stunt?
Editor:
If someone said you’re “One In A Million,” it would be quite a compliment. However, if you were 1 of 20 people with millions of folks suddenly knowing who you were would be extraordinary.
Meet Robert Lee Wood, one of 20 people caught in Florida’s famous web of deceit by definition of the state. He had charges “dismissed” for voter fraud folly recently.
The governor’s office said “the state would appeal” the decree by the Miami state judge who threw out the case. Wait! What? Why?
Out of 11 million ballots cast in Florida’s 2020 election, even the newly created gazillion dollar Office of Election Crimes & Security detail were stammering to clarify why some of these folks were arrested.
Was it a mistake, incompetence or a political stunt for free press gone sour? Voter turnout should help clarify that.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Vote for Pachota and Howard
Editor:
First, I have enjoyed serving my hometown on the Venice City Council. Venice is a beautiful place to live and work, and I hope I can continue to be a strong voice for families, small business owners and fiscal conservatism on council.
While I am running unopposed, I appreciate the implicit confidence you all placed in me.
On Nov. 8, I encourage all Venice residents to vote for Nick Pachota for Mayor and Rick Howard for Seat 5. Pachota and Howard both are strong family men, business-minded, and service-oriented.
They both have pledged to protect our town’s charm and help us grow responsibly.
Howard and Pachota both have experience in emergency services, with both serving as EMTs and paramedics. Both understand the importance of supporting law enforcement and emergency response because they’ve worked alongside them.
Both men have been willing to step up into important and at times dangerous callings to serve their communities.
Howard and Pachota are both business-minded and understand the importance of fiscal responsibility, budgeting and supporting small businesses.
Nick has worked in his family’s restaurant business and understands the challenges small businesses face because he’s lived them. Rick served as an executive of Labcorp, responsible for a $500 million budget and 1,200 employees.
Government needs perspective from the private sector that both Pachota and Howard would bring to the council.
I encourage all Venice residents to vote for Nick Pachota for Mayor and Rick Howard for Seat 5.
Rachel Frank
Venice
Developer is trying to influence Venice election
Editor:
Will Venice voters allow outside interests to determine who sits on our City Council?
Republican mega donor and mega developer Pat Neal, along with the Sarasota County GOP, are intent on influencing the outcome of the nonpartisan Venice City Council race.
First, candidate Ron Smith shared that Neal, who is not even a resident of Venice, asked him not to run because Neal was backing his opponent in the race.
After Smith carried on with his campaign, the county GOP began sending voters a series of glossy mailers full of sleazy innuendo about Smith.
Nonpartisan candidates who step up to serve their community should not be subjected to this kind of character assassination. Shame on the Sarasota County Republican Party for stooping to such levels.
And shame on Venice voters if we fall for it.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Looking at facts shows faulty reasoning
Editor:
A recent letter (10/22) would be funny if it weren’t based on factless information. The writer’s first statement is “Remember when inflation was low.”
Here’s where the facts come into play: Inflation is a worldwide problem eg. (all numbers from 9/22) U.S. 8.2%, U.K 8.8%, Germany 10.0%, Italy 9.4%, Sweden 9.8% Canada 7.0%, Spain 10.5%. All countries are experiencing a spike in inflation.
Next statement was “gas was cheap.” This one I think my 12-year-old grandson knows the answer to. Crude oil is a worldwide commodity and is sold on the world market.
The world is experiencing a supply and demand problem, eg. prices per gallon Hong Kong $10.97, Norway $9.64, Denmark $9.32, Germany $7.25, Sweden $5.80, Spain $6.56, Israel $7.07.
Next the “Border,” the go-to issue for his team. The border issues have been around since its inception and more recently since the 1970s.
From the Texas Tribune, “Federal authorities on pace to make more than 2.3 million arrests during fiscal year ending 9/22.” A little research on the subject by the writer would show him certain U.S. industries are part of the problem, seeking cheap labor.
The countries they are fleeing is the second part of the problem. The third part is this country’s convoluted, confusing and outdated laws that neither party can seem to fix.
Regarding his statement “stopping our oil production,” the major oil companies are reporting record profits from $8.45 billion to $17.9 billion. Their profits soar in a volatile market so there is no incentive to increase production.
So, according to the writer, the Democrats have this all-reaching ability to control the markets in all the other countries in the world. Who knew?
Larry Basta
Venice
So-called Christians aren’t acting like it
Editor:
I was raised a Christian; its principles of honesty, love, forgiveness and inclusion guided my life. While I am no longer a Christian in the formal sense of the word, I am still guided by these principles, and they have served me well throughout my life.
It is ironic, however, that there are those who call themselves Christian and follow a version of Christianity that is very different from the one I know.
In this perverted version, Jesus carries a gun, supports tyrants, shuns gay people, is anti-Semitic (even though he was a Jew, himself), and supports those who wish to violently overthrow our government.
The double irony of this last point is that Christian evangelicals are supporting the overthrow of a government, democracy and constitution that they believe was ordained by God.
With the exception of Bishop Dewane, who eloquently denounced antisemitism in his letter to the editor, the Christian clergy has remained silent. In fact, their silence is deafening.
Regardless of their denomination or theological differences, the principles that I list at the top of this letter are common to all versions of Christianity and they need to stand up and in unison reclaim true Christianity and the things it stands for before it is too late.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.