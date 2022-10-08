Thank you, Venice Creamery
Editor:
Just a word of thanks to Venice Creamery for free ice cream Tuesday evening! What a ray of sunshine and love after the days and nights of hurricane chaos.
Hugs & Blessings to you!
Jody Aldrich
Venice
Too many people believe in the ‘big lie’
Editor:
Do you want to continue to live in a Democracy, as we have for over 200 years, or live in a dictatorship like Russia or China, or worst case North Korea?
A dictator attempts to retain power at all costs. In January, 2021, Donald Trump organized a mob, then sent it to the U.S. Capital in an attempt to disrupt the constitutional certification of the 2020 presidential election electoral count by the United States congress.
If anyone disagrees with a dictator, they are verbally and sometimes physically attacked. Look what Donald Trump did to Vice President Mike Pence and Representative Liz Cheney and several other Republican incumbents seeking re-election.
He chose people, who also believe “the big lie,” and convinced his followers, who also believe “the big lie,” to elect his chosen candidate to represent the Republican party in several state mid-term elections.
A dictator controls his followers and populace by telling them constant lies and false information. Millions of American citizens follow and believe Donald Trump’s lies and false information.
Democracy or dictatorship?
American citizens, vote your decision in next month’s mid-term election and the general election in 2024.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
This is the other side of student loan debt
Editor:
Critics on the right have attacked the Biden administration for its plan to forgive some student debts. They say, “We didn’t tell anyone to borrow that money;” and “Those borrowers are deadbeats.” Apparently, these critics just don’t get it.
For decades, the college-age population in this country has been sold a bill of goods. The media – newspapers, magazines, and television — told us: “Go to college; get a degree (or another degree). You’ll qualify for good jobs and make more money.”
So we went, borrowing the money for high tuition fees. When we graduated, we learned the awful truth: There weren’t “good jobs” for us out there. Nobody warned us about that.
We applied, and applied, and got the same tired stories: “There’s a job shortage right now;” or “You majored in the wrong subject, we don’t need that;” or “You’ve got a good credential, but you lack experience;” or “You’re overqualified;” and so on.
To survive, we went back to low-paying jobs, only now we had huge debts to repay on our all-but-useless degrees. These debts can’t be discharged in bankruptcy; we will have them for the rest of our lives.
Some of us just gave up and defaulted. Others are still struggling to make the payments. Ironically, I will never live long enough to pay off my debt.
Even with Biden’s modest forgiveness, I, like many others, will still have a crushing burden left. Unless I can live to 140, I’ll just die a deadbeat.
Charles Wolf
North Port
Election is democracy vs. authoritarian fascism
Editor:
November’s election is no longer Democrats versus Republicans, left versus right, or liberal versus conservative. It’s democracy versus authoritarian fascism.
Republicans are incapable of legislating. They do nothing to boost clean energy or repair America’s crumbling infrastructure. Nothing to address the rising cost of college tuition or to lower the cost of healthcare.
Nothing to address the existential climate crises that threatens America and the entire World. Nothing at all to help or protect the American people.
Instead, they move toward voter suppression, takeovers of the machinery of elections, ending women’s reproductive rights, book bans, classroom educational restrictions, and assaults on those of a race, religious belief or sexual orientation that doesn’t fit their narrow-minded views.
Social Security and Medicare are under attack. Violence has been made acceptable in their eyes against anyone not adhering to their authoritarian agenda.
All straight out of the fascist playbook. They chip away at your Constitutional rights and freedoms. Democracies don’t die all at once, but bit by bit until a certain irreversible threshold is crossed.
That threshold is very close! The November choice — it’s democracy or authoritarian fascism. There can be no compromise between these two, no middle ground.
We cannot allow this diabolical “Republican” party back into power. Not ever!
Biden and Democrats are working tirelessly for all Americans. They’re our only option, the only chance for normalcy, truth and survival. The only hope democracy has in America.
Voting straight Democrat for the survival of our democracy isn’t partisan. It’s patriotic.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
Search for the truth to set you free
Editor:
Even as today’s MAGA Republicans continue their fascist-like tactics of suppressing our votes and stealing our freedoms, we see yet another far right letter writer’s imaginings based on nothing but propaganda/lies.
His words talk about destroying our economy, but in fact, unemployment is the lowest since the ‘70s. He imagines that our southern border is open, yet it is no more open than during the last administration.
He imagines that fuel and other commodity prices are caused by our president, but prices will remain high until people stop paying.
To that end, try carpooling; starting a garden, or eating hamburger instead of steak, or fill up on veggies; try hanging on to your current car, and so many other ways to save and deprive corporations of their excess profits.
He imagines that the freedom to marry whomever you love destroys the core family. Apparently, his view of a family is severely impaired. As for separating people, the GOP gets that award.
They speak constantly of their hate, mostly couched in more flowery terms. While DeSantis bans books, usurps school board authority and announces that he will allow only far right imaginings to be taught, your reader imagines that teaching the truth about American history is divisive.
But, the truth sets us free.
Hiding our fear-filled past prevents us from moving beyond it. Wake up folks. Look to the sources that kept us free for two centuries.
Read the paper. Watch the real news: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS.
Richard Jacox
North Port
