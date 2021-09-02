Presidents shouldn’t be predicting weather
Editor:
One issue on which people of different political persuasions can agree, especially those of us in Florida, is that having accurate and timely hurricane updates is important.
We are now at that time of year when storms seem to march across the Atlantic, one after the other, with an eye on the Sunshine State. Those of us whose homes were battered by 2004 Hurricane Charley know what’s at stake having access to accurate weather predictions.
In past years, it seemed to those of us who accessed National Hurricane Center information, that the NHC was boringly free of political interference. This changed in 2019, however, as Hurricane Dorian headed our way.
Then President Trump convened a televised media event showing a hurricane track altered with a Sharpie pen to include the state of Alabama, which he had erroneously claimed was in the hurricane’s path. While there was no direct evidence Trump himself altered the map, a White House official observed that “no one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie.”
For the rest of the country this was the past president doing the kind of unpredictable things for which he had become known. For those of us relying on accurate NHC updates, his behavior was unfortunate at best.
I think we can all agree that having a president who lets the weather professionals do their job so they can provide us with accurate hurricane projections, is preferable to one who makes things up.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
Troops have places faith in us to vote
Editor:
Since so few of us serve in uniform, we must hear the voices of those who do. Help veterans to destroy the anonymity we feel.
It has been said that a veteran is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to United States of America for an amount up to and including his or her own life.
We see daily in our military, incredible acts of heroism. Our military today is highly educated, highly competent, ethically representative and carefully selected. Forget whatever stereotype you may have formed over the years.
Outdated myths about uneducated troops forced into uniform by a lack of opportunity are as false as they are insulting. Yes, thank veterans for their service. And the next time you think about skipping an election, when we choose the people who make foreign policy and decide when to send our troops to war, think about the faith our troops have placed in us.
Those of us who serve you in uniform.
Joe Reynolds, Army veteran
Nokomis
Gondolier had great summary of volleyball game
Editor:
We attended the volleyball game at Venice High vs. Lakewood Ranch, Aug. 31.
The game was great for the home team. The fans were very involved and enthusiastic.
Sitting next to us was a young man keeping up with the evolving stats, taking pages of notes. We asked him why.
"I'm a Gondolier sports writer," he said.
We found Vinnie Portell's reporting in the Wednesday paper "right on," including his comments about the enthusiasm of the fans.
A great night for high school sports, and a well done Gondolier summary of the game.
Ty and Kristina Salness
Venice
We badly need a global vaccine plan
Editor:
For most Americans, receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a simple process. You walk into your local grocery store or health center and leave with your first vaccination in less than 30 minutes. Within weeks, the opportunity to reconnect with friends and family becomes reality.
Meanwhile, many low-income countries are imposing new lockdowns to stop a third wave of COVID-19 infections because they've been denied access to COVID-19 vaccines. And now they are dealing with the highly infectious delta variant.
Across Africa, just 1% of the population has been vaccinated, yet no world leader has proposed a solution. Everyone deserves to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, no matter where they live.
President Biden and Congress must lead a global effort to bring together industry, governments and global health institutions to urgently increase the supply and distribution of vaccines. If the U.S. doesn't do it, who will?
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
COVID test requires registration first
Editor:
Has anyone gone to Dallas White Park for COVID testing? If so, tell me if I’m wrong.
When you get there, no one tells you that you must register before you stand in line in the sun. A woman standing half-way down the line finally says ‘ya gotta register’ but doesn’t explain how.
The only way to register is to use a cell phone to "read" the squiggly QR code they have stuck on a stick leaning off a red cone.
Then try to fill in all your personal data on the tiny form that comes up on the screen while you’re standing in the sun. (Can’t find the form on the internet, and no advance warning about registration on any Sarasota Board of Health announcements.)
If you decide to try, plan to go back to your car to fill out the form -- while the line grows longer. I gave up and will go back better prepared.
Neill Schoonmaker
North Port
Work, and needs, never cease at Andes
Editor:
Sometimes, the practice of medicine seems very exotic and suspenseful. The influence of movies and television is somewhat responsible.
Even at the Andes Clinic, we get involved in cutting-edge care as far as the treatment of cancer, hepatitis, and joint replacement.
But, day-in and day-out, the management of hypertension and diabetes mellitus and their end organ diseases is the predominant issue. These diseases, which are partly due to lifestyle, are treated on many levels.
Yes, we have access to the most modern drugs to mitigate these afflictions, but we also stress preventative care, which includes diet, exercise, stress relief, and natural remedies.
In addition, we have specialist care to manage the eyes, the heart, the kidney, the brain, and the peripheral blood vessels. These are the target organs of these twin killers.
The work goes on every day while we try to control and manage the more publicized maladies that afflict our society. The work goes on, and the need goes on.
Please help your fellow humans in our community.
David M. Klein
Medical Director
Andes Clinic
I want freedom to drink and drive
Editor:
I want to be free.
Freedom is essential. It’s the American dream. We are free.
Why does government keep restricting my freedom?
I don’t want to get vaccinated. You (government) can’t mandate that I get the jab or even wear a mask.
I want to drink and drive. As a kid in NY, it was legal to drink at 18. We were free to drink and drive. The joke in our fraternity was, “You’re too drunk to sing, you drive.”
They (government) took that freedom away from me. I want it back. I want the opportunity to act irresponsible and drive drunk with a bottle of rum in my hand. It’s a challenge to drive drunk and not hit stuff.
One letter to the editor suggested our new Florida slogan: “Live Free and Die.” I agree.
Thanks Gov. DeSantis for giving us our freedom back. Please issue a directive making drunk driving OK again.
I want to be free.
Michael Basch
Englewood
