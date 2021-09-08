Guess how long examining 500 patients takes?
Editor:
The Venice chiropractor and his attorney who argue that a chiropractor (DC) being able to perform a school physical (form 3040) is the equivalent to authorizing a mask exemption are grasping for straws.
Their argument that the school board authorized chiropractors to do school physicals is diversionary drivel as it was the state Legislature that granted that power under statute 1003.22 and the school board has no option to revoke; any judicious attorney would recognize that fact.
That same statute excludes chiropractors from writing vaccine exemptions for schools.
For an MD or DO to issue a vaccine exemption would require an established physician-patient relationship, which would include a medical evaluation that leads to “valid clinical reasoning or evidence.” That relationship would require a well-documented patient chart with a detailed clinical assessment and supporting pathology.
A mask exemption would require exactly the same process.
This chiropractor’s signature is on over 500 mask exemption forms; a 30-minute exam for 500 patients would take 6 weeks.
As a medical practice risk manager, my advice to the Venice chiropractor is that he should find an exceptional healthcare attorney that specializes in Florida Chiropractic Board disciplinary actions; he’s going to need one.
Paul Sloan
Venice
I can’t believe he wanted drinking and driving legal
Editor:
I can’t hold myself back after reading a comment in the “Letters to the Editor” in the Sept. 4, 2021 Venice Gondolier from Michael Basch in Englewood, “I want freedom to drink and drive.”
He states he wants to be free. He doesn’t want to get vaccinated, plus hates the thought of wearing a mask. Shows what an idiot he is to brag as a kid in New York that it was legal to drink at 18 and jokingly (not a joke) says he wants it to legal to drink and drive.
OMG! One wonders if he is just trying to see how this goes over with a sensible and mature person, as he surely is not. It is scary to know that there are people like him on the face of the earth.
I understand that everyone has a right to their opinion but seriously, how did you ever allow this to appear in your newspaper? It doesn’t make it look good, and I am sure I will not be the only one who is offended.
Judy Russell
Venice
Not all presidential actions are the same
Editor:
Now that President Trump is out of office, it must be difficult for haters to find something to complain about. But a complaint was allegedly found and published in Saturday’s Letters to the Editor.
President Trump is accused of using a black Sharpie in 2019 to draw a line on a map that predicted Hurricane Dorian might go into Alabama. How dare he make such a projection as he is not a weather professional?
As the writer states, “This was a past president doing the kind of unpredictable things for which he has become known.”
Meanwhile, there was no Letter to the Editor or editorial columns about the horrendous planning behind President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost 13 American lives, left hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies stranded and turned over billions of dollars of American weapons to Muslim terrorists.
There were no letters about the crisis on our southern border that has brought over 1 million illegal immigrants, drugs, COVID-19, gangs and cartels into our country. No letters about partisan stimulus programs that created inflation and jeopardizes the future of our children and grandchildren.
No Letters about destroying our nation’s energy independence and well-paying jobs while assisting Russia with theirs.
But how dare President Trump predict the route of a hurricane two years ago! Of course, the writer does say he has “no direct evidence” that the President did this. What’s worse, this paper actually printed this ridiculous letter!
Richard Ross
Venice
Officer should not have been disciplined
Editor:
Very disappointed reading the article referring to the officer who responded to the Englewood Walmart for a homeless man who tried to steal a blowup mattress and ran off without it.
The responding officer had the ability to make a judgement call and advised the security person that issuing a no trespass would be the best choice in the matter; otherwise, it would be a waste of the court’s time.
The officer certainly should not have been disciplined. Sheriff Prummell. I believe you should be standing by your county residents and requiring all your officers and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, along with Fire and Rescue.
After all, you are supposed to be protecting us, not helping to infect us, as I am sure you do not want to do.
Mary McNeely
Port Charlotte
Biden’s team should resign in disgrace
Editor:
There are thousands of American citizens trapped by our enemies of 20 years in Afghanistan. Right now, British and French troops are going into Kabul to rescue their citizens and Afghans who worked with them. Where are the American troops?
Why are they being held at the airport? Isn’t their job to go “in harm’s way” to protect their fellow Americans, not just to conduct a “safe” and “orderly” evacuation (which in reality it is not either of those)? President Biden’s incompetence has been obvious for months.
Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary Defense Austin, NSA Sullivan and Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley had an obligation, individually and as a group, to resign in protest. None did.
They either share the President’s incompetence or were too cowardly to stand up for the country. In either case, they should now be forced to resign out of shame, if not decency.
The longer they remain in office, the more likely it is that we see a repeat of this debacle. They have disgraced their offices and our country.
Becky Vandevelde
Englewood
Don’t be selfish; get the COVID-19 vaccine
Editor:
Everyone who refuses to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or wear a mask, especially if you have children, and contract COVID-19 should be charged with endangering the welfare of a child and face significant consequences.
Our hospitals are taking in so many new patients every day. Some make it and some die.
The nurses and doctors have been on overdrive and overwhelmed trying to keep these patients alive but sadly can do nothing but watch some of them die. There is absolutely no excuse good enough not to get the vaccine.
You know what you’re doing is wrong and understand this you have now become a weapon of mass destruction and should be treated as such. Stop being selfish and do what’s right and stop the spread.
Cynthia Waterbury
Venice
Stop signs and masks? It’s the same choice
Editor:
I hereby declare myself exempt from stop signs. They tell us that stop signs are for public safety — protecting other people. Why should I protect other people?
If I run a stop sign and get hurt, that’s the risk I run. If I hurt someone else, it’s their fault for being on the road with me.
This is exactly the same as my freedom not to wear a COVID-19 mask — isn’t it? If I get COVID-19, that’s the risk I run. If I then give it to someone else, it’s their fault for breathing the same air as me.
Public safety? Socialist concept.
Robert Gilstein
Englewood
