Governor used his clout to sway school board elections
Editor:
Congratulations to the newly elected Sarasota County School Board members. Given his popularity, no other Florida governor has used his office to help win school board races here or across the state as Gov. DeSantis.
In Sarasota, a once 3-2 liberal majority is now 4-1 conservative. As well is Miami-Dade, which will become the nation’s largest school district to be overseen by elected conservatives.
Twenty-five of 30 of the Governor’s endorsed candidates either won outright or advanced to runoff.
While many will argue that the political landscape of the state may have had influence on that outcome, I would assert that there are other much more principled reasons for this outcome.
Clearly, this outcome is a referendum and victory for those in support of parental rights. While purposeful, derisive labels were placed on it, the Parents Bill of Rights legislation was passed into Florida law in 2022.
The bill simply prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from K-3 grades and essentially limits sex-education topics that are not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” in any grade, subject to what parents approve.
A well-informed voter would have been aware of this.
That said, one still need only ask themselves the question if they were ever taught any such classroom instruction when they attended school at this grade level. Were you? I didn’t think so.
Thanks again to all the wonderful parents who have had their voices heard and will have their parental rights dignified.
Amen.
Bill Bittay
Venice
Biden is not uniting this country
Editor:
I was heartsick to listen to President Biden’s speech the other night. Joe Biden ran as the person to unite the country. A peace maker.
He has governed just the opposite. The speech was full of hate and vitriol. Joe Biden is a known plagiarist with a socialist agenda.
Whomever wrote that speech should be ashamed. The news media is fanning the flames of hate in order to sell papers and TV space. Watch and read several sources before you make up your mind.
Wake up people. You are being played. The people in charge are actually doing what they are accusing the other side of doing.
If it wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable. We need to live by the Constitution, not legislate the Constitution from the bench.
It has been my experience that most Conservatives, Liberals and Independents want a Great America by living by the Constitution, believing in God and trying to be kind to one another.
It is the news media and career politicians that are tearing us apart. With all the hate speech. President Harry S. Truman was right, “Show me a man that gets rich by being in office, and I will show you a crook.”
As always, it is follow the money. As for me I am a proud conservative that believes in our constitution and God. If that makes me an evil MAGA conservative, so be it. Pray for our country before we loose it.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
I actually agreed with your editorial
Editor:
This is about your Our View “Change Comes With Better Voters.” Had to read it three times because I couldn’t believe I believed it!
Yes, if voters did some research for truth and facts and not just for an R or a D in front of a name, our country would be much better off today.
It does appear to me that the paper is much better than other papers I’ve known over the years. Hopefully this is a sign that all newspapers and MSM media may begin to print/broadcast “truth and facts” vs spin, bias and lies.
Thanks again.
Ross Walcott
Englewood
Biden is threatening, using scare tactics
Editor:
Corporate media, Big Tech and the Democrat Party marketed Joe Biden as an experienced moderate who would unite the country, be the adult in the room.
However, at the onset, Biden claimed the USA was a systemically racist nation. White privilege was the root of the nation’s injustices.
Equitable programs were implemented for marginalized people.
The Marxist tenets of Critical Race Theory and Critical Gender Theory were integrated throughout government departments — defense, education, labor, justice ...
To avoid repercussions, corporate executives followed the government’s lead.
After accusing Americans of being racists, Biden then chastised those who refused the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) injection.
Individuals who did not comply with the government mandate either lost their livelihood or retired early.
Needless school closures coordinated by this administration, the CDC and (teachers) union leaders caused irreparable damage to U.S. children.
Biden persistently intimidated and shamed Americans, invoking the phrase ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ as he predicted a cold, dark winter.
Recently, Biden’s Soul of the Nation speech was an ominous performance to instill fear.
During the fiery-red production, Biden’s political rhetoric elevated. Americans who he had once called semi-fascists were now a threat to democracy.
Will he command an F-15 to annihilate the threat?
Americans must not fall for the fear fabricated by Joe Biden. The barrage of berating rhetoric is evidence of a desperate man.
Rise above the darkness. Faithfully shine a light on the goodness this country and its people have to offer.
Jane Hulse
Venice
Biden has put American Dream in danger
Editor:
So, who are the real American “fascists?” Fascists demand a one-party state (called a Socialist state) that controls the media message (the media is controlled by “Pravda” in Moscow).
We almost have that now in the USA. The history of Marxist/Fascist/Socialist Regimes is death to those who don’t submit (millions killed by Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Castro, etc.). Many were simply freedom loving “individuals.”
The American Dream is now in danger.
This “Bidenism” ploy to label everyone else as “Fascists” is a playback to 1930’s Burning of the Reichstag, which started the military takeover of Germany by the “Brown Shirts”. (NAZI Stands for the Nationalist Socialist Party.)
The Gestapo needed no “constitution nor normal law enforcement to burn books, arrest and seize, and build the one party State (same in Stalin’s Moscow) and other one party State (Socialist) nations.
In other words, Hitler weaponized a government force. We may soon be there. Biden’s speech may go down in infamy as the turning point in the Great American Freedom experiment. Our Constitutional law matters!
Danny Piper
Venice
Cartoon was mean to workers
Editor:
As Colin Powell said, “all work is honorable.” The opinion page Labor Day cartoon was divisive and snide, and seemed to denigrate those with college education, whether one graduated or not, with or without college debt; as well as besmirch those without any college education.
I have known college graduates who diligently worked production lines, and non-college graduates who successfully founded their own companies.
Both deserve our respect, and to politicize a national holiday respecting us all, indicates a certain unnecessary disdain for all workers. Why?
Turner Straeffer
Venice
