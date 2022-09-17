I actually agreed with your editorial
Editor:
This is about your Our View “Change Comes With Better Voters.” Had to read it three times because I couldn’t believe I believed it!
Yes, if voters did some research for truth and facts and not just for an R or a D in front of a name, our country would be much better off today.
It does appear to me that the paper is much better than other papers I’ve known over the years. Hopefully this is a sign that all newspapers and MSM media may begin to print/broadcast “truth and facts” vs spin, bias and lies.
Thanks again.
Ross Walcott
Englewood
Biden is threatening, using scare tactics
Editor:
Corporate media, Big Tech and the Democrat Party marketed Joe Biden as an experienced moderate who would unite the country, be the adult in the room.
However, at the onset, Biden claimed the USA was a systemically racist nation. White privilege was the root of the nation’s injustices.
Equitable programs were implemented for marginalized people.
The Marxist tenets of Critical Race Theory and Critical Gender Theory were integrated throughout government departments — defense, education, labor, justice ...
To avoid repercussions, corporate executives followed the government’s lead.
After accusing Americans of being racists, Biden then chastised those who refused the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) injection.
Individuals who did not comply with the government mandate either lost their livelihood or retired early.
Needless school closures coordinated by this administration, the CDC and (teachers) union leaders caused irreparable damage to U.S. children.
Biden persistently intimidated and shamed Americans, invoking the phrase ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ as he predicted a cold, dark winter.
Recently, Biden’s Soul of the Nation speech was an ominous performance to instill fear.
During the fiery-red production, Biden’s political rhetoric elevated. Americans who he had once called semi-fascists were now a threat to democracy.
Will he command an F-15 to annihilate the threat?
Americans must not fall for the fear fabricated by Joe Biden. The barrage of berating rhetoric is evidence of a desperate man.
Rise above the darkness. Faithfully shine a light on the goodness this country and its people have to offer.
Jane Hulse
Venice
Cartoon was mean to workers
Editor:
As Colin Powell said, “all work is honorable.” The opinion page Labor Day cartoon was divisive and snide, and seemed to denigrate those with college education, whether one graduated or not, with or without college debt; as well as besmirch those without any college education.
I have known college graduates who diligently worked production lines, and non-college graduates who successfully founded their own companies.
Both deserve our respect, and to politicize a national holiday respecting us all, indicates a certain unnecessary disdain for all workers. Why?
Turner Straeffer
Venice
Biden has put American Dream in danger
Editor:
So, who are the real American “fascists?” Fascists demand a one-party state (called a Socialist state) that controls the media message (the media is controlled by “Pravda” in Moscow).
We almost have that now in the USA. The history of Marxist/Fascist/Socialist Regimes is death to those who don’t submit (millions killed by Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Castro, etc.). Many were simply freedom loving “individuals.”
The American Dream is now in danger.
This “Bidenism” ploy to label everyone else as “Fascists” is a playback to 1930’s Burning of the Reichstag, which started the military takeover of Germany by the “Brown Shirts”. (NAZI Stands for the Nationalist Socialist Party.)
The Gestapo needed no “constitution nor normal law enforcement to burn books, arrest and seize, and build the one party State (same in Stalin’s Moscow) and other one party State (Socialist) nations.
In other words, Hitler weaponized a government force. We may soon be there. Biden’s speech may go down in infamy as the turning point in the Great American Freedom experiment. Our Constitutional law matters!
Danny Piper
Venice
City has funny math with LDRs
Editor:
Your article, “City tries to correct land-rule ‘misunderstandings’,” details Venice City Hall’s new fact sheet explaining some of the most controversial aspects of the new Land Development Regulations (LDRs) approved by City Council.
It would be helpful if the Gondolier would describe the city’s funny new math in the LDRs.
For reasons that have never been explained to the public, the city changed the way it measures downtown building heights in the final days of the LDR approval process.
After hearing from hundreds of voters over many months that we wanted 35 feet kept as the height limit downtown, City Council approved a curious new way of measuring 35 feet; it now means 35 feet to the midline of a sloped roof, not to the top of a building.
How high could a building soar over downtown with a pitched roof and still be called 35 feet?
If you want Venice to go back to counting to 35 like the rest of the world does, sign the petition to repeal the LDRs. Visit VeniceUnites.com for more information.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Decisions are based on three factors
Editor:
Well over 30 years ago, I was introduced to the concept of TQC (Total Quality Culture), as a means of turning the “culture“ around, toward a better future.
People drive the culture, whether a business or a community or a nation. Leaders at all levels decide and shape it, toward the greater good and a positive future.
A key tenet of TQC is root cause — accepting the fundamental cause of the issue.
I believe that decisions are made based on three root cause factors: money, ego and power.
Whether it involves decisions involving your work, your family, your religion, your individual beliefs, behaviors, or actions, money, ego and power are at the root cause of decisions we choose to make.
In a democracy, we make decisions on what’s good/bad, right/wrong, and all dichotomous decision situations based on our beliefs, values, and convictions. We learn these beginning as a child, and reinforce them as we age.
I pray that we use our beliefs, values and convictions to drive the money, ego and power levers that will determine the democracy we ultimately give to our future generations.
Tony Lauglaug
Venice
Letter had fact errors about reproductive system
Editor:
On August 31 you published a poorly constructed letter with incorrect information entitled, “Married couples should responsibly plan for a family.”
The letter, a good example of “mansplaining,” included incorrect information about women’s reproduction. First, the pill does not make the uterus a hostile environment. The pill stops ovulation, so there is no egg for the sperm to fertilize.
Secondly, “natural” family planning is only 75% effective if followed precisely. If it was as effective as the author implies, there would be fewer Catholics than there are. Thirdly, there are serious medical situations where the fertilized egg would have to be removed or the mother would die, such as in an ectopic or tubal pregnancy.
The letter writer can Google that if he doesn’t know what ectopic pregnancy is.
Please fact check letters before you publish them.
Alexis Lang
Nokomis
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.