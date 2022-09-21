Biden has put
American Dream
in danger
Editor:
So, who are the real American “fascists?” Fascists demand a one-party state (called a Socialist state) that controls the media message (the media is controlled by “Pravda” in Moscow).
We almost have that now in the USA. The history of Marxist/Fascist/Socialist Regimes is death to those who don’t submit (millions killed by Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Castro, etc.). Many were simply freedom loving “individuals.”
The American Dream is now in danger.
This “Bidenism” ploy to label everyone else as “Fascists” is a playback to 1930’s Burning of the Reichstag, which started the military takeover of Germany by the “Brown Shirts”. (NAZI Stands for the Nationalist Socialist Party.)
The Gestapo needed no “constitution nor normal law enforcement to burn books, arrest and seize, and build the one party State (same in Stalin’s Moscow) and other one party State (Socialist) nations.
In other words, Hitler weaponized a government force. We may soon be there. Biden’s speech may go down in infamy as the turning point in the Great American Freedom experiment. Our Constitutional law matters!
Danny Piper
Venice
Uninformed people should not vote
Editor:
I appreciate the “Our View” piece of the Sun’s opinion section; many I agree with. In the Sept. 7 edition, your desire to ‘Elect better officials,’ sorry to say, is idealistic and not realistic.
Growing up in my small home town, it may have been realistic but that was more than half a century ago. From a statewide or national perspective, your vision today is unfortunately obsolete.
The R-D designations today stand for opposing political ideologies clearly spelled out in each party’s documents and practiced by each politician mostly as described.
Individuals who clearly understand the differences between a true independent democratic society based on the principles our nation was founded on and the Marxist socialist government-run systems that are collapsing around the world can differentiate the ideologies of R-D.
This is not new-news but for you to insinuate that voters should “gather the facts” about each person they vote for is realistically impossible as lies prevail throughout.
Self analysis as being either a ‘giver’ or ‘taker’ in their role of our American society clearly stamps the R or D on their forehead.
Responsible individuals in our society should follow their personal instincts earned through their upbringing and life experiences and base their vote on the kind of life they wish for their kids and grandkids.
The druggies, the convicted felons, and those willing to sell their votes should not be allowed to vote.
Those uninformed or ignorant politically should stay home!
Hubert Laubis
Venice
City has funny math with LDRs
Editor:
Your article, “City tries to correct land-rule ‘misunderstandings’,” details Venice City Hall’s new fact sheet explaining some of the most controversial aspects of the new Land Development Regulations (LDRs) approved by City Council.
It would be helpful if the Gondolier would describe the city’s funny new math in the LDRs.
For reasons that have never been explained to the public, the city changed the way it measures downtown building heights in the final days of the LDR approval process.
After hearing from hundreds of voters over many months that we wanted 35 feet kept as the height limit downtown, City Council approved a curious new way of measuring 35 feet; it now means 35 feet to the midline of a sloped roof, not to the top of a building.
How high could a building soar over downtown with a pitched roof and still be called 35 feet?
If you want Venice to go back to counting to 35 like the rest of the world does, sign the petition to repeal the LDRs. Visit VeniceUnites.com for more information.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Decisions are based on three factors
Editor:
Well over 30 years ago, I was introduced to the concept of TQC (Total Quality Culture), as a means of turning the “culture“ around, toward a better future.
People drive the culture, whether a business or a community or a nation. Leaders at all levels decide and shape it, toward the greater good and a positive future.
A key tenet of TQC is root cause — accepting the fundamental cause of the issue.
I believe that decisions are made based on three root cause factors: money, ego and power.
Whether it involves decisions involving your work, your family, your religion, your individual beliefs, behaviors, or actions, money, ego and power are at the root cause of decisions we choose to make.
In a democracy, we make decisions on what’s good/bad, right/wrong, and all dichotomous decision situations based on our beliefs, values, and convictions. We learn these beginning as a child, and reinforce them as we age.
I pray that we use our beliefs, values and convictions to drive the money, ego and power levers that will determine the democracy we ultimately give to our future generations.
Tony Lauglaug
Venice
What has DeSantis really done for Florida?
Editor:
We know Gov. DeSantis is running for Governor of Florida, again, and he’s probably going to run for President in 2024, but have you ever wondered how great Florida is doing under his and his Republican Legislature friends’ leadership these days?
How affordable is it to retire in Florida? Bankrate’s latest analysis has Michigan, Tennessee and Missouri as the most affordable states, but Florida is just #18. High prices on everything are hitting our retirees, and Tampa is a perfect example.
Tampa is the 12th most financially distressed city for retirees in the U.S., and Tallahassee has the dubious title of the city with most people living in poverty.
And since 2017, six insurance companies have left Florida and so far in 2022, we’ve had four more leave and who knows how many more will do the same thing with hurricane season upon us and with our governor and his Legislature friends not seeming to have any idea how to stop this.
So Citizens Insurance, which is the insurance company of last resort in Florida, is having to raise its rates, which is another blow to Florida’s retirees.
Are those the reasons to re-elect DeSantis as our governor and make him the next president of the United Sates?
Tell that to those retirees living here who are starting to look for some other state to move to, like maybe Georgia, the #7 most affordable. Then maybe our Governor and his friends just might get the message.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.