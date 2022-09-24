City has funny math with LDRs
Editor:
Your article, “City tries to correct land-rule ‘misunderstandings’,” details Venice City Hall’s new fact sheet explaining some of the most controversial aspects of the new Land Development Regulations (LDRs) approved by City Council.
It would be helpful if the Gondolier would describe the city’s funny new math in the LDRs.
For reasons that have never been explained to the public, the city changed the way it measures downtown building heights in the final days of the LDR approval process.
After hearing from hundreds of voters over many months that we wanted 35 feet kept as the height limit downtown, City Council approved a curious new way of measuring 35 feet; it now means 35 feet to the midline of a sloped roof, not to the top of a building.
How high could a building soar over downtown with a pitched roof and still be called 35 feet?
If you want Venice to go back to counting to 35 like the rest of the world does, sign the petition to repeal the LDRs. Visit VeniceUnites.com for more information.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Decisions are based on three factors
Editor:
Well over 30 years ago, I was introduced to the concept of TQC (Total Quality Culture), as a means of turning the “culture“ around, toward a better future.
People drive the culture, whether a business or a community or a nation. Leaders at all levels decide and shape it, toward the greater good and a positive future.
A key tenet of TQC is root cause — accepting the fundamental cause of the issue.
I believe that decisions are made based on three root cause factors: money, ego and power.
Whether it involves decisions involving your work, your family, your religion, your individual beliefs, behaviors, or actions, money, ego and power are at the root cause of decisions we choose to make.
In a democracy, we make decisions on what’s good/bad, right/wrong, and all dichotomous decision situations based on our beliefs, values, and convictions. We learn these beginning as a child, and reinforce them as we age.
I pray that we use our beliefs, values and convictions to drive the money, ego and power levers that will determine the democracy we ultimately give to our future generations.
Tony Lauglaug
Venice
What has DeSantis really done for Florida?
Editor:
We know Gov. DeSantis is running for Governor of Florida, again, and he’s probably going to run for President in 2024, but have you ever wondered how great Florida is doing under his and his Republican Legislature friends’ leadership these days?
How affordable is it to retire in Florida? Bankrate’s latest analysis has Michigan, Tennessee and Missouri as the most affordable states, but Florida is just #18. High prices on everything are hitting our retirees, and Tampa is a perfect example.
Tampa is the 12th most financially distressed city for retirees in the U.S., and Tallahassee has the dubious title of the city with most people living in poverty.
And since 2017, six insurance companies have left Florida and so far in 2022, we’ve had four more leave and who knows how many more will do the same thing with hurricane season upon us and with our governor and his Legislature friends not seeming to have any idea how to stop this.
So Citizens Insurance, which is the insurance company of last resort in Florida, is having to raise its rates, which is another blow to Florida’s retirees.
Are those the reasons to re-elect DeSantis as our governor and make him the next president of the United Sates?
Tell that to those retirees living here who are starting to look for some other state to move to, like maybe Georgia, the #7 most affordable. Then maybe our Governor and his friends just might get the message.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
You can sign petition to save Venice’s history
Editor:
Margaret Mead, the famous anthropologist, once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
Right on, citizens of Venice city limits! You have a golden opportunity to sign a petition , if you are a registered voter as of Oct. 11, to preserve the historical structures downtown, the side streets of John Nolen’s 1920’s Planned Community, and the 1920’s homes in Edgewood.
City Council, without a “full deck” of members, has been approving flawed LDR’s and a new committee that is not as described in the CLG Guidelines. This committee is to be called a Historic Preservation Committee.
Thank you Mr, Boldt, and Mr. Pachota, for trying to reign in the Council’s flawed decisions.
Nancy DeForge
Nokomis
Where is Venice’s hurricane shelter?
Editor:
The Venice hurricane center project has been kicked back and forth for at least three years. In many parts of Florida, you are virtually tripping over hurricane shelters. However, this is not the case in Venice yet. We cannot manage to make one center operational.
I am primarily laying my remarks that follow at the feet of Sarasota County government, given that this project can’t happen, for some reason, without the backing from the government of Sarasota. It also would not hurt for Venice City Council members to keep this issue in the forefront with the appropriate county officials and in the court of public opinion as well.
Where is our long overdue hurricane shelter? A centrally located hurricane center should be a priority item on your list for Venice residents, who are running out of patience waiting to have one hurricane shelter!
Why the delay? Frankly, it is an embarrassment that you folks have not found it within yourselves to get this done by now, knowing having one center is not enough. With all the money floating around with the “Build Back Better Program”, surely those funds should more than free up normal county budget infrastructure funds to do this project.
Also, the sky high property valuation increases should be a significant source of newfound income.
Lives could be at stake here. It should be more than enough for our county officials to kick it in gear and rise to the occasion and make this facility happen now.
Edward F. McKee
Venice
I miss the Silver Sneakers program at YMCA
Editor:
The YMCA of Southwest Florida (SKY Family Y) ended its participation in the Silver Sneakers insurance program, which paid for exercise, social interaction and health maintenance for seniors. Slated to end December 31, 2021, a month was added to allow goodbyes. Seniors don’t always adapt easily to change.
When I first learned of this decision, I wrote Shannon Matthews, Senior VP, to appeal but heard nothing in return. Silver Sneakers has made an alternate arrangement at a local gym business that didn’t require so much in fees.
It’s a good exercise spot but can’t match the generous facility Venice donors have provided on Center Road. I have twice stopped in at the Y looking for familiar faces but have seen few seniors. There’s lots of quiet space.
Looks like the Y’s new Inclusion Rebranding doesn’t include the elderly.
Jerry Freischlag
Nokomis
