Venice should not sue the petitioners
Editor:
The Saturday, Aug. 13, paper had a headline “City may fight land rule challenge” and in the story, it said City Clerk Kelly Michaels notified the petitioners that their challenge may be subject to “legal action.”
Why? They are just following the process in the city charter. The petitioners and 10% of the people that live in the city are the “city” also. Just let it follow a process that’s already set up and let the chips fall where they may.
I wonder who told the clerk to put that “legal action” line in there.
An attorney would like that, and then “the city” would pay.
Stephen Elwood
Venice
Don’t politicize school board elections
Editor:
Republican Joe Gruters has promoted making the school board elections partisan. It would be a huge mistake to politicize the keepers of our children’s educations.
Surely, most of us, whether we are Republicans or Democrats, would never want to have a school curriculum that could conceivably emphasize one party’s biased philosophies.
My husband and I were pleased and impressed with how our children were taught in school to be truth seekers and to have an understanding of basic problem-solving skills based on facts and not partisan ideology, in addition to the standard basic subjects.
We used to have wonderful discussions when the kids were still at home, sometimes disagreeing as would be expected when we all have different learning experiences.
Why should anyone feel threatened if their children are encouraged to think for themselves and be open to different ideas? Some of the school board candidates seem to have a problem with that, based on their flyers.
Dee Hardin
Venice
Who is Venice actually listening to?
Editor:
The City of Venice recently completed a multi-year revision of its Land Development Regulations.
Through the course of weekday public hearings and regular meetings, Council members heard from hundreds of local residents protesting plans to raise building heights on Venice Avenue and on adjacent downtown residential streets.
In addition, residents of North Venice turned out in force, seeking to prevent large shopping venues in their Planned Unit Development.
All these concerns were ignored when the new LDRs were approved in July. This seems so similar to Sarasota County’s recent actions expanding hotel construction on Siesta Key.
If our elected officials don’t listen to hundreds of articulate, informed, local residents, who are they listening to?
Nancy DeForge
Nokomis
Son of Ronald Reagan had bizarre talking points
Editor:
Ironically, the opinion page on 8/20 contained a column by Michael Reagan, which should satisfy all those readers who claim bias by the Gondolier.
I guess the son of President Reagan thinks his father would be comfortable as a Republican today. Many political scholars feel he wouldn’t even make the starting lineup in today’s Republican party; those days are gone.
For his column, he should have substituted a head shot of Trump, because all he did was parrot every bizarre talking point he and his talking heads used. He states “never in our history have we gone after a former president ... “
Perhaps that’s because we’ve never had a president quite like him. He uses every trigger word the talking heads and Trump use to pepper their vitriolic with. Things like “raid, hack, Third World, alleged, incompetent, demented etc.” to keep his extremist, fact-free Trump-loving base enraged.
The “raid” was a legitimate “serving” of a search warrant (U.S. Marshalls serve approx. 150k warrants per year). The “hack” he refers too is a respected member of the legal system who up until McConnells tampering was supported by members (1997 Republican controlled senate, confirmed 76-23) of both parties.
The writer left off that the Trump appointed head of the F.B.I. also signed off on the warrant, but that didn’t fit in with his attack writing.
I could continue but he apparently travels in a fact-free world. Does he really believe anyone is buying his “I would vote for anyone but him until....”? I guess the party of law and order, back the blue, draws the line when one of their own is charged with breaking the law.
Then it’s a banana republic, cheap political theater, to punish its opponents. Oh how quickly we forget.
Larry Basta
Venice
City needs to let people vote on height issue
Editor:
Your August 20 article “Council to Weigh Options in Land Rule Repeal” suggests the Council may seek to ignore this basic U.S. Constitutional provision (First Amendment).
Here are the facts.
The City Council passed new land development regulations that increase the allowable height of our historic downtown, despite its continuing economic success as it attracts visitors and residents with “its charm.”
The regulations also allow new heights, to 75 feet, in the residential street bordering the library, on Pensacola Avenue, where there are historic Nolen houses and newer single family homes.
An area of Nassau Street is also involved. There are no tall buildings anywhere in this area now.
While the Planning Commission drafted these regulations and Council considered them, hundreds of citizens wrote, called, spoke at meetings — all opposing the height increases. A reported 1,000 people petitioned as well.
These citizens preferences were ignored. Council did not even explain to the public why it was ignoring them.
The City Charter has a provision. If ten percent of the population signs petitions in the next six months, the provision being challenged goes to a vote (Nov. 2023) in a city-wide election.
Sadly, the Council is considering seeing whether they can find some legal basis for ignoring the Charter and the Constitution. Even the advice of their Counsel seems weasel-worded, that maybe a judge would block the citizens having a vote.
How can anyone object to citizens having a vote?
Peggy and Ed Martin
Venice
No death benefits for anti-vaxxers
Editor:
COVID-19 has been a serious threat to our country, since it first surfaced in January 2020. There have been millions of cases and sadly, over one million deaths.
Dozens still die every day and we’re headed back into the colder months, which seem to exacerbate the problem.
Yet, a silly political battle ensued over the disease and the necessity of vaccinations. To this day, countless people still refuse to be vaccinated and argue that there are ill effects to the body or that the government is putting a tiny microbe in their bodies to monitor them.
Others believe the vaccine will alter their DNA or affect fertility. There are all kinds of nefarious, mindless conspiracy theories.
Our government has spent billions of dollars to fight this plague and has provided valuable information, free vaccinations and free testing. Still, there are the anti-vaxxers among us.
Yes, it’s true. Being vaccinated will not 100% guarantee you will not get COVID, but the reality is: there’s a lower incidence of death when vaccinated.
Now, here’s the crazy part: The government will pay up to $9,000 in COVID-19 death benefits (funeral, coffin, burial, etc.) to the family of the deceased. One million deaths times $9,000 equals $9 billion!
Government death benefits are a kind and helpful means of caring for us. However, here’s my point: I think they should only be paid to those who have made an effort to protect themselves via vaccination (with a few exceptions).
Why reward anti-vaxxers? It was their choice.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.