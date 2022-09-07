Son of Ronald Reagan had bizarre talking points
Editor:
Ironically, the opinion page on 8/20 contained a column by Michael Reagan, which should satisfy all those readers who claim bias by the Gondolier.
I guess the son of President Reagan thinks his father would be comfortable as a Republican today. Many political scholars feel he wouldn’t even make the starting lineup in today’s Republican party; those days are gone.
For his column, he should have substituted a head shot of Trump, because all he did was parrot every bizarre talking point he and his talking heads used. He states “never in our history have we gone after a former president ... “
Perhaps that’s because we’ve never had a president quite like him. He uses every trigger word the talking heads and Trump use to pepper their vitriolic with. Things like “raid, hack, Third World, alleged, incompetent, demented etc.” to keep his extremist, fact-free Trump-loving base enraged.
The “raid” was a legitimate “serving” of a search warrant (U.S. Marshalls serve approx. 150k warrants per year). The “hack” he refers too is a respected member of the legal system who up until McConnells tampering was supported by members (1997 Republican controlled senate, confirmed 76-23) of both parties.
The writer left off that the Trump appointed head of the F.B.I. also signed off on the warrant, but that didn’t fit in with his attack writing.
I could continue but he apparently travels in a fact-free world. Does he really believe anyone is buying his “I would vote for anyone but him until....”? I guess the party of law and order, back the blue, draws the line when one of their own is charged with breaking the law.
Then it’s a banana republic, cheap political theater, to punish its opponents. Oh how quickly we forget.
Larry Basta
Venice
City needs to let people vote on height issue
Editor:
Your August 20 article “Council to Weigh Options in Land Rule Repeal” suggests the Council may seek to ignore this basic U.S. Constitutional provision (First Amendment).
Here are the facts.
The City Council passed new land development regulations that increase the allowable height of our historic downtown, despite its continuing economic success as it attracts visitors and residents with “its charm.”
The regulations also allow new heights, to 75 feet, in the residential street bordering the library, on Pensacola Avenue, where there are historic Nolen houses and newer single family homes.
An area of Nassau Street is also involved. There are no tall buildings anywhere in this area now.
While the Planning Commission drafted these regulations and Council considered them, hundreds of citizens wrote, called, spoke at meetings — all opposing the height increases. A reported 1,000 people petitioned as well.
These citizens preferences were ignored. Council did not even explain to the public why it was ignoring them.
The City Charter has a provision. If ten percent of the population signs petitions in the next six months, the provision being challenged goes to a vote (Nov. 2023) in a city-wide election.
Sadly, the Council is considering seeing whether they can find some legal basis for ignoring the Charter and the Constitution. Even the advice of their Counsel seems weasel-worded, that maybe a judge would block the citizens having a vote.
How can anyone object to citizens having a vote?
Peggy and Ed Martin
Venice
No death benefits for anti-vaxxers
Editor:
COVID-19 has been a serious threat to our country, since it first surfaced in January 2020. There have been millions of cases and sadly, over one million deaths.
Dozens still die every day and we’re headed back into the colder months, which seem to exacerbate the problem.
Yet, a silly political battle ensued over the disease and the necessity of vaccinations. To this day, countless people still refuse to be vaccinated and argue that there are ill effects to the body or that the government is putting a tiny microbe in their bodies to monitor them.
Others believe the vaccine will alter their DNA or affect fertility. There are all kinds of nefarious, mindless conspiracy theories.
Our government has spent billions of dollars to fight this plague and has provided valuable information, free vaccinations and free testing. Still, there are the anti-vaxxers among us.
Yes, it’s true. Being vaccinated will not 100% guarantee you will not get COVID, but the reality is: there’s a lower incidence of death when vaccinated.
Now, here’s the crazy part: The government will pay up to $9,000 in COVID-19 death benefits (funeral, coffin, burial, etc.) to the family of the deceased. One million deaths times $9,000 equals $9 billion!
Government death benefits are a kind and helpful means of caring for us. However, here’s my point: I think they should only be paid to those who have made an effort to protect themselves via vaccination (with a few exceptions).
Why reward anti-vaxxers? It was their choice.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
Our democracy is in danger
Editor:
The Republican party has lost its way. It is now the Trump party. The majority of Republicans follow and believe “The Big Liar” Donald Trump’s claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, in spite of voter recounts in multiple states, and over 60 failed legal challenges that didn’t change the election outcome.
Multiple Republican-controlled state legislatures enacted rules and regulations that make it more difficult for their citizens to vote.
Even though they are not scientists, several governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida, enacted rules and regulations that contradicted the recommendation on COVID-19 from the scientistS at the CDC.
Thousands of people needlessly got COVID-19 and many died.
Even though they are not educators, several governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida, passed regulations that banned teaching of subjects in schools they didn’t like. The “rubber stamp” Florida Legislature passed these and other recommendations from the governor.
They even banned books in school libraries.
Even though the majority of Americans want more restrictive gun regulations, state and federal Republican legislatures continue to block these changes.
Even though the majority of Americans want to retain a woman’s rite to decide on abortion, multiple Republican-controlled legislatures have banned or severely limited abortions in their states.
Our democracy is in danger! Every citizen should vote.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
Married couples should responsibly plan their family
Editor:
A woman in the Letters to the Editor recently mentioned using contraception and having a baby several times. The reality is that some birth control methods for women (the pill for instance) only make the uterus a hostile environment for implantation after conception, basically a miscarriage.
Look it up on WebMD. Married couples should responsibly plan their family. And these days, don’t we all like things natural? Natural Family Planning (See ccli.org) uses the woman’s natural fertility cycle to either plan conception or not.
It involves the couple. Fertility is only possible for 6 days a month. So why all the medical 100 intervention? By the way, abortion is not contraception!
A human life is involved after conception — one that is unique from both mother and father genetically. “Planned Parenthood” is closing facilities in states where abortion is now rarely allowed.
They are only interested in abortion, unlike pregnancy centers that actually help women.
Killing an innocent child in the womb — always the wrong choice. And can you believe that our congress has repeatedly refused to pass a bill protecting a baby born alive after a failed abortion.
Let a baby born alive die? What about the abortion pill for home use?
Would you want to use it? For abortion healing, see: SupportAfterAbortion.com
John Raymond
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.