Thank you to those that helped me
On July 6, I found myself lying face up on the Venetian Waterway Trail. I had tripped over something in the concrete while rollerblading. I was hurt and upset and tried to remove my skates but couldn’t move without excruciating pain.
I called out for help as two people rode by on their bicycles. The woman looked down at me as I said help and they both rode off. Unbelievable.
I called 911. As I was speaking with the 911 dispatcher Ashley, Kate walked over to me to see if I was okay and offered me water, then Anthony who was walking dogs with his wife and very nicely kept them away from me as I’m allergic.
They both took the time to stay with me while on the phone with the dispatcher and make sure I didn’t move and was kept in conversation to keep my mind off the pain.
When asked Kate went to the parking lot to direct them to my location. I am extremely grateful to them for caring when others couldn’t be bothered. More people should be this way, how can you pass by somebody lying on the ground who asks for help?
I’d like to also thank the paramedics who responded. I know it’s their job but I really appreciate the time it took for them to get to me and the care they took with me!
I just wanted to thank them.
Madeline Bianco
Venice
Open letter to Representative Steube
Editor:
I am writing to say that the citizens of your district need you to speak, on our behalf, and condemn the recent uncivil and racist statements of our president.
We need the people of the United States to know that the people of this district are above this type of rhetoric and bigotry.
We need to know that our representative, although a supporter of this president, will speak up on the side of fairness and righteousness.
We are a diverse society that will only flourish in an atmosphere of open dialogue and appreciation of our differences. We may not always agree, but we must always respect the descending views of all our loyal citizens.
We must never forget that it was because of disagreement that our country was first formed. Therefore, I respectfully ask that you do the right thing (although I realize it will not be the easiest thing) and stand on principle and condemn these grossly unAmerican statements.
Bill Carey
Venice
Undocumented immigrants need protection
Editor:
There are currently children and innocents suffering and dying in concentration camps on the border. The USA is running concentration camps for legal asylees. It is absolutely abhorrent that our leaders in government should remain silent on or even defend these horrors.
The inaction of Governor DeSantis, Sen. Gruters, and Rep. Buchanan with such a dire threat to humanity proves to me that they are utterly unfit to hold office. “What would you do if the Nazis came for your neighbors” is no longer a hypothetical. We are in a fascist state.
Our elected officials must act now to protect undocumented immigrants and put pressure on the border camps or I will protest, organize, and vote them out with all due vigor.
Amanda Boyette
North Port
