Editor:
The Venice Gondolier published a Q&A on 3/20/19 with David Kramer of the Southwest Florida Water Management District on storm water retention ponds. Very informative, but scary. Florida is loaded with storm water retention ponds that are used for recreational purposes such as fishing. Mr. Kramer stated that “A recreational use of stormwater ponds is potentially hazardous to your health and is not recommended.” Why is fishing permitted in so many communities with retention ponds that this Water Management District oversees?
How can new developments have all of their untreated irrigation water come directly right from their lakes? This water is spewed 24-7 throughout the communities on not just our lawns and gardens, but our cars, sidewalks and driveways. If it is so laden with bad stuff — why is this allowed?
Residents walk in it and then bring it right into their houses on their shoes and bare feet. Our pets walk in it and then lick their paws clean. I can understand this happening in a third world country where safety standards are minimal, but how does this happen in the U.S.?
Don’t we all think it is time for Florida to pay attention to all of its water and worry about what its sub-standard quality is doing to both wildlife and humans? Who is in charge of all of our water and how it impacts us anyway? We all know the answer: Money, tourism and adding rooftops rule!
Mike Wojnowski
Venice
Editor:
The letter “Rise of Anti-Semitism in America” (April 6) could not be further from the truth when it calls on democrats to “...reprimand Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for her repeated accusations that Israel’s supporters were pushing lawmakers to pledge allegiance to a foreign country.”
In fact, Ms. Omar is being viciously attacked, including an assassination threat, for having the courage to speak truth to power, correctly pointing out that the wealthy pro-Israel lobby has bought our politicians of both parties and controls our Mideast foreign policy.
Recently, President Donald Trump spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, which is financed by billionaire donor Sheldon Adelson, who donated $30 million to Trump’s 2016 campaign and $100 million to the Republican Party for the 2018 midterm elections.
Trump stated that he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, withdrew the U.S. from the successful nuclear peace deal with Iran, and ended all U.S. aid to the Palestinians because these issues were important to Adelson.
Meanwhile, the pro-Israel New York Times wrote “The donor class of the Democratic Party is overwhelmingly Jewish, and Jews are still largely wed to Zionism (and Israel). It is past time for the U.S. to end all aid to apartheid Israel and become, for the first time, an honest broker for peace in the Middle East.
Ray Gordon
Venice
Hot rods are
too loud
Editor:
Oh great! Noisy hot rods have now joined the noisy motorcycles on our streets.
It seems these 60’s era hot rods have become the new fad. The first one appeared in Venice a year or more ago but there are at least two more now.
These hot rods have “straight pipes or stacks”, meaning no muffler. With their large engines they are much louder than their already too noisy motorcycle cousins.
A driver used to get a ticket for running without a muffler but no more it seems. Apparently now you can drive these noise machines around town as long as what you’re driving is cool enough.
Motorcycle owners justify making their deafening racket by claiming it’s for safety. What bogus justification will the hot rod owners invent? But maybe being cool is enough.
Paul Doupont
Venice
