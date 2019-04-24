Venice Regional doesn’t disappointEditor:
I have a confession to make. Since we purchased our condo here in Venice in 2011, all that I knew about the local Venice hospital was what I read in the paper. The building was in bad shape, leaks were occurring and were slow to be cleaned, etc. The unofficial word on the street was that if you had anything more serious than an ingrown toe nail, you were to make the drive up to Sarasota for quality care.
This all changed for me recently. I had very subtle changes in the feelings in my neck, arm and chest that said to me ... this is not right. My wife insisted we go to the hospital. On the way, we decided this might be something serious and decided on the fly to go to Venice Regional Bayfront.
Within five minutes of arriving, I had blood drawn, an EKG, asprin, etc. administered. The EKG and blood work did show abnormality. The next morning a Cardiac Catheterization revealed substantial blockages in three arteries. Subsequently, I had triple bypass surgery to address the issues.
My reason for writing is to let the community know that medical care goes far beyond the physical building you are in. Everyone from the receptionists, ER staff, Dr. John Galet and his wonderful team and all of the staff in the Coronary Care ICU and Step Down Unit were absolutely the best. Many of them have been with the hospital for 15-25 Years and are proud to point that out. I cannot speak first hand for the other service offered, but the Cardiac Care Unit is an asset to our community.
Ken Dando
Venice
Speeding and loud music continues unabatedEditor:
The south jetty (Humphris park) has become Nascar on the beach.
Roaring engines and speeding up and down Tarpon Center Drive as well as doing spinouts in the park itself accompanied by boom boom of the radios are combining to take a toll on the safe and peaceful life on the Gulf we seem to think we deserve.
It’s also a good bet the the vast majority of visitors are offended by the few bad actors.
A policeman we met at the jetty said that essentially there is no noise ordinance that is enforceable in Venice. The 15 mph speed limit is ignored as the celebrants roar out of the park.
This goes on sporadically every day from about 3 p.m. until the late hours of 10 or 11 p.m.
Suggestions from some of our neighbors for eliminating this nuisance include surveillance cameras, unmarked police presence and maybe even closing the park after dark. Our observations have resulted in a list of licenses and vehicle descriptions of several offenders, but of course it is after the fact.
The drivers we have noticed are generally young males. Two years ago ABC from Sarasota did a story on the same subject by interviewing one of the residents. Things have only deteriorated since then.
Donald Hattendorf
Venice
Thanks for your generosityEditor:
On March 28 the Women’s Golf Association of Mission Valley Golf & Country Club sponsored a charity golf event benefiting Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services, Inc. (GSPHS). The event drew a full field of golfers and was supported by sponsors who jointly contributed toward making the event a huge success.
A Mission Valley Golf & Country Club member and WGA event chairperson reported that the tournament will contribute over $15,000 to GSPHS, who through our staff of volunteer doctors, nurses, pharmacists and patient advocated provides free medical services and medication to members of the Sarasota community who are uninsured or underinsured. While the event brought a fun-filled day of golf, an excellent lunch and event prizes to participants, it also provided a greater understanding of the medical needs of persons in our community.
On behalf of the entire staff and volunteers of GSPHS and the patients in our community that we serve, thank you to the Mission Valley Golf & Country Club, the Women’s Golf Association tournament committee, and to all the sponsors who contributed so generously in support of the tournament and made it a huge success.
Luldes Frechette,
Program Director, Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services, Inc.
Nokomis
Gondolier got it wrongEditor:
Your recent Auburn Woods story in the Wednesday, April 3 edition is incorrect regarding the property height, the Venice property is 34” to 36” inches higher than the Cassata property, not the other way around.
Leslie Vilcone,
Auburn Woods Action Committee (AWAC)
Proud to have Venice Hospital
Editor:
I was recently at Venice Hospital. The care that I received while there was exemplary. All the doctors, nurses and support staff were very caring and supportive people. I will always support this facility as it strives to improve its service and image. It’s sad that this hospital is often referred to as inferior. I do not believe that for a moment. Not only does it meet high standards in treating patients, the food is even good. How about that?
Karen Gallagher
Venice
Fix the red tide problem
Here we are again going to give more money to “Mote the Money Machine.” Mote works both sides of the fence, taking moneys from the bad and good. We already know what three major problems there are to the red tide. Sarasota and Venice treatment plants dumping untreated water into the Gulf and Lake O’s run offs killing water ways to the Gulf. Lets fix these problems first before we give any more money to Mote’s business. Why do we keep building homes and our treatment plants can’t handle what they have now? Let’s protect our Gulf. Also we should find another research center to work on the problem. Putting all our faith in one company is not very good.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
And the difference is?
Recently, I attended a local town hall meeting. All sides were well-represented. As usual, my name wasn’t drawn to ask a question. Maybe for the best, as my question may have upset the tentative white-flag presiding over the meeting.
One lady spoke on abuse of animals — a worthy cause everyone embraced. Yet the mention of late term abortion resulted in crickets from the radical left attendees. My immediate question — “and the difference is?”
Red tide and dead fish/mammals created a mutual buzz throughout the crowd for good reason. Yet, mention human infanticide and the radical left sat on their hands with zippered mouths. Silently I asked, “and the difference is?”
Recently, an illegally invading pregnant Guatemalan woman lost her baby while climbing a border barrier and falling. A pregnant American citizen lost her unborn baby when a drunk illegal alien t-boned her car. Both incidents tragic, with hypocritical outrage from the left — yet those same hypocrites cheer the right to kill a late-term aborted baby, even after the baby’s birth, or embrace euthanasia for seniors — “and the difference is?”
On September 11, 2012, four American heroes lost their lives overseas. The responsible socialist bureaucrat’s response was, “What difference, at this point, does it really make?”
Where did America go wrong? Some say when American socialists lost God and embraced atheism. Observe a socialist gathering — no prayer, no American flag, and no Pledge of Allegiance.
The difference is evident — God Bless America – Keep America’s Republic Great
Randy Wedin
Venice
Red tide test
I woke up last night at 3 am and found myself oddly thinking about red tide. It’s back in the news again as we all are on edge wondering if another summer season will be ruined by this seemingly endless menace.
I see lots of stories about this theory or that theory or funding for studies etc., but never anything really being done to address the problem.
One of the most prevalent theories we all read about is that discharges from Lake Okeechobee are the root or at least an enabler of this problem.
I’d like to suggest a seemingly easy solution to answering this daunting question. Why not just try discharging Lake Okeechobee only into the Atlantic for a 3 year period rather than into the Gulf?
I would think this would quickly provide some concrete data as to if this really is the culprit or not.
This could be done with minimal costs or efforts required by our government and officials.
It would certainly provide meaningful insight into what we should or should not be doing to resolve or lessen this problem and would save a lot of money and effort on ineffective or misguided initiatives.
George Hellyer
Osprey
#WalkAway
The #WalkAway movement started by former liberal, Brandon Straka, welcomes free-thinking Democrats who see the far-left socialists as hijacking the party of WWI and WWII.
Millions of Democrats are rejecting nine-month abortions (infanticide), anti-Semitic rhetoric, 70 percent tax rates, unsafe open borders, euthanasia of terminal seniors, and deteriorating freedom of speech and religion.
This movement is gaining strength as Reagan Democrats refuse to be bullied by politicians who have abandoned their American values.
Democrats can now #WalkAway from contentious behavior, doxxing, intolerant political correctness, and the hate against conservatives that is driving the new Democrat socialists.
Here in Venice we must choose to defend our Constitution or become a banana republic, a dictator-deprived Venezuela, a socialist European economy, or mob-ruled democracy.
Anything other than our constitutional republic would end the only true bastion of liberty the world has ever had and would doom our country as a world leader.
Radical socialists in the Democratic party are strong-arming all democrats into identifying with infanticide, groupthink, and believing that free things for everyone is actually realistic.
Socialism was unthinkable for America until liberals declared war on our Republic and dragged in all Democrats. Lenin said of socialism: “Communism is the goal of all socialism.”
The time has come for all sane democrats and left-leaning independents to re-evaluate how America’s future can be unified. Democrats, if you are appalled at what some radical democrats are doing with your party, just #WalkAway!
A.M. Young
Venice
Attention dog owner,
keep dogs on leash
Editor:
On April 18 while walking on Nokomis Beach I was attacked by a dog not on a leash.
The dog bit and scratched me, knocked me down, tore my shirt, and then the dog and its owner ran away while giving me false information on who he was and were he lived. It was obvious that he was not an honorable person.
The point here is this dog was and is dangerous and got away to perhaps attack another person on another day.
This could have happened to a child or a much older person with life-threatening results.
The police were called and my wounds taken care of by a very fast emergency response team. Please, if you have a dog who is aggressive keep them on a leash and away from those of us just wanting to have a nice quiet walk on the public beach.
In the future any dog that approaches me not on a leash will be considered dangerous and will be handled accordingly.
Dr. John E. Delp
Nokomis
