Grateful to be in this area
Editor:
As a newcomer to Venice, I’d like to thank everyone for being so welcoming. I moved here from Southern California, the land of fruits and nuts. I’m sorry, I’m not supposed to put political statements in this summary. But, I don’t miss high taxes; jammed freeways; crowded housing; illegal immigrants; high crime; crooked politicians; or multi-language street signs and shopping malls, at all.
Like many people here, I have to live on a fixed pension. It provides me with a suitable income. That is really because of the cost of living in this area. Housing costs are about half to a third of what they are in California. Utilities are even less than that. My car insurance is less here. My fuel is about half. Groceries seem to be about the same, but eating out is far less. Overall, I believe my monthly cost of living is a fourth of what I spent there.
The roads here are far better. The traffic is a joke compared to what I had to endure on a daily commute in San Diego. When I hear people complaining about the traffic, in season, I have to smile. Commute time in San Diego was about 2 hours for a 30-mile commute and that was year around. Unfortunately, there simply are no back roads to escape the traffic jams. Here, you have Tamiami Trail, Interstate highways, toll roads, and lots of great secondary highways. Again, let me say, thanks for sharing your beautiful city with me.
John Devore
Venice
Local medical team saved my life
Editor:
I am writing to praise the remarkable efforts and skills of Gulf Coast Medical Group, Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates and cardiologists of Venice. I want to share my health crisis experience using locally available health care resources at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, which may not be widely known.
In May 2019 I was diagnosed with a life threatening blood contamination that infected my heart. As a result, the aortic cow valve and aorta graft I received at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD, 5 years earlier, needed to be replaced to save my life. This surgery is rare and was more problematic in my case because of the large amount of scar tissue from my first surgery.
Dr. John Galat directed his team of specialists through the 9 1/2 hour surgery consistently showing great care and concern. I was a critical condition patient in CVICU for several days with an uncertain future before beginning my full recovery that I now enjoy. As a result of my experience, I highly recommend Drs John Galat, James Knapp, Jonathan Drier and Joseph Balzano for any heart procedures.
Nelson C. Allen
Venice
Reader disagrees with recent letter
Editor:
On Aug. 17, Dale De Young wrote that the Democrats favor open borders and the abolishment of the 2nd Amendment.
There have been over 11,000 proposed Amendments; only 27 have been adopted. The required steps are:
1) Agreement between the House and Senate as to the wording of a new amendment. Fat chance!;
2) Passage in both chambers by a 66% majority;
3) Approval by 38 states, within a designated time frame
Such an amendment is nearly impossible.
As for open borders, that’s a term invented by the GOP in order to scare voters. ‘Open borders’ implies that there are no checkpoints or walls. People pass freely between the countries. Not a single elected Democrat has used the phrase “open borders.” It’s universally used by GOP candidates.
Allen Black
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.