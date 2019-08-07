A couple of roads need some repaving
Editor:
Your paper delivered July 27 included a Letter to the Editor advocating repaving Venice Avenue between the 41 Bypass and Pinebrook. I concur. Should the City undertake this task, I would ask that they also repair Pinebrook (Northbound) between Aston Gardens Drive and Venice Avenue.
It’s a “Bubble Gummed” patchwork of fixes and holes that’s an embarrassment.
Steve Thomas
Venice
Women need to continue to fight for rights
Editor:
I was born in the 1930’s and raised in the 40’s and 50’s when husbands and fathers ruled their families. If they chose to physically or mentally abuse their family members, no police officer could or would stop them. Women had very few rights, except to vote, and then they usually voted as their husbands wished.
Then the 1960’s arrived with the revolutions and riots about civil rights, Vietnam and the women’s liberation movement.
Women started earning more money — they got up to 59% of what men earned for the same work. Today it is up to 79%. Thank the National Organization of Women for that.
Roe v. Wade was debated in the courts. We marched in the streets carrying signs and chanted “government, keep your laws off my body.”
Planned Parenthood, along with the NOW, stepped up to the challenge and finally helped make it law. This law was never just about abortion, it was about choice.
Now the Republican party wants to take that away.
What if the government tried to tell men what they could do with their bodies? What if men could be fined or jailed for having unprotected intimate relations with a woman? Would they march in the streets carrying signs and chanting? Now for the big question: Why is birth control the sole responsibility of the woman?
I have been a member of both the NOW and Planned Parenthood and I will continue to work for and give money to them to help stop this horrendous injustice against women.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Signs impairing vision at intersections
Editor:
At the corner of Beach Road and Harbor Drive, near the airport a recent road change dramatically improved the traffic flow.
Vehicle’s heading north on Harbor Drive can now safely turn right onto Beach Road.
However this change created a triangular garden patch. This patch seems to be an ideal location for promoters of events, like the BBQ Festival, to place their colorful 3 x 6 foot vinyl signs. The problem is that these signs are not opaque and vehicles stopped, waiting to turn south onto Harbor Drive, cannot see the traffic heading north on Harbor.
Since there is no stop sign for these north bound drivers they cannot see the cars turning left onto Harbor. I have already been in a very close call last snowbird season.
I even notified the Venice police of this hazard. However the next event, a couple of weeks later, the sign was back up. I have no idea who is in charge of the sign placement, but they should be aware of this potential hazard — before someone gets killed. Surely another nearby location would be safer and still effectively promote the events.
Al Chabot
Nokomis
Thank you for the article
Editor:
I enjoyed reading your article on Aug 3 “Trying to keep the hackers away.” I worked in the IT field before I retired 15 years ago.
I try to keep up with the latest threats in order to keep my home computers safe but, as your article shows, it’s getting more difficult.
And so many of the threats are activated by the attacked person responding unwisely, such as opening an email from someone they don’t recognize. This is especially bad for the aging population for two reasons, they might not stay abreast of the latest threats and people tend to become more trusting as they age. Thank you for the article.
By the way, your article states that encryption keys have 256 bits with up to 256 characters per bit. This is wrong, a bit has only one of two values. You could have stated that “Encryption keys typically have 32 bytes and each byte could have one of 256 characters in it.”
But that wouldn’t convey the difficulty of guessing the encryption key. Possibly “without the decryption key, it would be impossible to decrypt a hacked system in our lifetime when using the most powerful currently available computer.”
Paul Doupont
Venice
Thanks congressmen for supporting bill
Editor:
Kudos and blessings on Congressmen Vern Buchanan and Greg Stuebe for signing the discharge petition HR 962, the Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act.
This bill protects a baby born alive after a failed abortion and provide for appropriate medical care for that child.
The bill does not incriminate the mother or the doctor; it simply provides for the care of the child. Survival rate rare? Between 2003 and 2014 the CDC reports 588 infant deaths described as “termination of pregnancy affecting fetus and newborn” with 143 deaths resulting from live birth following an abortion.
Failing to provide care and prevent the deaths of children who are born following a failed abortion is nothing short of barbaric. Destroying a preborn bald eagle merits jail time and a stiff fine; the same for unborn sea turtles.
So far all republican members of congress have signed the petition along with 17 democrats. Regardless of how a baby comes into the world he or she is a living person separate from his or her mother; no longer a fetus, but a neonate, a newborn infant.
Neglecting this little one dehumanizes us all, regardless of political affiliation. As Thomas Jefferson once said, “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.”
Margaret Yerman
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.