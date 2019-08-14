Time to stop dancing around the problem
Editor:
My correspondence concerns the article “Experts on Water Quality Solutions.”
The experts gave their advice and did nothing but dance around the problem. Expert Abby Tyrna said that there are 40,000 septic tanks in the area. She estimated that it would cost $150,000,000 to convert to a sewer system to address the fecal bacteria problem on our beaches. Did she mean it was too much money to solve the problem?
When I lived in Marathon in the Keys, bacteria was found on the reefs. Afterward they installed a new vacuum sewer system and did away with all the old septic tank systems. It cost each homeowner $5,000, payable at $1,000 a year added to the homeowner’s taxes. This charge was tax deductible.
If the 40,000 homeowners here were charged $5,000 each, that would be $200,000,000, substantially more than what they need.
I know this is just one of many problems, but it’s one of the main reasons the beaches are closed. So why don’t we address this problem, pay our share, and stop dancing around the problem?
Robert La Barbera
Nokomis
Stop and think of the service workers
Editor:
Today’s headline in the paper has reawakened my extreme objection to the “hotel” being built on the “circus property.” The shortsightedness of such a decision is remarkable, just like not providing enough parking in the downtown area in an attempt to “keep the small town appearance,” and at the same time allowing the building of thousands of homes in and around Venice. That required the annexation of property for expansion. The parking area near our beaches has been tripled to account for the glut of new residents who wish to go to the beach. Where do you think they go to shop or for dinner or an evening out? Downtown.
The city of Venice could not keep operating with out low and minimum wage earning “working poor.” Many of our current employees need to live in North Port to be able to afford housing. The building of a hotel to cater to wealthy people is embarrassing to say the least. We need affordable housing for young workers and their families. Boat harbors, airports, luxury housing etc. are nice, but we cannot continue to ignore the housing needs of our clerks, waiters, waitresses, and cleaning staff that keep Venice what it is.
The wealthy will survive without a hotel for their guest that can afford to fly their private plane into our lovely airport, our working poor will not.
Please reconsider what you are about to do.
Gerald Authier
Venice
Politicians have put us woefully behind in cancer fight
Editor:
Not long ago, out illustrious former Governor Rick Scott turned down the offer of federal money that would have enabled our state to expand Medicaid that would have covered thousands and maybe tens of thousands of more low-income patients in our state.
Well the geese have finally flown home, because as a result, the American Cancer Society just announced to the world that Florida is one of the two worst, right along with the great state of Mississippi, in not hitting any of the benchmarks in the eight public policy priority areas for fighting cancer.
How many more will die prematurely from cancer that would have been living productive lives if ... if ... we had a lot smarter people running our state?
And just as bad is our dismal record of standing at the bottom of the list for the states with the lowest funding for mental health.
Look in the mirror citizens. It’s us who put these characters in office.
How proud are you?
Sure makes one wonder.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Open borders are bad news for country
Editor:
If democrats favor open borders because of party rhetoric, US Politics and News has research. California has been overrun with gangs like the El Salvadoran gang MS-13 entering with so-called “migrant caravans.”
In LA the FBI indicted MS-13 members whose “medieval style” killing spree with machetes chopped out a rival gang member’s heart, dismembered him and disposed of his body parts in the LA National Forest.
Trump’s FBI and DOJ had to crack the case because state and local Californian police are prohibited from stopping MS-13 barbarian rampages. Really.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department is heavily infiltrated by drug cartel-affiliated gangs. Banditos control the LA East station. The Spartan and Regulator cartel gangs fight over LA County’s Century Sheriff’s Department. Reapers control South LA.
LA County’s Sheriff’s Department is now run by rival Mexican drug cartels. Would you feel safe pulled over by a tattooed deputy wearing some Mexican or El Salvadorian gang’s “cultural norm?” Americans are outvoted there by the occupying illegal force thanks to California’s liberal/socialist legislature.
Porous borders and bad immigration laws have Americans in all states experiencing the diversity that is California with abandoned laws, morals, and common sense.
Will Florida follow? East coast Yankees moving south are bringing pro-socialistic ideology with them. If Democrats continue to vote for the socialism/Marxism ideology flaunted by the now radical Democrat party to abolish ICE, the 2nd Amendment, Christianity, provide universal healthcare, free college, infanticide, and open borders, what border will conservative, freedom and liberty-loving Americans cross for asylum?
Dale De Young
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.