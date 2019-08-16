Open borders are bad news for country
Editor:
If democrats favor open borders because of party rhetoric, US Politics and News has research. California has been overrun with gangs like the El Salvadoran gang MS-13 entering with so-called “migrant caravans.”
In LA the FBI indicted MS-13 members whose “medieval style” killing spree with machetes chopped out a rival gang member’s heart, dismembered him and disposed of his body parts in the LA National Forest.
Trump’s FBI and DOJ had to crack the case because state and local Californian police are prohibited from stopping MS-13 barbarian rampages. Really.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department is heavily infiltrated by drug cartel-affiliated gangs. Banditos control the LA East station. The Spartan and Regulator cartel gangs fight over LA County’s Century Sheriff’s Department. Reapers control South LA.
LA County’s Sheriff’s Department is now run by rival Mexican drug cartels. Would you feel safe pulled over by a tattooed deputy wearing some Mexican or El Salvadorian gang’s “cultural norm?” Americans are outvoted there by the occupying illegal force thanks to California’s liberal/socialist legislature.
Porous borders and bad immigration laws have Americans in all states experiencing the diversity that is California with abandoned laws, morals, and common sense.
Will Florida follow? East coast Yankees moving south are bringing pro-socialistic ideology with them. If Democrats continue to vote for the socialism/Marxism ideology flaunted by the now radical Democrat party to abolish ICE, the 2nd Amendment, Christianity, provide universal healthcare, free college, infanticide, and open borders, what border will conservative, freedom and liberty-loving Americans cross for asylum?
Dale De Young
Englewood
Philosopher’s words could help us today
Editor:
Michel Montaigne is a philosopher known for his essays emphasizing learning through personal experience influencing Bacon, Desecrate, Emerson, and Hoffer. Since we seem to no longer have the ability for productive discussions it will be beneficial to review his essay “The Art of Discussion.”
Montaigne asserts that “the most fruitful and natural exercise of our mind is discussions. Our thoughts are strengthen by communicating with vigorous and orderly minds.” He removes emotional involvement declaring, “I enter discussion with great freedom that no propositions personally offend me whatever contrast they offer.”
For without contrast there is only monologues. By accepting contrasts it “arouses our attention rather than our anger.” Since all parties will exhibit both strengths and weakness it is necessary that any discussion continue in a “orderly manner.”
Referring to Plato that discussions become “confused and disorderly ignoring intelligent points when filled with reproaches of anger and maliciousness” Seeking to understand is vital to learning not only by examining the truth of another’s position but our own. For those who will fail to subject themselves to our reason will be in time judged by the uncertainty and confusion of time. Yet since we ourselves reason rashly and inconsiderately it is our own words that will face review based on the same “element of chance.”
Ronald Courtney
Venice
