Thank you for the article
Editor:
I enjoyed reading your article on Aug 3 “Trying to keep the hackers away.” I worked in the IT field before I retired 15 years ago.
I try to keep up with the latest threats in order to keep my home computers safe but, as your article shows, it’s getting more difficult.
And so many of the threats are activated by the attacked person responding unwisely, such as opening an email from someone they don’t recognize. This is especially bad for the aging population for two reasons, they might not stay abreast of the latest threats and people tend to become more trusting as they age. Thank you for the article.
By the way, your article states that encryption keys have 256 bits with up to 256 characters per bit. This is wrong, a bit has only one of two values. You could have stated that “Encryption keys typically have 32 bytes and each byte could have one of 256 characters in it.”
But that wouldn’t convey the difficulty of guessing the encryption key. Possibly “without the decryption key, it would be impossible to decrypt a hacked system in our lifetime when using the most powerful currently available computer.”
Paul Doupont
Venice
Thanks congressmen for supporting bill
Editor:
Kudos and blessings on Congressmen Vern Buchanan and Greg Stuebe for signing the discharge petition HR 962, the Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act.
This bill protects a baby born alive after a failed abortion and provide for appropriate medical care for that child.
The bill does not incriminate the mother or the doctor; it simply provides for the care of the child. Survival rate rare? Between 2003 and 2014 the CDC reports 588 infant deaths described as “termination of pregnancy affecting fetus and newborn” with 143 deaths resulting from live birth following an abortion.
Failing to provide care and prevent the deaths of children who are born following a failed abortion is nothing short of barbaric. Destroying a preborn bald eagle merits jail time and a stiff fine; the same for unborn sea turtles.
So far all republican members of congress have signed the petition along with 17 democrats. Regardless of how a baby comes into the world he or she is a living person separate from his or her mother; no longer a fetus, but a neonate, a newborn infant.
Neglecting this little one dehumanizes us all, regardless of political affiliation. As Thomas Jefferson once said, “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.”
Margaret Yerman
Venice
The NRA and domestic terrorism
Editor:
The NRA was formed to improve marksmanship through training and competition. It’s interesting to look back at a quote from Karl Frederick, then President of the NRA, as he testified in 1934 at a congressional hearing on the National Firearms Act: “I have never believed in the general practice of carrying weapons. I seldom carry one ... I do not believe in the general promiscuous toting of guns. I think it should be sharply restricted and only under licenses.”
Fast forward to today, and you find the NRA a powerful, special interest lobbying organization operating at odds with the best interest of the vast majority of Americans. The NRA has cowered many of our nation’s leaders into supporting its interests. As a result of NRA pressure, current day domestic terrorists have easy access to the weapons they use to kill Americans.
Maybe it’s time to look at the NRA as a contributor to domestic terrorism and find out who funds and supports them and why. At the same time, look at who the NRA supports to do its bidding. If American cannot protect its citizens because of the NRA, it may be time for the Justice Department to take action.
Bruce Kelling
Venice
