Do the rules
always apply?
Editor:
Unfortunately we now live in a world where some “tweet” whatever pops in their mind no matter how degrading or hurtful it is to others.
Last evening while out for dinner with close friends a worker approached our table informing our friend that “hats were not permitted in the dining room” as someone complained. That rule was one we were all well aware of but it was EXTREMELY OBVIOUS the person with the hat is being treated for cancer, has lost most of his hair and is fighting for his life.
I’m positive our friend would have preferred staying in bed but instead made a huge effort to get dressed in order to give his wife a few hours of normalcy by sharing an evening with close friends. Of course he obliged, removed his hat and later said to us, “Do you think they would rather look at this instead of my hat?” Our evening was ruined; how humiliating for him.
When my husband privately challenged the decision to make him remove his hat he was told “rules are rules.” Shouldn’t common sense and compassion enable this rule to be waived under such circumstances? Each of us needs to strive to be kind and empathetic to others.
Judy Braden
Venice
Welcome back
winter residents
Editor:
Welcome back to our city. We greatly appreciate the financial benefits and support you bring to our community and local businesses. Without you we would not have the revenue necessary to support our businesses, parks, roads, beaches and lifestyles.
As you return, please keep in mind the majority of the year we are a small community. We say hello when we check out at the registers, talk with our neighbors in the store and can sometimes clog an aisle unintentionally. Just as you are, we are adjusting to the long lines, thick traffic and crowded stores.
So, if we block the way in a store, or drive a bit too slow, or our children are curiously going up and down the aisle please be patient with us.
An excuse me and thank you go a long way. Plus you never know, you may just meet a great new neighbor!
Yours, Venice, Florida residents.
Brianne Lee
Venice
Girl Scouts can
last a lifetime?
Editor:
When my oldest daughter was five, I discovered Girl Scouts. She became a Daisy and I became her troop leader. And here we are, 13 years later, with a high school graduate proud to be a Girl Scout alum.
From camping under the stars to visiting the birthplace of Juliette Gordon Low (founder of Girl Scouts) in Savannah, GA, Girl Scouting always provided us with unique girl-led experiences. We spent the night at Mote Marine surrounded by sea life and at NASA under the Saturn V moon rocket.
We toured ABC7 studios where the girls discovered what it takes to be a reporter and meteorologist and the Venice Police Department where they were exposed to the finger-printing process and the importance of safely handling evidence.
Our troop even earned a badge when they learned about directing a production at the Venice Theatre. As you can see, it was an amazing 13 years.
You may ask, how could all of this be possible? Just like most Girl Scout troops, we fund the majority of our experiences, trips, and community service projects with earnings from the Girl Scout Cookie Program. With 13 years of experience under her belt, my daughter mastered the art of marketing and selling a product. Year after year she was recognized for her entrepreneurial achievements.
I am so thankful that I was able to be a part of such a great experience, being the leader of my daughter’s troop.
Lisa Mioduszewski
Venice
Thank you
to VRBH
Editor:
Relax. Take a deep breath. Thoughts that came to me when I heard my surgery would be at Venice Regional Bayside Hospital (VRBH). To top it off, I was going to stay overnight.
Just to let you know, not only did I live through it, I lived to talk about it.
When you have surgery in a hospital and stay overnight you get to experience many areas of the hospital.
I really appreciated talking to the nursing staff during my pre op testing. I am a retired RN from NY. They made me feel comfortable. They told me what to expect and discussed my concerns. The more I met with different staff members, the more I relaxed.
I was in many areas the day of my surgery starting with my surgical prep to going to unit where I would spend the night.
While I was on the unit, I rang the bell several times and never had to wait. What I really appreciated was that the nursing staff came to check on me throughout the night. That was their routine.
When I had a concern the nurse contacted the doctor.
He came to see me right away.
The one thing I know and observed, whichever department I worked with they all work together as a team to provide excellent patient care.
Whenever you have a team approach between departments the patient receives A+ care. If you want A+ care and your fears to become cheers go to VRBH!
Linda Hahn
Venice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.