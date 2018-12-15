Showing love to VHS band
Editor:
To Nicole Schmaling, all the students and parents of Venice High School music programs and musicians everywhere, there are many appreciative people out here who are always disappointed when any musician or musical group from any genre does not receive the recognition they fully deserve. It does, as Ms Schmaling wrote, take many hours of practice to become proficient and how anyone could complain about the talented dedication of the students and Jonathan Case, the VHS music director, is fully beyond me. Kudos to Ms Schmaling, Mr. Case, to every VHS music student and musicians everywhere.
I always remain seated during halftime to watch any musical show. I am furious when watching a televised program and the “talking heads” rehash what we have just seen while away from the screen on the field a college or military band is performing. Those musicians deserve and have earned the spotlight, not the overpaid, recognition greedy, aged players.
The “concerned” community member who was so critical should take up an instrument and then perhaps would not be so quick with unfounded criticism.
I am the mother of a USMC musician and grandmother of a VHS marching band member.
Karen Campbell
Venice
Some ideas for
affordable housing
Editor:
Everyone talks about the need for affordable housing, but no one has introduced creative ways to provide affordable housing for low income or even school teachers, firemen and police families. Mainly what has been considered is the classic concrete block, one-story home. Habitat does a very good job in providing this housing, but in very limited quantities.
There are other possibilities that need to be considered. After World War II, there was a tremendous shortage of housing for returning veterans. Levittown provided affordable starter homes for thousands of veterans. This housing was mass produced, where crews moved from one house to the next doing the exact same trade. The economies of scale produced affordable homes to meet this demand.
I have not heard about using manufactured housing where the home is produced in a factory and erected on site. We have a number of mobile home parks here in Venice that provide housing for hundreds at reasonable cost. What is wrong with considering other than classic designs?
John Densler
Venice
Grateful for VHS chorus
Editor:
I wish to most highly commend Brittany Smith the Director of the Venice High School Choral Department and the hundreds of students who in any way participated in the recent Yuletide Madrigal Feaste at the high school and concluding at The Venice Performing Arts Center. This was truly a magnificent evening and one which will linger long in the memory of all those fortunate enough to attend.
Evident throughout the evening was the outstanding talent of the students, their loving respect of their leader and the awareness of the immense preparation and study involved in this project. One’s hope in our future generation was certainly renewed and strengthened by their performance and behavior.
When all of the youngsters completely surrounded the entire perimeter of the large auditorium and sang the last few Christmas songs, my eyes filled with tears and I saw them reflected in many others.
What a wonderful experience during the Christmas time of year.
I sincerely thank each and every one of the students and especially their very special teacher for these memorable moments.
Vee Garry-Chiulli
Nokomis
