NBC not available on DirecTV
Editor:
The NBC channel on DirecTV has gone missing. Does anyone care, notice or wonder why? The otherwise blank screen for Direct TV continues to note that “negotiations are underway.” What does that mean in media-speak? I have not seen any coverage of this situation.
Don’t we deserve a better explanation of what’s really going on here? An event like this used to be called “news” and would be covered in detail.
Sallie Hawkins
Osprey
Illegal immigration causing damage to country
Editor:
Nazis enslaved, tortured and murdered millions of Jews in concentration camps. Any comparison to humanitarian facilities at our border shows ignorance of history, parroting the democrat socialist party line of disinformation or lack of reality.
Illegal immigrants aren’t forced to cross our sovereign borders and break our immigration laws. They make that choice. Because thousands of invaders have chosen to break laws, housing is cramped. Congressional democrat socialists refuse to fund ICE, yet finger-point about conditions.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told congress that drinking water from toilets, going without showers, and defecating in blankets was untruthful. A court-appointed monitor never actually entered the facility, but rather talked to children in a room. Toilets and sinks are a combined space-saving appliance like our prisons.
Some illegal invaders are terrorists. Security at the border is worsening. Sex trafficking, kidnappings, drug smuggling, MS-13 gangs rage on. Bureau of Prisons says criminal illegals cost taxpayers about $1.4 billion yearly. GAO documents criminal immigrants committed 25,064 murders (2003-2009).
2020 democratic candidates who support decriminalizing illegal border crossings (open borders) ignore issues of national security.
Scabies, MRSA, hepatitis, chicken pox, TB and tropical diseases such as schistosomiasis, Chagas, dengue, and Chikungunya (no cure) enter the U.S. as a partial immigration disease pipeline.
Make disease, drug overdoses, sex trafficking, and broken immigration laws that democrat socialists refuse to fix your call for justice. Gov. DeSantis made Florida a non-sanctuary state to protect us. It didn’t start with Trump, but he’s dealing with previous administrations’ negligence.
A.M. Young
Venice
Is the city ignoring potholes off the island?
Editor:
Can anyone explain why the City of Venice can spend millions of dollars to beautify the downtown area and repave many of East Venice side streets but not address the terrible pot holed Venice Avenue between Bypass 41 and Pinebrook Road?
It’s in total disrepair and a disgrace. Doesn’t our elected council members travel that part of Venice?
Joe Hren
Venice
